WATCH: Falcons Rookie QB Desmond Ridder Off to Fast Start vs. Jets

Atlanta holds a 16-3 lead at halftime of its second preseason contest.

It's Desmond Ridder time in New Jersey.

The Atlanta Falcons have seen enough out of starting quarterback Marcus Mariota , who finished the night 6-of-10 for 132 yards and a touchdown, and have handed the keys over to Ridder.

Looking to get his rookie quarterback into the flow of the game, Falcons coach Arthur Smith started Ridder's first drive with a screen pass to tight end MyCole Pruitt, leading to a gain of 18 yards. Ridder's next pass was an in-stride bullet to another tight end, Anthony Firkser, for 17 yards.

Working to establish the run and set up play action, Atlanta's offense moved quickly down the field, with Ridder finding receivers Jared Bernhardt and Damiere Byrd for first down pickups.

Once inside the 10, Atlanta's offense became the Tyler Allgeier show, with the rookie running back seeing four consecutive touches - two carries and two receptions apiece. His final catch came up a yard short, but Smith was committed to going for it.

However, a false start penalty on Jalen Mayfield (and about half the offense) forced another short field goal from Younghoe Koo, which he punched through the upright.

Ridder ended the first drive at 7-of-7 for 68 yards, and carried the momentum over into his second, which served as a two-minute drill. After an intentional grounding penalty stemming from a miscommunication, Ridder found rookie receiver Jared Bernhardt for a 34-yard gain on 2nd-and-20.

After an illegal formation penalty on Pruitt, Ridder didn't panic, finding Bernhardt again for a 21-yard gain on 2nd-and-15. With the Falcons driving, holding penalties on Mayfield and left tackle Rick Leonard set the offense back.

Facing 2nd-and-28, Ridder found Byrd for 20. An offensive pass interference penalty on Avery Williams ultimately brought the drive to an end, with Koo knocking in a 30-yard field goal.

Ridder closed the first half at 10 of 13 for 143 yards, leading a pair of scoring drives, though the offense never found the endzone.

The Falcons will look to get third-string signal caller Feleipe Franks some snaps in the second half, but Ridder will likely get a few more drives to add to his already impressive follow-up performance after an encouraging debut last week.

While it's just the preseason, Ridder's anticipation, intelligence and accuracy have been on full display, something Atlanta certainly hopes will continue.