Local guitarist and singer Atticus Sorrell has been playing with his musical brothers in The Be Colony since before any of them were out of high school. A soulful and psychedelic groove-heavy band that pulled inspiration from those who came before (early Santana, Allman Brothers), while fitting right in with more modern fare like My Morning Jacket, Golden Void, and Marcus King, The Be Colony were young in age but mature in sound, becoming one of the staples of the Fort Wayne music scene.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO