Kelli Giddish is leaving Law & Order: SVU after 12 seasons: 'No other character on TV like Rollins'
Kelli Giddish, who's been a mainstay on Law & Order: SVU since her first appearance as Det. Amanda Rollins back in season 13, surprised fans Wednesday by announcing her departure from the long-running crime drama. The show is about to start airing its 24th season this fall on NBC. "I...
Anne Hathaway to star in film adaptation of Harry Styles fan fiction The Idea of You
Harry Styles hive, rise up! Anne Hathaway has just been cast as the lead in the film adaptation of a popular fan-fiction book inspired by the former One Direction member, The Idea of You. Based on Robinne Lee's smash hit debut novel of the same name (originally published in 2017),...
What to Watch podcast: Take a trip to glam Newport Beach for the debut of Selling the OC
On today's What to Watch: The Oppenheim Group has been successful at Selling Sunset, now they'll try their hand at Selling the OC on a reality series spin-off — with a whole different group of highly motivated, dramatic real estate brokers. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney become owners of Wales soccer team Wrexham AFC — see if they're real-life Ted Lassos on the docuseries debut of Welcome to Wrexham. Mo Amer stars in the new comedy Mo, where he plays a Palestinian refugee on the path to citizenship living in Houston.
What to Watch podcast: Who dunnit? Only Murders in the Building season 2 comes to a shocking close
Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez's latest sleuthing comes to an end in the dramatic and hilarious ending of Only Murders in the Building season 2. Brandy, Bernadette Peters, and more reunite for a 20/20 special celebrating their 1997 ABC TV movie Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella. Motherland: Fort Salem comes to a bewitching end.
What's new on Netflix in September 2022: NC-17 Blonde, Cobra Kai, Clueless, and more
What's new on Netflix in September 2022: NC-17 Blonde, Cobra Kai, Clueless. September might be a slow month for movie theaters, but it's gonna be a hot one for Netflix. Find that favorite spot on your couch and order some takeout, because you won't be leaving the house this September thanks to a bevy of premieres on Netflix.
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
Malia Obama wore an oversized denim jacket with these celebrity-loved boots
Malia Obama showed off her effortless street style while out in Los Angeles this week. Obama was accompanied by a friend, as the two stopped by 7 Eleven to buy some items. RELATED: Malia Obama is spotted hanging out with music producer Dawit Eklund again ...
Heather Morris claims Jennifer Lopez cut dancers from audition because they were Virgos
Heather Morris has claimed that Jennifer Lopez once eliminated a group of dancers from an audition because their astrological sign was Virgo.During Wednesday’s episode of the Just Sayin’ with Justin Martindale podcast, the 35-year-old actor recalled an experience where she auditioned to dance for Lopez on one of her tours. She claimed that while the Hustlers star wasn’t there for a majority of the audition, she did show up towards the end of it, after “rounds and rounds” of dancers had already been cut.Morris also noted that even thought didn’t see this first hand, she said Lopez decided to...
Jason Momoa says his Fast X villain is 'androgynous' and 'sadistic' opposite Vin Diesel
Jason Momoa has teased that there might be a gender-bending edge to his villain in the upcoming blockbuster sequel Fast X. "He's evil and quirky and androgynous," Momoa told Entertainment Tonight Tuesday of the nefarious character he'll portray in the automobile-centric action flick. "He's very sadistic and fun. It's very bizarre. It's so fun. I haven't played a villain in a long time."
Suzanne Somers Reveals Richard Simmons Was Struggling With Insecurity & 'Heartache' Before His Disappearance
Suzanne Somers is opening up about fellow dancer Richard Simmons' disappearance, explaining in a new documentary that she believes his insecurities may have been to blame."That's not my style, I never make fun of anybody. But that's when I realized a little insecurity has gotten in there," Somers explained of a situation they had while working together. "I liked him. I was always so surprised when he thought I'd make fun of him. But doesn't that show you he's got a heartache? Something's broken inside because he did it. He had it and then let it go."The workout guru, 74,...
Shia LaBeouf reveals he converted to Catholicism after studying religion for Padre Pio film
Shia LaBeouf has revealed that he converted to Catholicism, after studying the religion for his upcoming movie, Padre Pio.During an interview with Word on Fire Catholic Ministries’ Bishop Robert Barron on Thursday, the 36-year-old actor expressed how much he was mentally struggling and had thoughts of suicide, before joining the cast of his newest movie. However, in order to better understand the late mystic Saint Padre Pio, who he portrays in the biopic, LaBeuof said that he livied with a monastery of Franciscan Capuchin friars and started engaging with the Church, which helped him through the difficult time.“I had...
Big Brother season 24 players pitch new twist ideas for the show
Expect the unexpected. That is the self-proclaimed motto for CBS' reality competition series Big Brother. And it has earned that reputation thanks to a seemingly never-ending assortment of random twists and turns that permeate each and every season. (Festie Besties, anyone?) The series loves to keep players and viewers guessing...
Hellraiser reboot reveals first glimpse of Sense8 star Jamie Clayton as Pinhead
Sense8 star Jamie Clayton is ready to raise some hell. The first glimpse of the actress as the classic horror movie killer Pinhead has been revealed in a teaser video for the Hellraiser reboot, which is now coming to Hulu and will premiere Oct. 7. It's not a great look...
Shia LeBoeuf found religion playing a saint in new movie: 'God was using my ego to draw me to Him'
Shia LaBeouf experienced a religious awakening making his new film Padre Pio. In a nearly 90-minute conversation with Bishop Robert Barron of Word on Fire Catholic Ministries, the actor opened up about how his beliefs changed while working on the upcoming film, in which he plays the titular Franciscan Capuchin friar.
Carrie Bradshaw's timeline
With six seasons of Sex and the City, the HBO Max reboot series And Just Like That, and The CW's spin-off series The Carrie Diaries to inspire us, here's our part-factual, part-fantasy take on Ms. Bradshaw's (Sarah Jessica Parker) life. AGE 6. Love at first fashion: Carrie buys her first...
Law & Orderto air first-ever crossover special with all 3 NBC dramas
The Law & Order cinematic universe is colliding for a historic crossover event. For the first time in the franchise's history, all three of the currently airing Law & Order series will be joining forces for a three-hour special that is set to air Sept. 22, from 8-11 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. That means the cast of Law & Order: SVU, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and the Law & Order mothership will be coming together on the small screen for an intertwined story arc.
2022 Emmys host Kenan Thompson says 'odds are probably pretty high' his SNL characters will pop up at ceremony
Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson says there's a good chance some of his famous characters will make an appearance at the 2022 Emmys. The actor appeared on EW's The Awardist podcast and told host Gerrad Hall about his expectations for hosting this year's ceremony, including that he is more than willing to reprise his sketch characters, like What Up With That? host Diondre Cole, at the 74th Emmy Awards.
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' wedding gave us a mini Modern Family reunion
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' wedding doubled as a Tucker-Pritchett-Dunphy family reunion. The Modern Family star was joined by her former cast mates — including Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson — when she tied the knot with her longtime fiancé on Aug. 20. Vergara's son, Manolo Vergara, and Tyler Ferguson's husband, Justin Mikita, also attended the dreamy, outdoor ceremony in Santa Barbara, Calif., per PEOPLE.
Partner Track's Arden Cho provides the representation she didn't see growing up in America
Growing up Arden Cho didn't see anyone that looked like her on screen. It wasn't until she saw Nicole Bilderback in Bring It On. "I remember being like, 'I'm the only Asian girl on my cheerleading team and so is Whitney' and there was like a glimmer of hope." she shares. Whitney was one character in a sea of movies and shows, so her career choice didn't feel realistic. Still, she traveled to L.A. at 22 to begin her career, and that has led to the role of Ingrid Yun on Netflix's Partner Track.
