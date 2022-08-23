ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, OH

Former OSU professor gets rehired after 'manic episode'

By Morgan Trau
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bN903_0hRKCR2Y00

The former Ohio State University professor who resigned during a "psychotic episode" and was ignored by the university has now gotten her job back.

Dr. Angela Bryant's story was first told in April 2022. Four months later, Bryant will rejoin OSU Newark as an associate professor of sociology.

Bryant spent more than a decade as a tenured associate professor of sociology at OSU's Newark school. The next thing she knew, she woke up in a psychiatric hospital after being declared incapable of caring for herself by the Franklin County Probate Court, and she no longer had a job.

Bryant had sent a nearly-incoherent email resignation to her boss in 2020 while in a state of psychosis. In November of 2020, she sent the two-sentence note "I resign! Go f*** yourselves bc you are about to PAY UP!"

She was experiencing a "manic episode," set off by a recent diagnosis of bipolar disorder and PTSD, court records showed.

Once she became coherent two weeks later at the hospital, OSU told her she couldn’t come back.

Read the full story here.

Bryant was unable to talk Monday because she and OSU had a deal that she wouldn't speak to media, she and OSU Spokesperson Ben Johnson said.

However, Johnson did provide a statement.

"Ohio State is pleased to confirm that it has re-hired Associate Professor of Sociology Angela Bryant. The university and Dr. Bryant held productive discussions to understand each other's perspectives, and following those discussions concluded that re-employment was a satisfactory outcome for all. The university looks forward to welcoming Dr. Bryant back to Ohio State Newark this fall."

During the April interview, Bryant said her only goal was to get her job back. Although she couldn't speak much, she did say she was thrilled to be back.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beckersspine.com

Ohio orthopedic practice adds 5 physicians

Upper Arlington, Ohio-based Orthopedic One is adding five physicians in August, the practice said. The new physicians bring the practice's total number of specialists to 63, according to an Aug. 25 news release shared with Becker's. The physicians are Ryan Blackwell, MD; Bruce French, MD; Kelvin Luu, MD; Victor Strimbu,...
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Places To Eat Near Ohio State Campus

The Ohio State University is home to tens of thousands of students, faculty, and staff. It also happens to turn into the hottest area in town every weekend in the fall. The area surrounding the university is home to some of the best restaurants in town. Whether you’re hoping to...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, OH
Local
Ohio Education
Newark, OH
Education
The Spun

Fans React To Troubling Former Ohio State Player Arrest News

It was announced this week that former Ohio State defensive back Marcus Williamson has been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, one count of aggravated kidnapping and one count of tampering with or fabricating evidence. Williamson, 23, forced a woman to withdraw $500 from an ATM last week. He...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio senator plans bill as teachers strike without benefits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City School teachers are not receiving compensation or benefits while on strike. The union said the teachers will not receive benefits, including healthcare, at any point during the strike. At the Ohio statehouse, there is an effort to change that precedent for workers choosing to strike across Ohio. “As long […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Fans Not Happy With Desmond Howard

During a segment for ESPN College Football this week, Desmond Howard made an interesting comment about Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Howard revealed that he doesn't get why Stroud has the best odds to win the Heisman Trophy this season. "First I would like to say that I don’t think...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Bryant
Person
Ben Johnson
AthlonSports.com

Ohio State Football: Game-By-Game Predictions for 2022

Ohio State went 11-2 in 2021, with a comeback Rose Bowl win over Pac-12 champion Utah. And in Columbus, the feeling was one of disappointment. For the first time in Ryan Day's tenure as head coach, Ohio State did not win the Big Ten or qualify for the College Football Playoff. The most bitter feeling of all was losing on the road at Michigan, "That Team Up North," for the first time since 2011.
COLUMBUS, OH
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former Ohio State football player arrested for kidnapping, carjacking and robbing a female in Memphis

Marcus Williamson, 23, has been charged with kidnapping and robbery after police say he forced a woman to withdraw $500 from an ATM in Memphis, Tennessee. According to an affidavit obtained by WBNS, Williamson, a Westerville, Ohio, native, is accused of kidnapping a woman and taking her wallet and phone last Thursday, forcing her to drive to an ATM, and then giving the woman her debit card and telling her to withdraw the cash. The affidavit states Williamson then told the woman to get out of her vehicle before he drove away.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State University#University Professor#Sociology#Manic#College#Osu Newark
Eleven Warriors

Jim Knowles Wants to Limit Rotation on Back End of the Buckeye Defense, But Says Ohio State Has “More Depth Here Than I've Had in the Past”

The defensive rotations employed by the Ohio State coaching staff in last year’s season opener raised some eyebrows. More specifically, it was the rapid nature with which the Buckeyes switched out a significant portion of their on-field personnel on a play-to-play basis that caused concern. By the end of Ohio State’s 45-31 road win over Minnesota, 18 defensive players logged at least 15 snaps, and that was during a game in which the Buckeyes could hardly clear the bench given the relatively close score throughout. Even more players would have likely seen regular action had veterans like Cam Brown, Sevyn Banks and Jerron Cage been available.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
NBC4 Columbus

‘Some of the best whiskey I’ve had’: Columbus distillery expands to 15 more states

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus-based distillery, Middle West Spirits, is doubling its distribution across the U.S. and introducing new offerings for the fall and winter months.  Middle West, known for producing award-winning spirits since 2008, has partnered with the Independent Distributor Network to expand distribution to an additional 15 states. Now, Middle West can […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy