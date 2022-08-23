ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luers grad Austin Mack waived by 49ers

By Josh Ayen
SAN FRANCISCO (WANE) – Bishop Luers grad Austin Mack is searching for a new NFL home after being waived with an injury designation by the 49ers on Monday.

Mack injured his hamstring in San Francisco’s most recent preseason game last Saturday. He originally signed on the team’s practice squad back in December before signing a futures contract in January.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

