Washington Examiner
Floridians charged with voting fraud were directed by government officials, documents show
Florida voters who are facing criminal voter fraud charges voted with the knowledge that they were allowed to vote and were in some cases directed to vote by government officials, according to court and election documents. The 20 defendants facing these charges had submitted voter registration applications that were approved...
Almost Every Sheriff in Florida Backs Ashley Moody for Attorney General Over Aramis Ayala
With the primaries now over, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced on Thursday that 64 of the 66 elected sheriffs in the state are backing her over former Orange County State Attorney Aramis Ayala. Moody did not face any opposition in the Republican primary on Tuesday, while Ayala scored a...
MSNBC
Voter fraud at a Florida GOP stronghold leads to a light sentence (again)
To the extent that the United States has a retirement community known to national audiences, it’s probably The Villages in central Florida. As regular readers probably recall, it’s also earned a reputation as a far-right Republican stronghold. A couple of years ago, for example, when Donald Trump promoted...
thewestsidegazette.com
Florida officials arrest and charge 20 people with illegal voting, DeSantis says
Move designed to show muscle of a new office tasked with policing voting in the state and comes days before primary election. Florida officials have arrested and charged 20 people with felony convictions and charged them with illegal voting, Florida governor Ron DeSantis said on Thursday, a move designed to show the muscle of a new office tasked with policing voting in the state.
Florida Agriculture Commissioner race pits state senator against Miami businesswoman
After the August primary, the fight for Florida's cabinet positions in statewide elections is down to a former Florida senator and a Miami businesswoman for who will head the Florida Department of Agriculture.
Fired Florida COVID data scientist to challenge Gaetz for U.S. House seat
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) will face Democratic challenger Rebekah Jones, a fired Florida Health Department data scientist who rose to national prominence early in the pandemic, in the state's 1st Congressional District race in November, per AP. Driving the news: Gaetz saw off two Republican primary challengers, while Jones defeated...
MSNBC
He drove Uber while campaigning for Congress in Florida, and he just won primary
Florida Democrat Maxwell Frost won the state's 10th congressional district primary this week, and he joins Morning Joe to discuss his campaign and message. Frost also discusses driving Uber while campaigning as a means of supporting himself. If elected, he would be the first Generation-Z member of Congress.Aug. 25, 2022.
DeSantis-endorsed school board candidates claim victories in Florida
Florida conservatives celebrated significant wins on local school boards Tuesday night with the Governor’s office touting 25 of DeSantis’ 30 endorsements winning or earning enough votes for November.
Florida COVID-19 data whistleblower Rebekah Jones wins House primary, will face Rep. Matt Gaetz
Ousted data scientist Rebekah Jones won Florida's first district Democratic U.S. House primary Tuesday. Jones claims she was fired during the pandemic for refusing to manipulate COVID-19 data to keep the state open.
Florida Primary Results: Governor, Senate, And Attorney General
The Rubio for Senate campaign released the following statement after Val Demings officially became the Democratic nominee: “Marco Rubio has consistently delivered huge wins for Florida families, working across the aisle to improve the lives of people throughout the state. Meanwhile, Pelosi Puppet Val Demings
Florida Primary 2022: In red Florida, some of the reddest candidates went down
In reddening Florida — home to chief disruptor Donald Trump — some of the most bombastic, far-right candidates on the ballot Tuesday failed to win their congressional primaries. Candidate: FBI agents would go "home in a body bag" ...
WESH
Republican race for Florida House District 29 too close to call
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Republican race for Florida House District 29 which is primarily in west Volusia County has turned into a nail-biter. When the totals came in Tuesday night, Webster Barnaby and Elizabeth Fetterhoff were separated by less than a quarter of a percent, triggering a recount. The supervisor of elections is waiting for the go-ahead from the state.
Fla. progressive poised to be 1st Gen Z member of Congress
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Maxwell Alejandro Frost burst onto the national scene when he crashed a June interview with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis with calls for action on gun violence in America. “Nobody wants to hear from you,” DeSantis told Frost as security swarmed. On Tuesday, Frost, 25,...
A change to Florida's ballot signature review creates headaches for local officials
A change to Florida's election laws has created a new headache for some local election officials. A little-known provision in Senate Bill 90, a sweeping voting measure passed by Florida Republicans last year, increased how much input the public can have when it comes to approving signatures on mail ballots.
Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats
Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
2022 Florida Primary Election Results
MIAMI (AP) — U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida on Tuesday, setting him up to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall in a campaign that the Republican incumbent sees as the first step toward a potential White House run. In selecting Crist, Florida...
What Charlie Crist’s primary victory means for Florida | Editorial
Democrats in Florida spoke with exceptional clarity on Tuesday. They are fed up with losing close statewide elections to Republican extremists, and they realize that only Charlie Crist can stop Ron DeSantis’ one-man reign of authoritarianism and intolerance. Crist trounced Democratic rival Nikki Fried by 25 points, a result that surprised even him. “It blew me away,” Crist told the Sun ...
fox13news.com
Let the campaigning begin: Crist, Rubio, DeSantis in Bay Area day after primary
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist defeated Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and is now preparing to take on Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. The Pinellas native isn't wasting any time transitioning to the next phase of his campaign. Wednesday. Crist made his first post-primary campaign stop in St....
mynews13.com
DOJ: 5 Florida 'B Squad' members arrested in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol riots
Five Florida men — and "self-styled militia members" — have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6, 2020, attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday. What You Need To Know. Five Florida residents were arrested Wednesday and charged in connection with the Jan....
Florida Voters Heated After Today's Democratic Race For Governor
Voters in Florida are getting heated after heading to the polls today to decide on who will be challenging Governor Ron DeSantis in November. Currently, Rep. Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried are facing off for the chance to take on the Republican incumbent.
