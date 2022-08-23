ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall sports action set to get underway in Volleyball and Cross Country on Tuesday

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Area) A handful of Week 0 football games have been played and now some of the other fall sports are getting ready for their turn.

Shenandoah will host a cross country meet on Tuesday. Among the teams listed to attend are Underwood, Tri-Center, Fremont-Mills, East Mills, Treynor, AHSTW, Clarinda, Creston, Essex, Red Oak, and Stanton.

Essex hosts a volleyball triangular with Riverside and Bedford. Stanton will be at home against Clarinda and Lenox. Logan-Magnolia hosts Heartland Christian and West Harrison. Denison-Schleswig is in a quadrangular at SC West. SW Valley hosts Diagonal and AHSTW, ACGC opens the season at Van Meter.

