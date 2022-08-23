Take a look at the new MPS superintendent's 100-day plan

Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Melvin Brown has released his first 100-day plan for the school district.

Calling it his 100-day "Review. Identify. Strategize. Engage. Listen and Learn" tour, Brown, whose official contract began on July 1, is making his way around the district with six goals on his mind.

Goal 1: Every student will be academically successful and prepared for life, work and college

Goal 2: MPS will partner with families and the community in the education of Montgomery’s youth

Goal 3: MPS will recruit, develop, support and retain a staff that meets the needs of every student

Goal 4: MPS will provide optimal and equitable learning environments;

Goal 5: MPS will promote efforts to enable students to be healthy and ready to learn

Goal 6: MPS will be efficient, effective and transparent in its business operations.

The district was under state control, or intervention, from February 2017 until late 2021. Among the greatest concerns: the district's finances, student academics and board governance. Transportation, communication and the Child Nutrition Program were also on the list.

At the time of an AdvancEd review during the intervention, State Superintendent Eric Mackey called it "the worst I've ever seen." He cited out-of-date board policies, school board ethics and conduct, communication, too much teacher-centric learning, lack of equitable learning opportunities, lack of teacher engagement in curricular changes and budget management.

Here's the progress Brown hopes to make over the rest of his first 100 days, which wrap in October.

In a Friday news conference, Brown said that the 100 days are not "cut and dry" and, rather, a "framework."

Over the next few months, Brown will also be hosting a series of town halls with the community.

Goal 1: Every student will be academically successful and prepared for life, work and college

Brown plans to visit each school. He wants to study achievement gaps, especially for historically disadvantaged groups.

One of these disadvantaged groups is "economically disadvantaged," which makes up more than 60% of the district, according to the Alabama State Department of Education Report Card. Notably, the student body at LAMP, the highest-ranked school in the district and state, has just 8% in that category.

"If they're [a student] interested in participating in a club, and that club has a fee associated with it, and that student and that parent can't afford that fee," Brown said. "Why shouldn't our kids still have an opportunity to do that?"

Brown also plans to work on the 2023-2027 MPS Strategic Plan, evaluate career tech opportunities and ensure that all student needs are met.

Goal 2: MPS will partner with families and the community in the education of Montgomery’s youth

Brown's focus here is on meeting with families in the community, even those who don't attend MPS. Brown also plans to meet with other community stakeholders.

He also hopes to evaluate the "efficiency and effectiveness" of MPS communications. During community meetings for the new superintendent, many felt that the school board was not transparent. Communication was also a key area in need of improvement during intervention, as outlined by Mackey.

Goal 3: MPS will recruit, develop, support and retain a staff that meets the needs of every student

This goal highlights the need to provide professional training to MPS staff, as well as addressing recruitment and retention.

"The teacher shortage is not necessarily a short-term problem," Brown said.

Like many systems, here and nationally, MPS has been struggling with a teacher shortage.

Goal 4: MPS will provide optimal and equitable learning environments

This goal mostly focuses on the capital improvement of the district, as well as the safety of the buildings. By the end of his first 100 days, Brown plans to assess all buildings in the district, assess safety protocols, assess and evaluate preventative maintenance efforts, and review and discuss the capital improvement plan.

The district is currently working on an overarching Capital Improvement Plan, which includes the consolidation of Carver and Lanier High Schools.

Goal 5: MPS will promote efforts to enable students to be healthy and ready to learn

Brown will, according to this section, evaluate the transportation, gifted and health programs provided to students.

The district's Child Nutrition Program was one of the main issues that led to intervention.

Goal 6: MPS will be efficient, effective, and transparent in its business operations

This goal focuses on the budget process of Montgomery Public Schools.

"When it comes to end results, and processes and decisions that have been made from a financial perspective, that information should be readily available," Brown said in the news conference.

Brown said that most of the documents involved will be public records.

In 2020, MPS financial misuse was revealed during the audit, when it was found that district funds were spent on strip clubs, liquor, online gaming and more.

Jemma Stephenson is the children and education reporter for the Montgomery Advertiser. She can be reached at jstephenson@gannett.com or 334-261-1569.