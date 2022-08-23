ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Teachers getting bigger tax break this year

By Jack Baudoin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

(WTVO) — Teachers are getting a bigger tax break on their school supplies this year.

The IRS lets teachers deduct some of the money spent on classrooms off of their income tax every year. The deduction has been increased from $250 to $300 this year, the first increase in more than 20 years.

The deduction will continue going up every year with inflation.

