ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Take a look at the new MPS superintendent's 100-day plan

By Jemma Stephenson, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RmGM5_0hRK8U0U00

Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Melvin Brown has released his first 100-day plan for the school district.

Calling it his 100-day "Review. Identify. Strategize. Engage. Listen and Learn" tour, Brown, whose official contract began on July 1, is making his way around the district with six goals on his mind.

  • Goal 1: Every student will be academically successful and prepared for life, work and college
  • Goal 2: MPS will partner with families and the community in the education of Montgomery’s youth
  • Goal 3: MPS will recruit, develop, support and retain a staff that meets the needs of every student
  • Goal 4: MPS will provide optimal and equitable learning environments;
  • Goal 5: MPS will promote efforts to enable students to be healthy and ready to learn
  • Goal 6: MPS will be efficient, effective and transparent in its business operations.

The district was under state control, or intervention, from February 2017 until late 2021. Among the greatest concerns: the district's finances, student academics and board governance. Transportation, communication and the Child Nutrition Program were also on the list.

At the time of an AdvancEd review during the intervention, State Superintendent Eric Mackey called it "the worst I've ever seen." He cited out-of-date board policies, school board ethics and conduct, communication, too much teacher-centric learning, lack of equitable learning opportunities, lack of teacher engagement in curricular changes and budget management.

Here's the progress Brown hopes to make over the rest of his first 100 days, which wrap in October.

In a Friday news conference, Brown said that the 100 days are not "cut and dry" and, rather, a "framework."

Over the next few months, Brown will also be hosting a series of town halls with the community.

Goal 1: Every student will be academically successful and prepared for life, work and college

Brown plans to visit each school. He wants to study achievement gaps, especially for historically disadvantaged groups.

One of these disadvantaged groups is "economically disadvantaged," which makes up more than 60% of the district, according to the Alabama State Department of Education Report Card. Notably, the student body at LAMP, the highest-ranked school in the district and state, has just 8% in that category.

"If they're [a student] interested in participating in a club, and that club has a fee associated with it, and that student and that parent can't afford that fee," Brown said. "Why shouldn't our kids still have an opportunity to do that?"

Brown also plans to work on the 2023-2027 MPS Strategic Plan, evaluate career tech opportunities and ensure that all student needs are met.

Goal 2: MPS will partner with families and the community in the education of Montgomery’s youth

Brown's focus here is on meeting with families in the community, even those who don't attend MPS. Brown also plans to meet with other community stakeholders.

He also hopes to evaluate the "efficiency and effectiveness" of MPS communications. During community meetings for the new superintendent, many felt that the school board was not transparent. Communication was also a key area in need of improvement during intervention, as outlined by Mackey.

ACAP results:About a third of MPS third-graders not reading on grade level

New school year:MPS students of all grades to have the opportunity to participate in robotics programs

Goal 3: MPS will recruit, develop, support and retain a staff that meets the needs of every student

This goal highlights the need to provide professional training to MPS staff, as well as addressing recruitment and retention.

"The teacher shortage is not necessarily a short-term problem," Brown said.

Like many systems, here and nationally, MPS has been struggling with a teacher shortage.

Goal 4: MPS will provide optimal and equitable learning environments

This goal mostly focuses on the capital improvement of the district, as well as the safety of the buildings. By the end of his first 100 days, Brown plans to assess all buildings in the district, assess safety protocols, assess and evaluate preventative maintenance efforts, and review and discuss the capital improvement plan.

The district is currently working on an overarching Capital Improvement Plan, which includes the consolidation of Carver and Lanier High Schools.

Goal 5: MPS will promote efforts to enable students to be healthy and ready to learn

Brown will, according to this section, evaluate the transportation, gifted and health programs provided to students.

The district's Child Nutrition Program was one of the main issues that led to intervention.

Goal 6: MPS will be efficient, effective, and transparent in its business operations

This goal focuses on the budget process of Montgomery Public Schools.

"When it comes to end results, and processes and decisions that have been made from a financial perspective, that information should be readily available," Brown said in the news conference.

Brown said that most of the documents involved will be public records.

In 2020, MPS financial misuse was revealed during the audit, when it was found that district funds were spent on strip clubs, liquor, online gaming and more.

Jemma Stephenson is the children and education reporter for the Montgomery Advertiser. She can be reached at jstephenson@gannett.com or 334-261-1569.

Comments / 1

Related
alabamanews.net

Pike Road Schools Changes Policies for Athletic Events

Pike Road Schools has announced changes to its policies regarding attendance at athletic events. “It saddens me to write this letter regarding safety procedures at athletic events at Pike Road Schools,” Superintendent Keith Lankford said in a letter to parents. “However, due to recent events in our surrounding area and across the state, all school systems must pause and rethink how we keep students, teachers, parents and community members safe during all school-sponsored activities.”
PIKE ROAD, AL
alabamanews.net

City of Montgomery Purchases old Governor’s House Hotel

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has confirmed that the city of Montgomery has purchased the Governor’s House Hotel on South Boulevard. The Governor’s House was once a thriving spot for social events and gatherings. Over the years the building has fallen into disrepair from neglect, and a few fires.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Alabama Republican Party Issues Statement on Arrest of Perry Hooper, Jr.

The Alabama Republican Party has issued a statement regarding the arrest of Perry Hooper, Jr., of Montgomery on a first-degree sex abuse charge. Hooper is a member of the State Republican Party Executive Committee. That group has nearly 200 members statewide, according to the state party’s website. Jeannie Burniston,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery, AL
Education
City
Montgomery, AL
Local
Alabama Education
WSFA

Ala. higher education leader supports loan forgiveness; others react

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - President Joe Biden’s plan to erase anywhere from $10,000-$20,000 in student loan debt for millions of Americans has left many college students in Alabama hopeful. “I took out a loan when COVID started, and that would help out a lot,” said Joshua Jenkins, a senior...
ALABAMA STATE
elmoreautauganews.com

Tailgating for Education Brings Community Members Together to Support Autauga County Schools

The Autauga Education Foundation (AEF) partnered with the Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce to host their annual “Tailgating for Education” Benefit dinner tonight, Monday, August 22. The event allows for community members to unite with educators across Autauga County to celebrate the beginning of the school year as well as raise funds for the Foundation to give back to the schools.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

MOU Signing Between ASU and CACC

A change is happening that will merge a Montgomery college and a Prattville community college. Alabama State University and Central Alabama Community College signed a MOU, or a Memorandum of Understanding, to create a partnership between both institutes. The merge will allow students from both colleges to grow in the areas and receive educational opportunities beyond what they imagined.
MONTGOMERY, AL
capitalbnews.org

How LaTosha Brown Is Rewriting the Playbook for Engaging Black Voters

LaTosha Brown has spent the last quarter century focused on community organizing and other political work in the South. Brown is the 51-year-old voting rights activist and multitasking grandmother from Selma, Alabama, who co-founded Black Voters Matter in 2012 along with fellow activist Cliff Albright. BVM is a nonpartisan voting rights and community empowerment organization that engages and mobilizes Black folks to help increase their electoral power, particularly in the South.
SELMA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K12#Mps#Advanced#School Board
elmoreautauganews.com

CITY OF MILLBROOK RECEIVES GRANT TO EXPAND RECYCLING EFFORTS

The City of Millbrook was one of 22 grantees in Alabama to have been awarded funds from the Alabama Recycling Fund in a special check presentation event at the Marriott Legends at Capitol Hill. The City will utilize its $14,365 grant award to purchase and detail a recycling trailer to help improve collection and handling efficiency and elevate awareness of Millbrook’s recycling program throughout the community.
MILLBROOK, AL
WSFA

Governor's House Hotel - Montgomery

A drawing of the Alabamian Motel, later named the Governor's House Hotel, on Montgomery's East South Boulevard, April 10, 1963. Thieves targeted a number of East Montgomery businesses located next to one another. Now, Montgomery police are on the hunt for the people responsible.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Alabama won’t face suit over ‘outrageous’ unemployment backlog

Alabama and its officials cannot be sued for problems with the state’s unemployment response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a county judge held this week. The non-profit Legal Services Alabama argues that the state mismanaged the rollout of unemployment dollars during the pandemic and that Alabama was excessively slow in processing appeals after rejecting requests for help. In February, the group sued the Alabama Department of Labor and Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
elmoreautauganews.com

Main Street Wetumpka Projects Recognized at Main Street Alabama Conference

Main Street Alabama celebrated local program successes at the ninth annual Awards of Excellence on August 18, at the Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort Hotel & Spa at Grand National in Opelika. During the Awards of Excellence program, Main Street Alabama’s President and State Coordinator, Mary Helmer Wirth, and Assistant State...
WETUMPKA, AL
Troy Messenger

Hattie Flowers recognized at senior citizens ceremony

An outstanding group of senior adults was honored Sunday, August 21, 2022, with induction into the Alabama Senior Citizens Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Montgomery. In addition to the 10 permanent inductees into the Hall of Fame, other seniors were recognized for contributions and service to their communities.
BRUNDIDGE, AL
wtvy.com

Baumhower’s restaurant coming to Troy

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Tuesday, the Troy City Council approved of the development of regional restaurant Baumhower’s Victory Grille on the south side of Highway 231 next to Publix. Troy Mayor Jason Reeves says this will be a full-size Baumhower’s that will be on the same level of...
TROY, AL
wdhn.com

Wiregrass Angel of Hope remembers the life of Jose Prado

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Wiregrass Angel of Hope remembering the life of Jose Prado — a Dothan lineman who recently passed away after a construction accident. Now here at home, a floral arrangement has been placed at the Angel of Hope statue at Westgate Park beside the library.
DOTHAN, AL
WSFA

750 customers without power in Montgomery, Alabama Power says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Power says some of its customers in the Montgomery area are currently without power. According to Alabama Power, the power outage happened around noon after a tree fell in the Cloverdale neighborhood. About 750 customers have been affected by the outage. Power crews are on...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Rivalries Highlight Friday Night Football in Dallas Co.

It’s going to be a big night of high school football in Dallas County on Friday. All four high schools in the county will be in action — in two intra-county match-ups. The Keith High School Bears — will host the Hornets of Dallas County High School — in Orrville. And J.V. Caldwell Stadium is sure to be rocking.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

 http://montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy