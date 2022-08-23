Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso announces efforts to reduce vandalism at city parks
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A joint effort is being made to protect El Paso parks from vandalism. The parks and recreation department, streets and maintenance department along with the El Paso Police Department and Crime Stoppers of El Paso joined to combat vandalism that's plagued city parks and facilities.
Fire erupted in a central El Paso building; crews on scene
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A condition 1 fire was reported in central El Paso this afternoon. Crews are at the scene on 1830 E. Mills. According to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson, no injuries have been reported. No other information has been provided. This is a developing story and will be updated. For […]
cbs4local.com
Fire crews respond to fire at central El Paso warehouse
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire crews are responding to a fire at a warehouse in central El Paso Wednesday, a spokesperson for the department said. The fire broke out at a warehouse located at 1830 E Mills Avenue. The fire is under control, the spokesperson said.
Vehicle slams into EPPD unit, shuts down I-10
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police are at the scene of an overnight crash after authorities said a driver slammed into one of their units. The incident was reported around 2:30 Thursday morning at I-10 east and Geronimo Dr. Officials said the EPPD unit was unoccupied when the crash happened. No word on […]
1 Person Seriously Injured In Motor Vehicle Crash At El Paso (El Paso, TX)
Reports indicate that at least 1 person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries on Wednesday morning after a rollover crash that took place at Gateway East and Zaragoza.
At least one pedestrian involved in a hit-and-run in Socorro
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police with the city of Socorro responded to a hit-and-run where a pedestrian was involved this Thursday afternoon. According to Socorro Police, the north bound lanes of Horizon Blvd. between Regina and North Loop are closed. People driving in that area can detour to Baume, Rio Vista, and Moon Rd. […]
cbs4local.com
Special Traffic Investigators respond to crash involving police vehicle
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Special Traffic Investigators responded to a two-vehicle crash involving an empty police car. The crash happened Thursday morning on Interstate 10 heading east near Paisano causing all lanes to close. No injuries were reported, according to police. The crash happened before 2:30...
KFOX 14
Circle K to reimburse El Paso customers who pumped contaminated fuel
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — An investigation is underway after customers claimed a Circle K gas station in northeast El Paso caused problems to their vehicles when they used the gas pump last weekend. A spokesperson for Circle K said Wednesday they would reimburse all customers who pumped fuel...
El Paso News
Fort Bliss National Cemetery fixes sunken graves after rain
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) In past years, the Fort Bliss National Cemetery has seen a lot of sunken graves. This year there have only been 140. In 2006 there were around two to three thousand sunken graves. Last year there were around 800. According to Francisco Gonzalez, the director at...
cbs4local.com
Sun Metro increases reduced fare
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Riders who qualify for a reduced fare to ride Sun Metro will have to pay .20 cents more. Sun Metro offers discounts to riders ages 65 and up, Medicare recipients, certified persons with a disability, military members and students. Those riders will have to...
Recent rains causing graves to sink at Fort Bliss National Cemetery
EL PASO, Texas — In Texas, rain storms are causing dozens of graves to sink into the ground at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. The cemetery faced a similar problem during last year's monsoon season, where several sinkholes were reported at grave plots at the cemetery. A total of about...
Texas Gas Station Accidentally Gave Customers Water Instead of Gas
Folks started pulling away and then stalling out down the road. As the great philosopher Ted Theodore Logan once said, "Strange things are afoot at the Circle K". They sure were for some folks in El Paso, Texas over the weekend. If you happened to fill up this past Saturday night (August 20, 2022) at the Dyer Street location it is possible your car was filled with water and not gas.
cbs4local.com
Sun Metro adds LIFT service, new route to William Beaumont Army Medical Center
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new route to William Beaumont Army Medical Center will be available next week. Starting August 31, Sun Metro riders and LIFT riders can be taken to the new William Beaumont Army Medical Center. The new route will be added at the Arturo Tury...
Opening of New Eastlake Cracker Barrel Delayed Again
Opening of the new Cracker Barrel Old Country Store at Eastlake Marketplace off Interstate 10 and Eastlake Boulevard has been delayed yet again. El Pasoans and those who live and work in Socorro, Eastlake, Horizon City, Clint, and Fabens will have to wait even longer than planned before they get to enjoy Cracker Barrel’s signature Southern fried chicken dish, meatloaf, Country Fried Steak, and Old Timer’s Breakfast on their end of town.
Why some El Paso rock walls fail during rainstorms
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Rock walls are the most common type of walls in El Paso. However, during rainstorms some of those rock walls fail and fall. Over the weekend a rock wall directly behind a West El Paso apartment complex collapsed. According to the El Paso Fire Department when the wall collapsed it […]
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso holds outreach meeting for Memorial Park master plan
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Pasoans are invited to attend a meeting to share their thoughts and ideas regarding the Memorial Park master plan. This will be the second community outreach meeting for this project. CBS4 spoke with some El Pasoans prior to the meeting to hear what...
KVIA
Years of struggle pays off for one local El Paso food truck on the road to opening a restaurant
EL PASO, Texas - An El Paso Restaurant is about to celebrate a grand opening, one that seemed unlikely just four years ago. The owner started selling food out of the back of his car. After years of struggle, El Chucoviché Mariscos is turning a new page on its business.
las-cruces.org
Kudos to Ballfield Maintenance Crew, Parks and Recreation Department
TO: Ballfield Maintenance Crew, Parks and Recreation Department. FROM: John Hefley, Director of USSSA Girls Youth Fast Pitch. I normally post in Facebook to recognize the maintenance crew for their efforts but I believe this letter serves a better perspective on how I truly appreciate their hard work and endurance to make a negative situation into a positive one.
cbs4local.com
El Paso Water's only female truck driver hopes to inspire next generation
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — It’s Wednesday, which means CBS4 gets to showcase another woman in the borderland who’s Breaking the Bias. CBS4 On Your Side introduces you to Laura Chaparro-Casas, a female truck driver with El Paso Water who’s made it her mission to drive change in our community.
cbs4local.com
Lightning prompts Las Cruces Public Schools to 'shelter-in-place'
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — Las Cruces Public Schools announced Tuesday many of its campuses are under "shelter-in-place" due to lightning. The safety precaution was lifted around 1:20 p.m. MVLA. Vista Middle. Camino. Sunrise. Central Elementary. Conlee. Alameda. Lynn. Tombaugh. Jornada. Desert Hills. Mesilla Park Elementary. Monte Vista. Hermosa...
