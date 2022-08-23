ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

Lucas County to set up sobriety checkpoints Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County officials will conduct sobriety checkpoints Friday night. The Lucas County Operating Vehicles Intoxicated Task Force will set up checkpoints at 3 Turtle Creek Road in Swanton Township and 2105 North McCord Road in Springfield Township. The checkpoints will operate from 8 p.m. Friday through...
Toledo Police release body cam video of Oshae Jones arrest

The CDC says a growing E. coli outbreak is still thought to be linked to lettuce sold on sandwiches at Wendy's in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and Pennsylvania. It's been one month since residents of the Riverview Terrace in Adrian were evacuated from their homes due to structural concerns. Sentencing Friday...
Man sentenced in connection to Western Ave. Fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was sentenced, Thursday, in connection to a fire on Western Ave. According to court documents, Ronnie Spence plead guilty on July 2, 2022, to arson following a fire that occurred on March 23. Spence was sentenced to three years of probation which will be...
Free medical transportation for veterans available through TARTA

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) and the Lucas County Veterans Service Commission announced a partnership Thursday that will make it easier for veterans to reach medical appointments. Under TARTA’s pilot fare program, the list of people eligible for a Reduced Fare Card has been...
Toledo woman who fired gun at Arlington Elementary wanted on two felonies

TOLEDO, Ohio — Arlington Elementary in south Toledo was locked down Tuesday after a parent fired a gun into the air following an altercation with another parent. No one was injured. On Thursday, Toledo police issued an arrest warrant for 34-year-old Vanessa Hutchen on felony charges of possession of a deadly weapon on school grounds and improperly discharging a firearm in a school zone.
Driver sentenced in Dorr St. hit-and-run death

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was sentenced in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash that ended the life of 70-year-old Denise Frais, on Wednesday. Orlandus Hearn Jr. was sentenced to three years of community control which will be monitored by the Lucas County Adult Probation Department on Wednesday. In...
OVI checkpoint in Wood County on Friday night

The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Wood County on Friday night. The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. “Based on provisional data, there were 652 OVI related fatal crashes in which 720...
Neighborhood Nuisance: House on Tracy Street stockpiling tires

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Tracy Street are fed up with a house that has a stockpile of tires in both the front and back yard. It isn’t the first, as it was just last year that the tenant was ordered to remove a different tire stockpile. According to the neighbors it took two semi-trucks to haul all of the tires away and the current stockpile is even larger.
Study examines Toledo airport impact on local economy

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas Port Authority engaged with BGSU’s Center for Regional Development to conduct an economic impact analysis for the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport (TOL) and the Toledo Executive Airport (TDZ). According to the study, in 2021, TOL supported over 2,900 jobs and over...
City of Toledo hosts parties in parks for locals

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo’s Parks and Youth Services is hosting weekly parties in the park for local youth. Locals can enjoy food trucks and live entertainment every Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. The weekly event will run from August 31 to September 28. The...
Toledo police searching for woman accused of firing gun outside Arlington Elementary

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives have issued an arrest warrant related to a gunfire incident that occurred Tuesday at Arlington Elementary School. The school had been placed on lockdown not long after dismissal when Vanessa Hutchen, 34, allegedly discharged a firearm during an altercation with another parent while picking up her child, according to Toledo Public Schools.
Buttigieg to highlight infrastructure project in Sandusky

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be in Sandusky on Thursday to highlight a few significant infrastructure upgrades. The Ohio Department of Transportation says these upgrades will help improve the flow of traffic and increase safety for all road users along the US 6 Corridor, which is a key route that people take to get to Cedar Point.
