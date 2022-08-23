Read full article on original website
Related
WESH
One of Florida's largest home insurance companies is leaving the state
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Thursday, yet another insurance company announced it would be leaving the state of Florida. The parent company, United Insurance Holdings Corp., announced that United Property & Casualty Insurance Company (also known as United P&C or UPC Insurance) has filed plans to withdraw from Florida, Texas, Louisiana and New York.
News4Jax.com
SunPass Savings Program to offer toll relief to Florida drivers
ORLANDO, Fla. – A new sixth-month SunPass Savings Program to help Florida commuters with toll relief will begin Sept. 1, Gov. Ron DeSantis and state transportation leaders announced Thursday morning at a news conference in Orlando. Customers with 40 tolls or more a month on Florida Department of Transportation...
TROPICAL WAVES MOVING EAST OF FLORIDA, DEVELOPMENT EXPECTED
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2PM, August 25, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center continues to track two tropical waves which are both entering areas of the Atlantic that may yield conditions that are “conducive for development.” While absolutely no threat to land right […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
fox35orlando.com
Which state is most at risk for hurricane damage in a given season? Hint: It's not Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Despite an unusually quiet August in the tropics in 2022, there is still plenty of hurricane season to go with the typical peak in September and October. But as residents keep a wary eye on the Atlantic Basin for any developing systems, new research shows which states are most at risk for costly damage from such destructive storms.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
If you're in Florida you (might) want to stop eating oysters this summer
Beautiful fresh oysters in Florida"Oysters!" by Sam Howzit is licensed under CC BY 2.0. I just had a very interesting conversation with my mom. As a doctor and normal human who keeps up with the news unlike myself, she often drops warnings when we have our conversations, about what to look out for and different ways to stay healthy.
theapopkavoice.com
Developers back out of Florida panther protection proposal
August is usually the worst month to be in Florida. We’re wilting from the heat and humidity and watching the National Weather Service bulletins because it’s peak hurricane season. Fortunately, there’s one event this month that highlights what a wonderful place this is. I am referring, of course,...
The Florida Beaches with the Clearest Water, According to Travel Websites
Many people picture sugary, bright sand and crystal clear water when they picture Florida's beaches. But each beach is different. Some beaches have shells and shark teeth mixed in with the sand, making the sand a bit darker in color. And some beaches in Florida have clearer water than others. Florida has recently had "no swim advisories" on some of its beaches. So visiting beaches with the highest water clarity possible may be important to some travelers and visitors.
TROPICAL WAVES DEVELOPING EAST OF FLORIDA, ACCORDING TO HURRICANE CENTER
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 2PM ET AUGUST 24, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The two tropical waves developing east of Florida may grow, according to meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center. While there is nothing to worry about at this point, it is definitely the time […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is this the most haunted island in all of Florida?
Beautiful Florida shellsPhoto by Erin Caher on Unsplash. I’ve said it before, but I think it’s time to reiterate this statement: Florida is truly a state of “mosts”. The most famous, the most beautiful, and of course, what I’m interested in, the most haunted. Florida also has an exceptional number of islands. Of course, I’ve never been in a state that has islands before so I have nothing really to base this on (I lived on a cruise ship as a performer and went to plenty of islands, but this doesn’t count, does it?)
Why are there so many jellyfish on Florida’s Gulf coast?
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Labor Day is a little over a week away, and for many people that means it’s time to hit the beaches. This year, many Labor Day visitors to Florida’s Gulf Coast will be met there by jellyfish — and a lot of them. WKRG News 5 spoke with a marine biologist […]
theapopkavoice.com
How adopting Florida-Friendly Landscaping practices saves money
The UF/IFAS Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ (FFL) program helps homeowners find more sustainable alternatives for their landscapes. The changes reduce overall water usage and pollutants that can enter Florida’s waterways, but a bonus effect is long-term cost savings. “A Florida-friendly landscape can be designed to look the way you want,...
TROPICAL WAVE: Now 20 Percent Chance System East Of Florida Grows
Three Tropical Waves Watched By National Hurricane Center… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: This story has been updated with a new version. Click here for the latest. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There are three tropical waves under the watchful eyes of Meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nearly $2,000 stimulus payment could come to Florida residents
Stimulus payments worth up to $2,000 are coming for millions of Florida residents because residents faced one of the worst inflation increases in the previous 40%. According to experts in June, consumer prices increased 9.1% over the previous year, higher than economists' predictions of an 8.8% increase.
5 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you happen to live in Florida or you simply love to spend your holidays in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants where you can enjoy delicious food with your friends of family members then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Even though they serve fast food, all of them use fresh and high-quality ingredients so your food will taste absolutely delicious, there is no doubt about that. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
theapopkavoice.com
State approves 19,800+ acres for conservation
On Monday, the Governor and Cabinet approved conservation projects that included a mix of fee title purchases and conservation easements to permanently protect more than 19,800 acres, or a total area of 31 square miles, through the Florida Forever and Rural & Family Lands Protection programs (RFLPP). By permanently protecting these areas, we are preserving critical headwaters, working forests, and recreation areas while protecting the habitat of some of Florida’s most iconic bird species, including Florida Scrub-Jays and Burrowing Owls.
Nearly 20,000 protected acres added to Florida Wildlife Corridor
The Florida Cabinet on Tuesday approved funding for the permanent conservation of 19,897 more acres in the Florida Wildlife Corridor, including one parcel nearby: Horse Creek Ranch in DeSoto County.The land was conserved using funds from the Florida Forever program and the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program.Background: State officials and conservationists are trying to conserve land within the corridor's green network of wilderness that snakes the length of the state, which also includes pastures, citrus groves and working ranch lands.Details: Horse Creek Ranch in the Peace River Valley contains mesic hammock, bottomland forest, scrubby flatwoods, and blackwater streams, among other natural features. Two parcels — Wolfe Creek Forest, and St. Joe Timberland, near Tate's Hell State Forest — will become public lands, expanding adjacent state forests.
bulletin-news.com
A new push begins to put recreational marijuana on the Florida ballot
The legalization of marijuana for recreational use has so far never succeeded in Florida. But last week, the medicinal marijuana business Trulieve revealed a fresh petition drive and invested millions of dollars on it. To get recreational marijuana on the 2024 ballot, the petition must receive at least 900,000 signatures....
Message in a Bottle Stories From Florida
Ashley Dace under the Creative Commons Attribution via Wikimedia Commons. The process of launching a message in a bottle is relatively simple. You only need a watertight bottle, a message, and a body of water. Florida has plenty of bodies of water, so, as you might suspect, Florida has some interesting messages in bottle stories, as follows.
This Florida Destination Has Been Described as "Underrated and "One that Tourists Overlook."
Stephen B Calvert Clariosophic, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. When one thinks of the phrase "Florida beach," it's a fair bet that one of the popular beaches - like Miami Beach, Siesta Key, Daytona Beach, Panama City Beach, or Clearwater Beach - will come to mind, as these beaches are generally quite popular.
wkml.com
Brainless Boneheads: Drug Deal Via Text Goes Very Wrong for Florida Man
This past Monday in Visalia, California, a fight broke out and not just anywhere. A woman named Annette Rocha began fighting with other passengers on the bus and while the bus was in operation. The bus driver yelled to stop but she was ignored. Once the bus was stopped, the...
Comments / 0