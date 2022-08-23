ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump held more than 300 classified documents since leaving White House: report

By Rema Rahman, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b6V02_0hRKAAD100

( The Hill ) – Former President Trump held onto more than 300 classified documents since he left office, half of which were recovered in January by the National Archives, who alerted the Justice Department in what eventually led up to the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago property.

The New York Times reported Monday , citing multiple sources who have been briefed on the matter, that the sheer volume of classified-marked materials recovered by the government is what triggered a federal criminal investigation into the former president.

The National Archives in January recovered 150 classified documents while another set, which was also at Mar-a-Lago, was given to the Justice Department in June by Trump aides. Additional classified documents were later recovered in the FBI search earlier this month, totaling 300 such documents in all, according to the Times.

Some of the 15 boxes turned over to the Archives earlier this year included CIA, FBI and National Security Agency documents involving national security, according to a person briefed, the Times reported.

Trump suing to stall FBI probe after Mar-a-Lago raid: See the full document

Two days after the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago, the Washington Post reported that some of the documents recovered in that search were related to nuclear weapons.

The Times also reported Monday that authorities are seeking surveillance video of Mar-a-Lago leading up to the Aug. 8 search in an effort to find out how some of the documents were being handled there.

An unsealed warrant executed at Mar-a-Lago made public days after the search revealed that federal authorities are investigating Trump on possible violations of the Espionage Act, among other statutes. A property receipt of items seized by the FBI shows authorities recovered a trove of documents, including 11 sets of classified documents, some of which were marked top secret.

Trump has insisted he declassified the documents obtained by the FBI but it is possible he did so without following the proper protocols.

Trump and the National Archives have been at odds since he left office in 2021 after the agency determined Trump was in possession of White House documents that should have been turned over to the government when he ended his term.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released

The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Ukraine war - live: Narrowly escaped nuclear disaster, says Zelensky as Zaporizhzhia cut off from grid

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said the world narrowly avoided a nuclear catastrophe as electricity to the Zaporizhzhia power plant was cut for hours due to Russian shelling in the area.The Russian shelling on Thursday sparked fires in the ash pits of a nearby coal power station that disconnected the reactor complex from the power grid, Mr Zelensky in his evening address.Back-up diesel generators ensured power supply that is vital for cooling and safety systems at the plant, he said.The president added: "If our station staff had not reacted after the blackout, then we would have already been forced to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne White House#Fbi#Cia#The National Archives#The Justice Department#The New York Times#National Security Agency#The Washington Post
WAVY News 10

Emails show Trump lawyer agreed Archives should get requested records: report

(The Hill) – Newly revealed emails show that former White House counsel Pat Cipollone agreed that materials the National Archives requested be returned by President Trump should be given to the agency. Cipollone, who also severed under the Trump administration as a designated representative to the Archives, reportedly told National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) […]
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
NewsBreak
White House
WAVY News 10

Man dead, woman hurt after Tidewater Drive crash in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man is dead and a woman is hurt after a two-car crash Monday morning on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk. It happened around 10:45 a.m. in the 6900 block of Tidewater Drive near Thole Street, just south of I-64, police announced Tuesday. Both drivers were...
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

42K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy