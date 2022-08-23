Read full article on original website
Sentencing Friday for Toledo man accused of running fraudulent funeral services
The CDC says a growing E. coli outbreak is still thought to be linked to lettuce sold on sandwiches at Wendy's in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and Pennsylvania. Report details structural issues with Riverview Terrace. Updated: 6 hours ago. It's been one month since residents of the Riverview Terrace in Adrian...
Lucas County to set up sobriety checkpoints Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County officials will conduct sobriety checkpoints Friday night. The Lucas County Operating Vehicles Intoxicated Task Force will set up checkpoints at 3 Turtle Creek Road in Swanton Township and 2105 North McCord Road in Springfield Township. The checkpoints will operate from 8 p.m. Friday through...
Lucas County townships opting out of sheriff's department coverage; sheriff says cost to patrol too high
BERKEY, Ohio — In a letter to eight townships last year, Lucas County Sheriff Mike Navarre said they need to pay for policing there because the cost of patrolling them is too high compared to other areas that need it more. The eight townships are: Richfield, Spencer, Harding, Swanton,...
Toledo Police release body cam video of Oshae Jones arrest
Man sentenced in connection to Western Ave. Fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was sentenced, Thursday, in connection to a fire on Western Ave. According to court documents, Ronnie Spence plead guilty on July 2, 2022, to arson following a fire that occurred on March 23. Spence was sentenced to three years of probation which will be...
Wood County farm helping abused, neglected horses sees greater need for help
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are plenty of small animal rescues doing great work around our region, but not as many that focus on bigger animals, like horses. The Healing Barn in Wood County has been helping horses for decades. It is one of only a few horse rescues around...
Free medical transportation for veterans available through TARTA
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) and the Lucas County Veterans Service Commission announced a partnership Thursday that will make it easier for veterans to reach medical appointments. Under TARTA’s pilot fare program, the list of people eligible for a Reduced Fare Card has been...
Ohio student arrested: ‘All the school supplies I need’
A 12-year-old from Fremont City Schools has been arrested after posting a threatening message to the popular social media platform Snapchat.
3 Toledo men arrested for human trafficking 16-year-old, 19-year-old in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three men from Toledo were charged with trafficking a 16-year-old girl and a 19-year-old woman after they were arrested as part of a statewide sting operation. "Operation Times Up" is an annual statewide human trafficking event led by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost's office. The...
Toledo woman who fired gun at Arlington Elementary wanted on two felonies
TOLEDO, Ohio — Arlington Elementary in south Toledo was locked down Tuesday after a parent fired a gun into the air following an altercation with another parent. No one was injured. On Thursday, Toledo police issued an arrest warrant for 34-year-old Vanessa Hutchen on felony charges of possession of a deadly weapon on school grounds and improperly discharging a firearm in a school zone.
Toledo Public Schools shares how they’re allocating American Rescue Plan funds
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The American Rescue Plan has allocated millions of dollars to schools nationwide, and Toledo Public Schools got a good amount from the government. The treasurer of TPS, Ryan Stechschulte, said the district can receive up to $192 million. So far they’ve used over $100 million.
Driver sentenced in Dorr St. hit-and-run death
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was sentenced in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash that ended the life of 70-year-old Denise Frais, on Wednesday. Orlandus Hearn Jr. was sentenced to three years of community control which will be monitored by the Lucas County Adult Probation Department on Wednesday. In...
Lenawee Humane Society Receives 10 Puppies from Shut-down Virginia Breeding Facility
Adrian, MI – The Lenawee Humane Society received a very special shipment from Virginia yesterday. A breeding facility was shut down last month, freeing 4,000 beagles from being sold for research. Ten female puppies, 7 to 9 months old were dropped off at the Adrian shelter. A post on...
OVI checkpoint in Wood County on Friday night
The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Wood County on Friday night. The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. “Based on provisional data, there were 652 OVI related fatal crashes in which 720...
Neighborhood Nuisance: House on Tracy Street stockpiling tires
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Tracy Street are fed up with a house that has a stockpile of tires in both the front and back yard. It isn’t the first, as it was just last year that the tenant was ordered to remove a different tire stockpile. According to the neighbors it took two semi-trucks to haul all of the tires away and the current stockpile is even larger.
Maumee rail crossings on Conant, Kingsbury to close Monday for 5 to 7 days
MAUMEE, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story related to Conant Street construction projects that aired on June 27, 2022. Maumee police announced the closure of railroad crossings on Conant Street and Kingsbury Road, beginning as early as Thursday, Aug. 25. Transportation company Norfolk Southern...
Study examines Toledo airport impact on local economy
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas Port Authority engaged with BGSU’s Center for Regional Development to conduct an economic impact analysis for the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport (TOL) and the Toledo Executive Airport (TDZ). According to the study, in 2021, TOL supported over 2,900 jobs and over...
City of Toledo hosts parties in parks for locals
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo’s Parks and Youth Services is hosting weekly parties in the park for local youth. Locals can enjoy food trucks and live entertainment every Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. The weekly event will run from August 31 to September 28. The...
Toledo police searching for woman accused of firing gun outside Arlington Elementary
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives have issued an arrest warrant related to a gunfire incident that occurred Tuesday at Arlington Elementary School. The school had been placed on lockdown not long after dismissal when Vanessa Hutchen, 34, allegedly discharged a firearm during an altercation with another parent while picking up her child, according to Toledo Public Schools.
Buttigieg to highlight infrastructure project in Sandusky
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be in Sandusky on Thursday to highlight a few significant infrastructure upgrades. The Ohio Department of Transportation says these upgrades will help improve the flow of traffic and increase safety for all road users along the US 6 Corridor, which is a key route that people take to get to Cedar Point.
