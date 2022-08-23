ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Teresa, NM

cbs4local.com

City of El Paso announces efforts to reduce vandalism at city parks

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A joint effort is being made to protect El Paso parks from vandalism. The parks and recreation department, streets and maintenance department along with the El Paso Police Department and Crime Stoppers of El Paso joined to combat vandalism that's plagued city parks and facilities.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Five southern New Mexico organizations receive grants for outdoor youth programming

DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Five southern New Mexico organizations were awarded grants to support programming that provides outdoor experiences for youth. The grants are part of the Outdoor Equity Fund (OEF) for the 2022 grant cycle from the New Mexico Outdoor Recreation Division. The following organizations in...
KIDS
KRQE News 13

The history of deadly, damaging floods in Southern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Summer monsoons can bring massive rain and torrential flooding in Southern New Mexico. Recently the residents of Carlsbad, Silver City, and Ruidoso have seen devastating reminders of the dangers of floodwater – but it’s not the first time. Carlsbad: No stranger to flash flooding On August 21, 2022 tourists at Carlsbad Caverns […]
Government
cbs4local.com

City of El Paso holds outreach meeting for Memorial Park master plan

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Pasoans are invited to attend a meeting to share their thoughts and ideas regarding the Memorial Park master plan. This will be the second community outreach meeting for this project. CBS4 spoke with some El Pasoans prior to the meeting to hear what...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso Water awarded $20 million for advanced water purification

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Water’s Advanced Water Purification Facility was awarded $20 million in federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for water reuse projects. El Paso Water was the only Texas water utility to be among the selected recipients of a combined $309.8...
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

New Mexico’s summer rain brings more mushrooms… and poisonings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s meteorologists will tell you what a difference a thick monsoon season can make for the state. But in 2022, along with a greener landscape, this summer’s prolific monsoon rains have also made for a far more flush fungi season, and an unexpected health hazard. According to the New Mexico Poison […]
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Areas across New Mexico continue to battle rain, flooding

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – People in different parts of New Mexico are battling rising rivers, washed-out bridges, walls of mud and water-covered roads. Felipe Cordova and mary Ann Sena live off County Road 65 in Dixon. They’ve been surrounded by water flooding by them five times now with the recent storms. Water is crossing also Shawnee, east […]
DIXON, NM
KFDA

New Mexico receives second round of recovery funds for municipality governments

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - The Department of Finance and Administration who received $63 million in American Rescue Plan funding for small local governments will be distributing the funds immediately. The funds can be used for:. Responding to the public health and negative economic impacts of the pandemic. Providing premium...
cbs4local.com

Circle K to reimburse El Paso customers who bought contaminated fuel

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An investigation is underway after customers claimed a Circle K gas station in northeast El Paso caused problems to their vehicles when they used the gas pump last weekend. A spokesperson for Circle K said Wednesday they would reimburse all customers who pumped fuel...
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

New Mexico's self-inflicted doctor shortage

There is a life-or-death issue facing New Mexicans. It has been widely reported on in the media and is important to New Mexicans from all walks of life. Voters will have a lot to say about it this November. The issue is our shortage of medical professionals. If you live...
KFOX 14

Doña Ana Detention Center increases pay rates amid staffing shortages

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — While the Otero County Detention Center transferred several detainees to other detention centers due to staffing shortages, the Doña Ana County Detention Center in Las Cruces made changes to its hiring process and pay contracts to increase its staff. KFOX14 spoke with the...
LAS CRUCES, NM
las-cruces.org

Kudos to Ballfield Maintenance Crew, Parks and Recreation Department

TO: Ballfield Maintenance Crew, Parks and Recreation Department. FROM: John Hefley, Director of USSSA Girls Youth Fast Pitch. I normally post in Facebook to recognize the maintenance crew for their efforts but I believe this letter serves a better perspective on how I truly appreciate their hard work and endurance to make a negative situation into a positive one.
KRQE News 13

Study predicts some New Mexico counties could see more 100+ degree heat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Could New Mexico start seeing more 100-degree Fahrenheit days in the near future? A new study by a non-profit climate research group suggests the Land of Enchantment should expect more triple-digit temperature days in the coming years. First Street Foundation recently released a nationwide climate risk study showing that the number of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

