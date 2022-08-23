Since they were announced as the next Bachelorettes, fans have had one question: Who are The Bachelorette 2022 winners for Gabby and Rachel’s season and are they engaged? Gabby Windey, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, and Rachel Recchia, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida, were contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where they were both eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans, a 29-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, as his winner. Gabby and Rachel were announced as the season 19 Bachelorettes at The Bachelor season 26 “After the Final Rose”...

