ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
Us Weekly

‘Bachelorette’ Alum Kaitlyn Bristowe Weighs In on the Allegations Against Gabby Windey’s Frontrunner Nate Mitchell

A situation she knows all too well. As rumors (and potential receipts) regarding Nate Mitchell’s pre-Bachelorette past swirl, Kaitlyn Bristowe is weighing in. The season 11 Bachelorette, 37, recapped the Monday, August 8, episode of The Bachelorette on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast, addressing Gabby Windey’s previous comments about whether she’d be […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Rachel Lindsay Defends Keeping Bryan Abasolo Marriage Private Post-‘Bachelorette’: ‘Our Contractual Public Story Ended’

Protecting her love story. Rachel Lindsay is telling fans exactly why she keeps her relationship with husband Bryan Abasolo off the (Instagram) grid. "Everyone is always asking 'Where is Bryan?'" the 37-year-old former Bachelorette captioned an Instagram post on Thursday, July 28, directing her followers to a blog post for more details on where Abasolo, […]
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Who Wins Gabby & Rachel’s ‘Bachelorette’ Season? Here’s Who They End Up With in the Finale

Since they were announced as the next Bachelorettes, fans have had one question: Who are The Bachelorette 2022 winners for Gabby and Rachel’s season and are they engaged? Gabby Windey, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, and Rachel Recchia, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida, were contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where they were both eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans, a 29-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, as his winner. Gabby and Rachel were announced as the season 19 Bachelorettes at The Bachelor season 26 “After the Final Rose”...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Parade

The Real Reason Logan Left 'The Bachelorette' Before the Rose Ceremony

Controversial The Bachelorette contestant Logan Palmer was eliminated from the show in episode 6, but not because Gabby didn't give him a rose!. Logan, 26, made waves on the ABC reality show’s cruise ship as he switched from Rachel Recchia’s team to Gabby Windey’s. But neither woman kicked him to curb. Instead, it was COVID-19 that knocked him out of the competition.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Bachelorettes#The Feels#Carnival Games#La Family
Distractify

Does Rachel Recchia Leave 'The Bachelorette' as an Engaged Woman?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. After their connections with former Bachelor Clayton Echard didn't work out, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are both in the drivers' seats for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. Since the season premiered on July 11, the two best friends have been narrowing down their group of guys for the chance to find lasting love.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
EW.com

Big Brother season 24 players pitch new twist ideas for the show

Expect the unexpected. That is the self-proclaimed motto for CBS' reality competition series Big Brother. And it has earned that reputation thanks to a seemingly never-ending assortment of random twists and turns that permeate each and every season. (Festie Besties, anyone?) The series loves to keep players and viewers guessing...
TV SERIES
AOL Corp

Super awkward hometown date on 'The Bachelorette' as Rachel gets grilled by contestant's parents

Things were pretty tense during The Bachelorette star Rachel Recchia's hometown date with Tino Franco Monday night, when Rachel met Tino's skeptical dad, Joe. Tino's parents were giving Rachel an unsure gaze from the get-go as they continued to question her about the fact that there were other guys in the picture. Yes, that's how The Bachelorette works. And when Tino told his parents that he would ideally propose to Rachel in two weeks, should she choose to give him the final rose, that's when they decided to pull Rachel aside to grill her like no tomorrow.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy