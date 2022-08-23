Read full article on original website
Felipe DeGuzman
2d ago
the state keys then know they have counterfeit money AFTER they notify authorities. a few years ago I deposited cash to my bank and there was one fake $20 bill in the stack. before I was through with my transaction, local cops were there and they put me in handcuffs. they took me to the station where I was interrogated for the next 10 hours. they kept all my (almost $1000) and never gave it back.
