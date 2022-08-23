ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

WATCH: Falcons Rookie QB Desmond Ridder Off to Fast Start vs. Jets

By Daniel Flick
Falcon Report
Falcon Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sMsHj_0hRK8CMe00

Atlanta holds a 16-3 lead at halftime of its second preseason contest.

It's Desmond Ridder time in New Jersey.

The Atlanta Falcons have seen enough out of starting quarterback Marcus Mariota , who finished the night 6-of-10 for 132 yards and a touchdown, and have handed the keys over to Ridder.

Looking to get his rookie quarterback into the flow of the game, Falcons coach Arthur Smith started Ridder's first drive with a screen pass to tight end MyCole Pruitt, leading to a gain of 18 yards. Ridder's next pass was an in-stride bullet to another tight end, Anthony Firkser, for 17 yards.

Working to establish the run and set up play action, Atlanta's offense moved quickly down the field, with Ridder finding receivers Jared Bernhardt and Damiere Byrd for first down pickups.

Once inside the 10, Atlanta's offense became the Tyler Allgeier show, with the rookie running back seeing four consecutive touches - two carries and two receptions apiece. His final catch came up a yard short, but Smith was committed to going for it.

However, a false start penalty on Jalen Mayfield (and about half the offense) forced another short field goal from Younghoe Koo, which he punched through the upright.

Ridder ended the first drive at 7-of-7 for 68 yards, and carried the momentum over into his second, which served as a two-minute drill. After an intentional grounding penalty stemming from a miscommunication, Ridder found rookie receiver Jared Bernhardt for a 34-yard gain on 2nd-and-20.

After an illegal formation penalty on Pruitt, Ridder didn't panic, finding Bernhardt again for a 21-yard gain on 2nd-and-15. With the Falcons driving, holding penalties on Mayfield and left tackle Rick Leonard set the offense back.

Facing 2nd-and-28, Ridder found Byrd for 20. An offensive pass interference penalty on Avery Williams ultimately brought the drive to an end, with Koo knocking in a 30-yard field goal.

Ridder closed the first half at 10 of 13 for 143 yards, leading a pair of scoring drives, though the offense never found the endzone.

The Falcons will look to get third-string signal caller Feleipe Franks some snaps in the second half, but Ridder will likely get a few more drives to add to his already impressive follow-up performance after an encouraging debut last week.

While it's just the preseason, Ridder's anticipation, intelligence and accuracy have been on full display, something Atlanta certainly hopes will continue.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
NFL
Yardbarker

Falcons Cut Five Including WR Auden Tate

DL Jalen Dalton (injured) Tate, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bengals out of Florida State back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,529,072 contract with Cincinnati. The Falcons signed Tate to a one-year deal for the 2022 season. In 2021, Tate appeared...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
The Spun

Falcons Released 2 Veteran Wide Receivers On Tuesday

The Atlanta Falcons released veteran wide receivers Auden Tate and Geronimo Allison ahead of Tuesday's 80-man roster cut deadline. Neither player was able to make it through the preseason despite some seriously-lacking wide receiver depth on the Falcons' roster. Tate, a former seventh-round pick, spent the first four seasons of...
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

‘Some stuff he has to clean up’: Falcons’ Arthur Smith gets real about Desmond Ridder after embarrassing loss to Jets

The Atlanta Falcons had a forgettable Monday, thanks to a disastrous performance on the field that resulted in a 24-16 road loss to the New York Jets. While it’s just a preseason game, the Falcons failed to provide an overall positive impression on head coach Arthur Smith, who did not hold back when he spoke about […] The post ‘Some stuff he has to clean up’: Falcons’ Arthur Smith gets real about Desmond Ridder after embarrassing loss to Jets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mycole Pruitt
Person
Jalen Mayfield
Person
Marcus Mariota
Person
Feleipe Franks
Yardbarker

Takeaways from Falcons’ loss to the Jets

I was happy for a Falcons’ win last week at the Lions that I came back to reality this week knowing it is still preseason. Falcons traveled to New Jersey to play the New York Jets in preseason game two. The game started well for the Falcons but the end resulted in a 16-24 loss.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#False Start#American Football#Sports#The Atlanta Falcons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
FOX Sports

Deion Jones comes off PUP list for Falcons, ready to compete

ATLANTA (AP) — Falcons linebacker Deion Jones came off the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday and was finally back at practice. Now he must carve out a role for himself on defense. Jones knows nothing is guaranteed, including a starting spot he’s had since Atlanta drafted him...
ATLANTA, GA
Falcon Report

Falcon Report

Atlanta, GA
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Atlanta Falcons

Comments / 0

Community Policy