raccoonvalleyradio.com
Lots of Positive Results from Greene County Residents at Iowa State Fair
The 2022 Iowa State Fair has come to a close and a number of Greene County residents were represented. Greene County ISU Extension 4-H and Youth Coordinator Samantha Hardaway tells Raccoon Valley Radio there were 44 purple ribbons for livestock, horse and dog, along with ten blue ribbons and 12 red ribbons for static exhibits. She talks about the sheer amount of entries at the state fair the 4-H’ers had in her first year as the 4-H and Youth Coordinator.
KCCI.com
Iowa community will allow urban deer hunting
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Urban deer hunting will someday be allowed in Fort Dodge. The city council approved a new ordinance tonight to help reduce the number of deer in the city. Urban controlled bow hunting will only be allowed on private land of 8 acres or more. Hunters...
beeherald.com
Carbon pipeline company reveals first eminent domain requests
The initial regulatory filings document the potential requests in Greene County. Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile...
KCCI.com
Drivers on rural roads in Iowa asked to pay attention at uncontrolled crossings
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — The Story County Sheriff's Office shared images from a two-vehicle accident between a truck and a livestock trailer Tuesday on Facebook. The sheriff's office said in the post that the crash occurred at an uncontrolled intersection in a rural area south of Zearing. No one...
Emmetsburg wants residents to stop using water softeners
A northwest Iowa town plans to spend up to $10 million to enhance its drinking water treatment so that residents will cease their use of water softeners. Those in-home treatment systems — which are often used to remove minerals in groundwater — are believed to be a prominent source of chloride that Emmetsburg’s wastewater treatment […] The post Emmetsburg wants residents to stop using water softeners appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Audit of Emmetsburg school district allegedly finds $16K in improperly used funds
Thousands of dollars in district funds used by the Emmetsburg football coach were investigated due to improper use after the state conducted an audit of their accounts.
Iowa’s Most Famous Roadside Attraction is Total Bull [PHOTOS]
Nope, the image above is not exactly the kinda bull I'm talking about... but it's close!. Iowa. Land of corn, soybeans, hogs, cattle, and one really big roadside attraction. Oh, and it's completely bull. Now, enough edgy-but-not-to-edgy uses of "bull". It's more double entendre, you see, I'm actually talking about...
KCCI.com
Iowa teen dies in rollover crash after losing control on gravel road
LIVERMORE, Iowa — An Iowa teenager died in a single-vehicle crash on a gravel road Monday, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash was reported at about 7 p.m. Troopers say 19-year-old Desiman Stone Jr., of Livermore, was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix northbound on Ohio Avenue in Humboldt County.
theperrynews.com
Two-car crash slows traffic Tuesday on Iowa Highway 141
Two cars collided on Iowa Highway 141 at Eighth Street in Perry Tuesday morning. No injuries were reported in the crash, which occurred about 7:45 a.m. The crash appeared to occur in the eastbound lanes on Iowa Highway 141, and both vehicles came to rest on the south shoulder of the roadway.
1380kcim.com
Jefferson Police Department Arrests Two Subjects Wanted On Outstanding Greene County Warrants
A Jefferson woman was taken into custody earlier this week on outstanding warrants, which also led to the arrest of a second subject. At approximately 12:24 a.m. Monday, officers with the Jefferson Police Department visited a home in the 500 block of N. Olive Street to locate an individual wanted on Greene County warrants. As a result of the check, 29-year-old Hayley Lynn Brown was arrested for assault on persons in certain occupations causing bodily injury, an aggravated misdemeanor, assault on persons in certain occupations and interference with official acts causing bodily injury, serious misdemeanors, and two counts of interference with official acts, simple misdemeanors. These charges stem from an incident with law enforcement on Aug. 15. During the interaction, 41-year-old Matthew Lee Hurley was arrested for interference with official acts for alleging impeding law enforcement’s investigation into Brown’s whereabouts. Both individuals were booked into the Greene County jail and later released.
yourfortdodge.com
A Mistrial is Declared in Fort Dodge First Degree Murder Trial
(Alpha Media – Brooke Bickford) After two and a half years of waiting for the man who killed their loved one to stand trial, the family and friends of Angela McLeod will have to wait even longer. In a Webster County Courtroom today District Court Judge Angela Doyle declared...
algonaradio.com
Southern Kossuth County Crash Claims the Life of Livermore Teen
–A Livermore teen was killed in a single-vehicle accident in southern Kossuth County Monday evening. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 19-year-old Desiman Stone Jr. was traveling northbound on County Road P56 in a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix just before 7 PM. The accident report states that Stone Jr. ran a stop sign while crossing into Kossuth County and continued north on 150th Avenue.
1380kcim.com
Teen Injured In Moped-Car Accident Wednesday Near Carroll High School
Authorities have released details of a moped/car accident near the Carroll High School yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon that left one driver injured. At approximately 3:19 p.m., the Carroll Police Department and Carroll County Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene near the intersection of Grant Road and Suncrest Drive. Authorities say 15-year-old Tristan Bradley Smith of Carroll was traveling southbound on a 2020 TMEC Ryker moped and failed to stop for stationary traffic ahead. Smith collided with the rear of a 2005 Pontiac Bonneville, driven by 16-year-old Kaisen Louann Stypa of Carroll. Smith was transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital by Carroll County EMS with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Damage to the moped was estimated at $2,000.
KIMT
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Man Sentenced to Probation for Drug Incident
A Jefferson man was sentenced to probation for a drug related incident. According to court documents, 51-year-old Michael Miller received a deferred judgment for a Class D Felony for a controlled substance violation and was sentenced to two years of informal probation with Boone and Greene County Probation Services. A deferred judgment means Miller pled guilty and if he fulfills his probation period, the sentence and guilty plea can be removed from his record. County Attorney Thomas Laehn tells Raccoon Valley Radio both Assistant County Attorney Laura Snider and the defense attorney jointly recommended probation.
KIMT
Garner man arrested for trashing a mobile home and mistreating animals
GARNER, Iowa – A Hancock County man is facing criminal charges over damage to a mobile home and the death of six kittens. Zachre David Thomas Weyland, 28 of Garner, is facing one count of first-degree criminal mischief and six counts of animal neglect. Court documents state that after...
1380kcim.com
Two Teens Seriously Injured In UTV/Car Accident Near Coon Rapids Saturday
Two minors were seriously injured after their UTV was struck by a car near Coon Rapids Saturday evening. According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at approximately 6:44 p.m. at the intersection of Timber Avenue and 290th Street. Authorities say 15-year-old Cole Joseph Handlos of Carroll was traveling eastbound on 290th in a John Deere Gator and failed to stop for a posted stop sign. The Gator was struck in the intersection by a northbound 2005 Buick LeSabre, driven by 20-year-old Michell Alan Anthofer of Jefferson. Handlos and his passenger, 13-year-old Caden Handlos of Carroll, were ejected from the vehicle. Both boys were transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital by Carroll County Emergency Medical Services and later transferred to Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha, Neb. Anthofer also reported suspected minor injuries and was transported for treatment by private vehicle.
yourfortdodge.com
New Life Ahead For Fort Dodge’s Laramar Ballroom
A Fort Dodge landmark building that once played host to Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper one January night in 1959 will soon have the lights turned back on. The Laramar Ballroom has sat empty collecting dust instead of stories for years but a new owner has begun to revitalize the site as it prepares to enter a new era.
Iowa State University adds on to its mental health services
AMES, Iowa — As students at Iowa State University head back to the classroom this week, the campus is pushing for more awareness and accessibility surrounding mental health. Director of Student Wellness at ISU, Brian Vanderheyden, says mental health for students has always been important but it is an even bigger priority this year.
blackheartgoldpants.com
The Pants Predicts: The Iowa Hawkeyes in 2022
College football is back! Well, almost back. And with the Hawkeyes set to take the field in just over a week for their season opener in Kinnick against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, it’s time for our staff to do as we’ve asked all of you to do over the last week and put our own predictions on paper to be laughed at come season’s end.
