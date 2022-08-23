An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Stacy Mayes, the former court clerk for the City of Church Hill in Hawkins County. The investigation determined that Mayes stole at least $2,941 in cash collections from the city in 2021. In most instances, she concealed her misappropriation by using the same official receipt for multiple transactions. The receipts in her receipt book included a white copy as well as yellow and/or pink carbon copies. Mayes’ scheme involved using the white copy for one transaction and then using the various copies as receipts for different transactions.

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO