Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry Lease
O'Rourke said the Real Power is in the PeopleTom HandyTexas State
El Paso zipcode is Texas’ second hottest for home sales, says new studyAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
Related
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso announces efforts to reduce vandalism at city parks
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A joint effort is being made to protect El Paso parks from vandalism. The parks and recreation department, streets and maintenance department along with the El Paso Police Department and Crime Stoppers of El Paso joined to combat vandalism that's plagued city parks and facilities.
cbs4local.com
Five southern New Mexico organizations receive grants for outdoor youth programming
DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Five southern New Mexico organizations were awarded grants to support programming that provides outdoor experiences for youth. The grants are part of the Outdoor Equity Fund (OEF) for the 2022 grant cycle from the New Mexico Outdoor Recreation Division. The following organizations in...
KIDS・
The history of deadly, damaging floods in Southern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Summer monsoons can bring massive rain and torrential flooding in Southern New Mexico. Recently the residents of Carlsbad, Silver City, and Ruidoso have seen devastating reminders of the dangers of floodwater – but it’s not the first time. Carlsbad: No stranger to flash flooding On August 21, 2022 tourists at Carlsbad Caverns […]
cbs4local.com
Sun Metro adds LIFT service, new route to William Beaumont Army Medical Center
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new route to William Beaumont Army Medical Center will be available next week. Starting August 31, Sun Metro riders and LIFT riders can be taken to the new William Beaumont Army Medical Center. The new route will be added at the Arturo Tury...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs4local.com
El Paso's billion dollar budget approval hopes to tackle first responder staffing shortage
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Over 60 percent of the City of El Paso’s billion dollar budget for the next fiscal year is going toward public safety. When firefighters at Station 7 respond to calls, they usually only have three people on board, when in a perfect world, they would at least have 6.
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso holds outreach meeting for Memorial Park master plan
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Pasoans are invited to attend a meeting to share their thoughts and ideas regarding the Memorial Park master plan. This will be the second community outreach meeting for this project. CBS4 spoke with some El Pasoans prior to the meeting to hear what...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Water awarded $20 million for advanced water purification
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Water’s Advanced Water Purification Facility was awarded $20 million in federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for water reuse projects. El Paso Water was the only Texas water utility to be among the selected recipients of a combined $309.8...
How much rain fell around New Mexico? Preliminary totals for the week
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Heavy rains hit some parts of New Mexico this week. Recently, residents in Silver City, Ruidoso, and a handful of other locations have seen floods — visitors at Carlsbad Caverns even had to shelter in place due to rain. So where have the summer monsoons dropped the most rain? Here are some […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dump trucks, school & city buses: What Volkswagen settlement cash is buying in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New electric buses for the City of Albuquerque, natural gas-powered shuttle busses for the University of New Mexico and dump trucks for a smattering of cities across New Mexico. That is what settlement cash from the Volkswagen emissions scandal is now paying for in the Land of Enchantment. Its been more […]
New Mexico’s summer rain brings more mushrooms… and poisonings
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s meteorologists will tell you what a difference a thick monsoon season can make for the state. But in 2022, along with a greener landscape, this summer’s prolific monsoon rains have also made for a far more flush fungi season, and an unexpected health hazard. According to the New Mexico Poison […]
KVIA
Las Cruces considers installing traffic cameras to keep track of red light runners
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- The city of Las Cruces is considering bringing back technology to stop red-light runners and speeding motorists. Red light and speeding cameras have been used before but came with some backlash from residents. Motorists gave mixed reactions about bringing them back. "My personal opinion, I don't...
El Paso News
El Paso city attorney gets contract extension, cap placed on city manager
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City Council voted to extend the contract for City Attorney Karla Nieman for seven years until 2029. Her contract will be capped at a salary of $350,000. The council also amended the contract for City Manager Tommy Gonzalez to include a salary cap...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Areas across New Mexico continue to battle rain, flooding
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – People in different parts of New Mexico are battling rising rivers, washed-out bridges, walls of mud and water-covered roads. Felipe Cordova and mary Ann Sena live off County Road 65 in Dixon. They’ve been surrounded by water flooding by them five times now with the recent storms. Water is crossing also Shawnee, east […]
KFDA
New Mexico receives second round of recovery funds for municipality governments
SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - The Department of Finance and Administration who received $63 million in American Rescue Plan funding for small local governments will be distributing the funds immediately. The funds can be used for:. Responding to the public health and negative economic impacts of the pandemic. Providing premium...
cbs4local.com
Circle K to reimburse El Paso customers who bought contaminated fuel
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An investigation is underway after customers claimed a Circle K gas station in northeast El Paso caused problems to their vehicles when they used the gas pump last weekend. A spokesperson for Circle K said Wednesday they would reimburse all customers who pumped fuel...
krwg.org
New Mexico's self-inflicted doctor shortage
There is a life-or-death issue facing New Mexicans. It has been widely reported on in the media and is important to New Mexicans from all walks of life. Voters will have a lot to say about it this November. The issue is our shortage of medical professionals. If you live...
KFOX 14
Doña Ana Detention Center increases pay rates amid staffing shortages
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — While the Otero County Detention Center transferred several detainees to other detention centers due to staffing shortages, the Doña Ana County Detention Center in Las Cruces made changes to its hiring process and pay contracts to increase its staff. KFOX14 spoke with the...
las-cruces.org
Kudos to Ballfield Maintenance Crew, Parks and Recreation Department
TO: Ballfield Maintenance Crew, Parks and Recreation Department. FROM: John Hefley, Director of USSSA Girls Youth Fast Pitch. I normally post in Facebook to recognize the maintenance crew for their efforts but I believe this letter serves a better perspective on how I truly appreciate their hard work and endurance to make a negative situation into a positive one.
cbs4local.com
Doña Ana Detention Center increases staffing levels amidst staffing shortages nationwide
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — While the Otero County Detention Center transferred several detainees to other detention centers due to staffing shortages, the Doña Ana County Detention Center in Las Cruces made changes to its hiring process and pay contracts to increase its staff. CBS4 spoke with the...
Study predicts some New Mexico counties could see more 100+ degree heat
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Could New Mexico start seeing more 100-degree Fahrenheit days in the near future? A new study by a non-profit climate research group suggests the Land of Enchantment should expect more triple-digit temperature days in the coming years. First Street Foundation recently released a nationwide climate risk study showing that the number of […]
Comments / 2