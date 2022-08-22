PREP ROUNDUP: Sarasota sweeps Parrish Community in volleyball

THURSDAY

VOLLEYBALL

Sarasota 3, Parrish Community 0

Leading players: Sarasota, Alexis Perry (11 kills); Jillian Davidson (5 kills, 6 blocks), Kylie Giasson (5 kills), Jocelyn Parker (17 assists), Ana Rodriguez (7 assists)

Out-of-Door Academy 3, Gulf Coast HEAT 0

At: Petrik Thunderdome / Out of Door Academy

Top players: Out-of-Door, Annabelle Basler (hit .667, 4 solo blocks), Ava Banks (6 aces)

Of note: Coach Lisa Godwin: “It’s great to start the season with two home wins. I’m really excited about the efficiency of our middles and the poise our players are demonstrating from the service line.”

Records: ODA 2-0, Gulf Coast 0-1

Cardinal Mooney 3, Braden River 2

21-25, 23-25, 26-24, 25-9, 18-16

At: Braden River

Top players: Cardinal Mooney, Jordyn Byrd (37 kills, 2 blocks), Madeline Carson (17 kills, 2 blocks), Helena Hebda (40 assists, 3 kills, 23 digs), Katie Powers (24 digs, 10 service points), Kate Montesano (14 digs, 2 aces), Layla Larrick (17 assists, 6 service points), Izzy Russell (9 kills, 15 digs, 15 service points);

Braden River, Brynna Sands (14 kills, 4 aces, 10 digs), Aryanna Spainhower (14 kills, 16 digs), Courtney Kawcak (37 assists, 15 digs, 2 aces)

Record: Cardinal Mooney 2-0

Next: Cardinal Mooney at Santa Fe, 2:30 p.m., Saturday; Braden River at Lakewood Ranch 7 p.m. Tuesday

Lemon Bay 3, North Port 0

Top players: Lemon Bay, Rylie Thibideau, Ocean Roth, Taylor Orris, Presley Engelauf, Maddie Googins, Tori Medich, Lilly Abbott.

Bradenton Christian 3, Lakewood Ranch 0

25-19, 25-20, 27-25

Top players: Bradenton Christian, McKinley Williams (16 kills, 15 digs), Jillian Zoerman (4 block kills, 9 kills), Ella Pardue (26 assists, 4 kills), Calla Beukama (12 digs, 3 aces).

BOYS GOLF

North Port 154, Manatee 206

At: Heron Creek Golf & Country Club

North Port: CJ Kemble 36 (co-medalist), Stefan Iwasiw 38,Brayden Spain 39, Austin Harrelson 41

Manatee : Sean O’Reilly 36 (co-medalist), Noah Johnson 51, Brady Dahlman 57, Brady Fultz 62

Records : North Port 2-0, Manatee 1-1

Next: North Port vs. Sebring, 4 p.m. Tuesday at The Country Club of Sebring

GIRLS GOLF

Lemon Bay 182, North Port 239, Hardee County 284

At: Lemon Bay Golf Club (front nine, par 35)

Lemon Bay: Sophia Stiwich 36 (medalist), Haley Hall 46, Madison Hanson 48, Rachel Gillis 52

North Port: Taylor Stice 51, Alivia Tison 58, Savannah Morgan 64, Autumn Matthews

Records: Lemon Bay (3-0), North Port (1-2), Hardee County (0-3)

Next: Lemon Bay at Parrish Community, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday

Lakewood Ranch 169, Saint Stephen’s 185

At: The Links at Greenfield Plantation silver tees

Lakewood Ranch: Lauren Houser 40, Sierra Yeomans 41, Jessica Kobetitsch 42

Saint Stephen’s: Tiffanie Tran 39 (medalist), Reagan Sisler 41, Gianna Hroncich 52

Records: Lakewood Ranch (1-0), Saint Stephen’s (0-1)

Cardinal Mooney 205, Sarasota 247

At: The Palms at Forest Lakes

Sarasota: Sara Curlic 58, Ella Kaskey 58, Mia Martin 62, Reagan Walter 69

WEDNESDAY

BOYS GOLF

Lemon Bay 170, Charlotte 174

At: Rotonda Palms

Lemon Bay: Torey Miccio 39 (medalist), Chris Hallman 41, Connor Murphy 43, Wyatt Seckel 47

Charlotte: Clayton Hayse 42, Edwin Feliciano 43, Miguel Guzman 44, Andrew Hynes 45

TUESDAY

﻿ VOLLEYBALL

Cardinal Mooney 3, Bish. McLaughlin 1

25-9, 22-25, 25-19, 25-13

Game at: Bishop McLaughlin

Top players: Cardinal Mooney, Jordyn Byrd (17 kills, 6 blocks, 13 digs), Madeline Carson (7 kills, 4 blocks), Helena Hebda (28 assists, 4 kills, 12 digs), Riley Greene (7 kills, 5 blocks), Gracie Page (20 service points, 3 Aces, 6 digs, 3 kills), Kate Montesano (10 digs)

Of note : Bishop McLaughlin defeated Cardinal Mooney in the 3A Regional Playoffs last season

Record: Cardinal Mooney 1-0

Out of Door Academy 3, Palmetto 0

25-13, 25-7, 25-8

Game at: Petrik Thunderdome / Out of Door Academy

Top players: Out-of-Door, Kennedy Garrett hit a .375, Annabelle Balser hit a .417

Records : ODA 1-0, Palmetto 0-1

Next: Gulf Coast HEAT at Out-of-Door Academy, 7 p.m., Thursday, Petrik Thunderdome

Venice 3, Sarasota 0

Top players: Sarasota, Alexis Perry (5 kills, 1 block and 5 digs), Jillian Davidson (4 kills, 4 blocks), Aubrie Roe (4 kills), Kylie Giasson (3 kills), Carley Ramsden (3 kills, 2 aces, 12 digs)

Record: Sarasota 1-1

Next up: Sarasota vs. Parrish Community on Thursday

Booker 3 Southeast 0

25-19, 25-15, 25-17

Game at: Southeast

Top Players: Booker, Lesa Snipes-Williams (10 kills), Chelsie Louis (15 assists), J'Siyah Taylor (10 digs)

Records: Booker: 2-0; Southeast 1-0

Next: Palmetto at Booker Thursday Night

Braden River 3, Parrish Community 0

Top players: Braden River, Hannah Ferguson (8 Kills, 4 Aces, 5 Digs), Jaliyah Elder (4 Kills, 2 Digs, 1 Block), Brynna Sand (4 Kills, 5 Digs, 4 Aces, 1 Assist)

Next: Cardinal Mooney at Braden River, 7 p.m. Thursday

GIRLS GOLF

Lemon Bay 178, Venice 198

Played at Lemon Bay Golf Club (Front nine, par 35.)

Lemon Bay: Sophia Stiwich 36, Rachel Gillis 44, Haley Hall 48, Madison Hanson 50

Venice: Hayli Snaer 45, Jenna Stylos 45, Lilly Lapczunski 46, Bailey Barnes 62

Records: Lemon Bay 1-0, Venice 0-1.

Next up: Hardee County and North Port at Lemon Bay 3:30 p.m. Thursday

BOYS GOLF

Lemon Bay 160, DeSoto County 178

Lemon Bay: Torey Miccio 38, Connor Murphy 40, Chris Hallman 41, Nate Fogarty 41

Of note: Torrey Miccio and DeSoto County’s Marquez Angeles tied for medalist honors with 38s

North Port 164, Port Charlotte 185

At: Heron Creek Golf & Country Club

North Port: CJ Kemble 36 (medalist), Brayden Spain 40, Stefan Iwasiw 42, Matthew Jakoby 46, Austin Harrelson 46

Port Charlotte: Caleb Campos 38, Caden Ganczak 39, Chase Coyne 54, Carlisle Mitchell 54

Records: North Port 1-0, Port Charlotte 0-1

Next: Manatee vs. North Port, 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club

MONDAY

BOYS GOLF

John Ryan Invitational

VENICE — Parker Severs shot a 70 to lead the Lakewood Ranch High boys golf team to a second-place finish at the John Ryan Invitational with a 302 total. Gulf Coast won the tournament with a 291.

Other area schools that finished in the top five included: Cardinal Mooney (310, third) and Riverview (317, fourth).

TEAM SCORING: Gulf Coast 291, Lakewood Ranch 302, Cardinal Mooney 310, Riverview 317, Winter Haven 325, Venice Green 326, Jesuit 330, Venice White 331, Out-of-Door A 339, North Port 344, Sarasota 346, Barron Collier, 349, Lemon Bay 354, Oasis 355, Out-of-Door B 369, Charlotte 371, Braden River 393

Area individuals: Parker Severs, Lakewood Ranch 70, Dominic Wirtz, Lakewood Ranch 71, Noah Kent, Lakewood Ranch 72, Ryan Miller, Lakewood Ranch 73, Nocoplas Bencomo, Cardinal Mooney 73, Chapin Smith, Venice Green 75, Griffen McCarron, Venice White 77, CJ Kimble, North Port 77, Brayden Spain, North Port 79, Chris Hallman, Lemon Bay 79, Anthony Lohbauer, Venice White 79, Kevin Mellen, Venice Green 80.

VOLLEYBALL

Sarasota 3, North Port 0

RESULTS : 25-18, 25-6, 25-20

AT: Sarasota High.

TOP PLAYERS: NP, Tatiana Harker-Barnes (3 aces), Abby Backstrom (2 aces, 2 kills, 5 digs), Lenaea Dennard (3 kills).

OF NOTE: North Port’s AvaJade Broschart had 10 digs.

RECORDS: Sarasota (1-0); North Port (0-1).

Dennis Maffezzoli is the deputy sports editor for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and chief reporter for Sarasota Herald-Tribune and HTpreps covering Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties. Support local journalism by subscribing.

Follow @maffsports on Twitter

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: PREP ROUNDUP: Sarasota sweeps Parrish Community in volleyball