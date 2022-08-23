ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Albert Pujols chase for 700: Cardinals slugger belts No. 693 vs. Cubs

By John Healy
 3 days ago

The Albert Pujols chase for 700 home runs is officially on and he inched a little closer on Monday.

The red-hot St. Louis Cardinals slugger slammed his 693 rd career home run to break a scoreless tie against the Chicago Cubs in the seventh inning at Wrigley Field.

The home run marked his sixth dinger in his last seven games, bringing his season total to 14, but it is his career total everyone is watching.

Pujols, who is retiring at the end of the year, is now just seven home runs away from joining the rare 700-club that only three players (Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron, Barry Bonds) have ever done and four home runs from passing Alex Rodriguez for fourth all time.

Some have wondered if Pujols would return next season if he falls short of 700, but the future Hall of Fame has assured this is it and if he continues this pace, he may get there by the end of the year.

With roughly six weeks left to go, Pujols will need to hit seven more home runs and all of baseball seems to be watching and cheering him on to reach the historic milestone.

