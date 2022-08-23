ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MSNBC

Voter fraud at a Florida GOP stronghold leads to a light sentence (again)

To the extent that the United States has a retirement community known to national audiences, it’s probably The Villages in central Florida. As regular readers probably recall, it’s also earned a reputation as a far-right Republican stronghold. A couple of years ago, for example, when Donald Trump promoted...
thewestsidegazette.com

Florida officials arrest and charge 20 people with illegal voting, DeSantis says

Move designed to show muscle of a new office tasked with policing voting in the state and comes days before primary election. Florida officials have arrested and charged 20 people with felony convictions and charged them with illegal voting, Florida governor Ron DeSantis said on Thursday, a move designed to show the muscle of a new office tasked with policing voting in the state.
WESH

Republican race for Florida House District 29 too close to call

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Republican race for Florida House District 29 which is primarily in west Volusia County has turned into a nail-biter. When the totals came in Tuesday night, Webster Barnaby and Elizabeth Fetterhoff were separated by less than a quarter of a percent, triggering a recount. The supervisor of elections is waiting for the go-ahead from the state.
The Free Press - TFP

Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats

  Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
PBS NewsHour

2022 Florida Primary Election Results

MIAMI (AP) — U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida on Tuesday, setting him up to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall in a campaign that the Republican incumbent sees as the first step toward a potential White House run. In selecting Crist, Florida...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What Charlie Crist’s primary victory means for Florida | Editorial

Democrats in Florida spoke with exceptional clarity on Tuesday. They are fed up with losing close statewide elections to Republican extremists, and they realize that only Charlie Crist can stop Ron DeSantis’ one-man reign of authoritarianism and intolerance. Crist trounced Democratic rival Nikki Fried by 25 points, a result that surprised even him. “It blew me away,” Crist told the Sun ...
