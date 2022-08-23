Bicyclist killed in St. Joseph County hit-and-run crash identified as retired priest at Holy Family Parish

Read full article on original website
WNDU
2 people shot in pair of South Bend shootings
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are investigating a pair of shootings Sunday. First responders were called to the area of Portage Road and King Street at about about 4 p.m. Not long after that, officers were called to the 1900 block of Lincoln Way West. In each...
WNDU
One dead in Goshen crash
The Irish are undergoing well-documented changes at the head coach and quarterback spots, but they're also looking to replace a back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher in Kyren Williams. Around 1,600 students headed back to school Monday in Benton Harbor, and those kids will have new extracurricular activities to check out—like esports!
22 WSBT
Three people transported to the hospital after Cass County crash
A crash Saturday morning in Cass County sent three people to the hospital. According to Sheriff Richard Behnke, 60-year-old Theresa Schultz of Fort Wayne was headed west on Pokagon Highway before 9 a.m. Saturday morning when she was hit by a vehicle that failed to yield at a stop sign.
22 WSBT
Two South Bend shootings Sunday
South Bend, Ind. — The South Bend Police Department is reporting two shootings Sunday afternoon. The first shooting happened around around 3:30 P.M. near King St. and Portage Ave. A male victim was taken to the hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life threatening. The second...
abc57.com
Motorcyclist killed in Friday crash
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at approximately 9:48 p.m., law enforcement was called to a crash at the intersection of South Michigan Street and Ewing Avenue. The initial investigation found that Branden Wright, 27, of Michigan City was northbound on Michigan Street in an SUV and was turning left onto Ewing Avenue when his vehicle and a southbound motorcycle driven by Steven Kendrick Loy, 42, of Elkhart collided in the intersection.
95.3 MNC
Elkhart man killed in fiery crash at Michigan and Ewing in South Bend
An Elkhart man was killed in a crash on the City of South Bend’s south side. The collision happened around 9:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, at the intersection of South Michigan Street and East Ewing Avenue. According to authorities an SUV driven by a 27-year-old Michigan City man...
WNDU
Police investigating after two found dead from gunshot wounds in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the deaths of a city couple discovered this afternoon. Officials say police were called to a home in the 200 block of North Drive at about 1:15 p.m. A man and woman were discovered dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
95.3 MNC
Man, 21, killed in crash on South Main Street in Goshen
A 21-year-old man died after a single vehicle collision in Goshen. Police were called around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, to the 2400 block of South Main Street. Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle had left the roadway, struck an electrical pole and a tree. The single occupant of...
22 WSBT
Single vehicle crash leaves one dead
GOSHEN, Ind. (WSBT) — Goshen Police are investigating a single vehicle crash that left one person dead. Police were called to the 2400 block of South Main Street shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday where they found a single vehicle had run off the road, hitting an electric pole and a tree.
abc57.com
Two found dead inside Elkhart home after apparent gunshot wounds
ELKHART, Ind., --- An investigation is underway after a male and female who suffered from apparent gunshot wounds were found dead inside an Elkhart home. Officials said 911 received a call around 1:15 pm about a male and a female who were believed to be deceased inside a home on the 200 block of North Drive in Elkhart.
abc57.com
Man dies after single vehicle crash in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind., --- A single vehicle crash in Goshen claimed the life of one man early Sunday morning. The crash happened Sunday just after 3:00 am in the 2400 block of South Main Street. When officials arrived they said they found a vehicle had left the road, hitting an electrical...
abc57.com
Driver charged in hit and run that killed local priest
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A driver has been charged in the hit and run crash that killed Father Jan Klimczyk on Monday. Shad Jeffrey has been charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. Charges were filed on Thursday against Jeffrey. Investigators said...
fox32chicago.com
Police: 2 killed in high-speed crash on I-80 in Indiana's Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - Two people are dead after a high-speed crash on I-80 in Lake County, according to Indiana State Police. On Sunday, just before 1 a.m., troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-80/94 eastbound near the 5.7 mile-marker, between Cline Avenue and Burr Street. Troopers say a...
abc57.com
Fatal crash team investigates crash on South Bend's south side
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. Friday night outside the Marathon gas station on South Michigan Street near East Ewing Avenue. Scene of the crash still active as of 11:15 p.m. Officers have taped off the area and are reconstructing the scene in an attempt to...
WNDU
Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating death of baby
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a 4-month-old baby. Goshen Police and paramedics were called the 4300 block of Conifer Lane just after 12:35 p.m. Friday on a report that the child was unconscious and not breathing. According to police, this...
2 killed when car bursts into flames after high-speed crash in northwest Indiana
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — Two people were killed and multiple cars were damaged in a high-speed crash in northern Indiana early Sunday morning that ended with a car bursting into flames, Indiana State Police said. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. near the 5.7 mile-marker on I-80/94, which...
WNDU
Police investigating after body found in LaPorte County
16 News Now stopped by IU South Bend’s campus to speak with students on how they feel about President Biden’s decision to forgive billions in student loan debt. A LaPorte police officer has resigned after being accused of having sex outside of a bar in Trail Creek. Suspect...
95.3 MNC
Elkhart man arrested after two-vehicle collision at County Roads 19 & 36
An Elkhart man was arrested after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road 19 and County Road 36. The collision happened around 10:10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, when a vehicle driven by Chancie Stewart, 42, blew through a stop sign at the intersection and collided with a car driven by a Goshen woman.
Times-Union Newspaper
Wakarusa Man Airlifted To Hospital After Thursday Crash
A Wakarusa man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning. At approximately 4:36 a.m. Thursday, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West CR 800N and North CR 800W in Prairie Township. The preliminary results of...
WISH-TV
ISP: Man arrested for driving intoxicated, causing fatal crash in St. Anthony
ST. ANTHONY, Ind. (WISH) — Police arrested a man Tuesday for his involvement with drugs and alcohol that led to a fatal crash. Indiana State Police received reports of a two-vehicle crash on State Road 64, east of Gun Club Road Northeast in Harrison County. After further investigation, police say Mitchell A. Jaso, 25, of Ramsey was driving a Volkswagon Jetta. Police say Jaso collided head-on with a Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck. According to a release, Jaso was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
