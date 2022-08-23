Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Local writer wins Indiana Authors Award
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne novelist and poet received one of eight Indiana Authors Awards handed out Wednesday for stories the press release called “deep and multifaceted.”. Helen Frost of Fort Wayne won the “Middle Grade” category for her book “All He Knew.”...
Family of Jayden Musili remembers a “shining light in our family”
The family of Jayden Musili, 19, shared a statement with WANE 15 Monday after Musili lost his life in a car crash that killed three others and injured two more.
whatzup.com
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival issue
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, Man of the Flood, Static Arm, Fall Activities, Tri-State Bluegrass Festival. The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival is one of the year’s most anticipated events, bringing car aficionados to Auburn from around the world to celebrate the prominence the city once held […]. Man of...
fortwaynesnbc.com
New Haven businesses launch sign war
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The ‘sign wars’ have now made it to New Haven, which workers at the three businesses hope will boost morale and bring smiles to passersby. Sign wars--you may have seen them on social media, where restaurants and businesses write puns,...
WANE-TV
City of FW, community leaders celebrate opening of Powell Park
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry joined Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, as well as the Fort Wayne Community Development Division and other community leaders Thursday afternoon to celebrate the unveiling of Powell Park in southeast Fort Wayne. The park is located at 2620 Weisser Park Ave....
inkfreenews.com
Clearwater Car Wash Acquired By Take 5 Car Wash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Clearwater Car Wash, with two stores in Warsaw, has been acquired by a company that simultaneously announced this week three other acquisitions in the Midwest region. Take 5 Car Wash of Driven Brands, the largest automotive services company in North America, announced Thursday, Aug. 25, it...
whatzup.com
Atticus Sorrell: Atticus Sorell
Local guitarist and singer Atticus Sorrell has been playing with his musical brothers in The Be Colony since before any of them were out of high school. A soulful and psychedelic groove-heavy band that pulled inspiration from those who came before (early Santana, Allman Brothers), while fitting right in with more modern fare like My Morning Jacket, Golden Void, and Marcus King, The Be Colony were young in age but mature in sound, becoming one of the staples of the Fort Wayne music scene.
Beagle adoptions begin at Humane Fort Wayne
18 of 25 beagles sent to Fort Wayne became adoptable on Tuesday, with the hopes of all 18 finding new homes by the end of the day.
Inside Indiana Business
Trine Fort Wayne receives $5M pledge
The James Foundation Inc. has made a $5 million pledge to support Trine University Fort Wayne’s new 120,000-square-foot academic facility that will house programs in its College of Health Professions. Dr. Rick James, a 1977 graduate and chair of Trine’s board of trustees, and his wife, Dr. Vicki James, established the foundation to improve the quality of life in northeast Indiana through new educational and cultural opportunities.
whatzup.com
Festival proves bluegrass comes in different forms
To most, bluegrass music is bluegrass music. However, to enthusiasts like Joe Steiner, there are a lot of nuances. “It runs the whole gamut,” the member of the Northern Indiana Bluegrass Association said. “It depends on how strict you want to make your definition. It runs everything from the old-timey to the modern stuff that draws its influence from modern sounds and even pulls elements from rock music, popular music, and even jazz music.”
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne shelter resumes cat adoptions
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The cool cats and kittens at Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control are up for adoption again. The shelter said Tuesday it was resuming the adoptions of kittens and adolescent cats after nearly a week. It was Aug. 18 when Fort Wayne Animal Care...
whatzup.com
Auburn festival gets motors running
The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival is one of the year’s most anticipated events, bringing car aficionados to Auburn from around the world to celebrate the prominence the city once held in the American auto industry. This year’s festival, Aug. 27-Sept. 4, will be chock full of events surrounding this...
wfft.com
Northside Neighborhood Association, Heartland Church, and Fort Wayne Parks install new nine-hole Disc Golf course
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The grand opening for a new public Disc Golf course at Bob Arnold Northside Park will be held on Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. and will be hosted by Heartland Church of Fort Wayne, Northside Neighborhood Association, and Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation. The event will include giveaways while supplies last, disc golf clinics, food trucks, and live music.
fortwaynesnbc.com
DeBrand Fine Chocolates to close Coldwater Road store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne chocolatier has announced that they are closing one of their stores. DeBrand Fine Chocolates was established in Fort Wayne in October of 1987, according to the company’s website, and is currently operating four stores in the city with one in Indianapolis.
Your News Local
Small towns in Wabash County attracting visitors and businesses along a scenic river trail
This from inputfortwayne.com: WABASH COUNTY, IN- Crumbling bricks being restored. Dark, empty windows coming to life. A restaurant where there was once a neglected building. Historic edifices returned to their former glory. Exciting things are happening in Lagro, a rural community about 10 minutes Northeast of Wabash. It all began...
2 Minute Drill: Huntington North’s Bob Prescott
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – This fall the Highlight Zone takes you behind the scenes on a football-filled Friday night as the “2 Minute Drill” returns to WANE-TV! Each Friday, WANE plans to mic up a coach in the locker room for his pregame speech. Then the following Wednesday during the 6 p.m. news we’ll present […]
WANE-TV
USF golf outing raises $75,000 for student-athlete scholarships
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The University of Saint Francis announced a golf outing hosted by the university in early August raised $75,000 for student-athlete scholarships. The Busse/Fabini Cougar Classic golf outing took place Aug. 5 at Bridgewater Golf Club in Auburn, Indiana and received strong support from alumni, supporters and friends.
WOWO News
Sergeant Dale Reber retires after 36 years of service
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Release) – Indiana State Police Sergeant Dale Reber has retired from the Indiana State Police after 36 years of dedicated service to the citizens of Indiana. Sergeant Reber, 58 of Fort Wayne, has spent his entire adult life in service to others. After his graduation from...
WANE-TV
Mayor Henry weighs in on Allen County jail discussion
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As Allen County works under a judge’s order to relieve overcrowding in the jail, Fort Wayne’s mayor weighed in Monday on the discussion. In the statement, Mayor Tom Henry said the city of Fort Wayne recognizes “the current jail will not suffice, and a new state-of-the-art facility needs to be constructed.”
wfft.com
What student loan forgiveness means for Fort Wayne students
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Biden Administration today announced its plan to forgive federal student debt for some Americans. This plan calls for up to a $10,000 loan forgiveness, with potentially double for students with Pell Grants. This only applies to people who took out federal grants and make...
