RESERVE GETS RIGHT BACK TO WINNING
ATWATER OH- Coming off an opening conference loss 3 sets to 1 against The Mineral Ridge Rams on Tuesday, The Blue Devils looked to right the shit and get their first conference win of the season. Their opponent? The Waterloo Vikings, a young and hungry team that is on the rise! Having their struggles in years prior, The Vikings opened the season with a straight set match win against The Sebring Trojans, a match win that ended a 29 match losing streak for The Vikings.
LADY BULLDOGS BOUNCE BACK AGAINST EAST
EAST PALESTINE, OH- It didn’t take long for the Bulldogs to warm up, and when they did- the EP motor was running at full capacity in a 3-set sweep of East (25-9, 25-6,25-5) on Wednesday. The Bulldogs were paced by senior Mia Lee who filled up the stat sheet...
JEFFERSON IMPRESSES IN SWEEP OF POLAND
POLAND OH- In a NE8 clash on Thursday, Jefferson came back to win set three and secure a sweep over Poland. (25-18 25-10 26-24) The Falcons came back from being down 23-18 in the final set. Chloe O’Rourke led the charge for the Falcons with 15 kills on the night....
GARFIELD HOLDS BACK VIKINGS
GARRETTSVILLE OH- n what was the first Tuesday in The 2022 Fall sports season, plenty of volleyball games were on the slate and some seasons got underway Tuesday evening. For The Garrettsville Garfield Lady G-Men, they look to build off a great 2021 season into this year. Garrettsville has also returned a number of their stat leaders from a season ago, their first conference opponent of the season? The LaBrae Vikings, a 15-10 volleyball team last year that pushed Garfield to five sets in both regular season meetings in 2021.
URSULINE IRISH FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP. 1) WITH DAN REARDON
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – The Ursuline Irish started the year off on a very good note in Week 1, defeating the Brookfield Warriors 52-14 in a highly anticipated matchup at Stambaugh Stadium. There were many new faces that stood out for a team that lost some of the most decorated athletes in program history after last year’s Division IV State Championship Game loss, a game in which Head Coach Dan Reardon stresses does too much overshadowing on a season in which the Irish did so much to return to the state title game for the first time since 2010.
HOWLAND DOMINATES IN STRAIGHT SETS
YOUNGSTOWN, OH- The Howland Tigers improved to 2-0 this season after beating Chaney in straight sets. Sianna Dykes led the Tigers with 6 kills, and Amia Silvers followed close behind with 4 kills. The Tigers served the volleyball very well, with Courtney Clark recording 9 serving aces throughout the match. Sonia Pitts also had 5 serving aces to contribute to the serving parade.
SOUTHERN WINS SECOND IN A ROW
SALINEVILLE OH- Southern Local welcomed EOAC rival Lisbon to town looking to grab their second victory in as many nights. The Indians made quick work of the Devils in straight sets 25-15, 25-11, 25-11 for their second straight win to start the season. .Rylee Mellott led the way for Southern...
SOUTHERN BRUSHES AWAY VALLEY
SALINEVILLE OH- The Southern Local Indians are out to prove their 18 wins in 2021 was no fluke. Valley Christian learned that lesson emphatically as Southern reeled off their 3rd straight win in straight sets 25-7, 25-8, 25-12. The Indians dominated the Eagles behind an impressive offensive attack. Rylee Mellott...
BROOKFIELD PULLS OFF HUGE COMEBACK
CAMPBELL OH- Brookfield coming off their district runner up season found themselves in a early hole against Campbell. Facing a 2-0 deficit in the match, the Warriors rattled off 3 sets in a row to win the match in 5. (21-25 21-25 25-13 27-25 15-12) Lauren Shingledecker put together a...
CHANEY COWBOYS FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP. 2) WITH SETH ANTRAM
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – Coming off a very impressive season opening victory, head coach Seth Antram and the Chaney Cowboys are starting to prove to everyone why they are here and ready to take on any challenge this season. The Cowboys dominated from the opening kick off till the final whistle, defeating the Poland Bulldogs in Poland, 34-2, in week one. Up next for Chaney will be another road contest as they will travel to Boardman to take on DJ Dota’s Spartans on Friday night.
BULLDOGS SURVIVE STRUTHERS RALLY
STRUTHERS OH- Poland had to hold on late, but they earned their first conference win of the season on Tuesday with a five set thriller over Struthers. (25-14 25-18 15-25 21-25 15-11) Olivia Minehart led the way in kills for Poland with 12. Sarah Forsyth was right behind her with...
HEWLETT’S TIME TO SHINE
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – Senior superstar, Jason Hewlett, joined YSN’s own, Steve Leslie, in this week’s player profile at Hackett’s Pub. Hewlett has been one of the most sought after recruits in not only the Youngstown area but Ohio as a whole. Hewlett, listed as an “athlete” plays both sides of the ball as a wide receiver and quarterback, but also as a defensive back and linebacker. He is able to show his versatility on the football field in all positions and that was the big draw for the University of Cincinnati to offer him a scholarship. During this very special interview, Hewlett talks about his senior season, coming back from an injury in his junior year to continue dominating on the football field now, his recent commitment to Cincinnati, and so much more!
RIDGE TAKES GIANT FIRST STEP IN MVAC
BERLIN CENTER OH- It’s been a battle between Western Reserve and Mineral Ridge in the MVAC Scarlett tier for the last couple of years. It was all Blue Devils last season as they swept Ridge in all three matchups of the season, and postseason. On Tuesday night the Rams flipped the script and came out on top in 4 sets. It’s ab early step on their way to contend for another title. (25-12 25-15 16-25 25-16)
CAPTAIN COCCA
CANFIELD, OH – Senior captain, Nicolo Cocca, joined YSN’s own, Steve Leslie, in this week’s player profile at Cocca’s Pizza in Canfield. Cocca, a two way player for the Cards has been known by everyone on the team to be a player who is not afraid to do the little things to help his team to victory. Whether that is making a tough catch from his wideout position or making a crucial tackle or play from his defensive back spot. Nicolo, coming off a devastating injury last week against West Branch, sits down to discuss his senior season and everything that has gone into this year, what it means to be a Cardinal to him, how he plans on helping the Cards throughout his injury as another “coach” on the staff, but also a little bit more about what makes him who he is in the rapid fire question session. All that and so much more in this very special interview with senior captain, Nicolo Cocca!
RAMS SHOOT SEASON BEST TO FINISH FIRST IN HOWLAND
WARREN OH- At Old Avalon in Warren the Rams improved to (8-2, 3-2) on the season by shooting a season best 173, to beat Jackson Milton (181), and Howland (182). Ridge was lead by Trey Rigley 38, Jackson Geddes 43, Keaton Kucera 45, AJ Sandy 47, Chas Colantone 48, Jack Gillie 49.
TIGERS TAKE FIRST WIN IN STRAIGHT SETS
NEW MIDDLETOWN OH- Springfield opened league play on Tuesday night with a quick sweep of Lowellville at home. (25-10 25-11 25-14) Madi Lesnak led the Tigers attack finishing with 6 kills. She also played solid defense at the net with 3 blocks. Jacey Mullen collected 4 kills, and 11 digs. Baelyn Brungard also managed 4 kills, 10 assists, and 6 aces. Jameka Brungard was the third Tiger with 4 kills. Sami McKim led the defense with 11 digs.
KENNEY’S HAT TRICK LEADS HOWLAND TO WIN
HUBBARD, Ohio – In a matchup dominated by Howland since the 2018 District Final, a game which Hubbard defeated the Tigers 3-2, coach Stilles’ squad has taken the last 3 matches against Hubbard by a combined score of 12-0. Hubbard would refuse to be shutout in this matchup however, netting the opening goal of the match with a Jacob Jackson header just under four minutes into the night.
EDISON VOLLEYBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH LEAH EFT
RICHMOND OH- Edison is a hidden gym in the small town of Richmond. The Wildcats have a strong core of high character athletes highlighting their volleyball program. They may play in a tough conference, but there’s no reason to think the Wildcats can’t be competitive this season. They have been brought together by adversity, and the bond they’ve built is unbreakable. After taking time away from coaching to build a family, Leah Eft has stepped back in to take the helm of the Wildcats program.
CLIPPERS COME BACK STRONG
COLUMBIANA OH- The early season EOAC matchup between Columbiana and United was a contest between youth vs experience. The youth of Columbiana came through in victory as the Clippers claimed a straight set 25-12 ,26-24 ,25-15 home win over United. Columbiana looked to right the ship after an opening defeat...
GIRARD RUNS ON DURKIN
GIRARD OH- Girard is coming into the 2022 season with expectations that are sky high. With a returning cast of high flying hitters, the offense promises to dazzle fans on the court. Their offense wouldn’t flow nearly as well without the experienced setter Allison Durkin running the show. Durkin...
