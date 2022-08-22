ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Driver charged with manslaughter after bystander who tried to disable vehicle is run over in Tempe

By Haleigh Kochanski, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
A driver was charged with manslaughter after he "collided with numerous objects" in his Jeep Wrangler and ran over one person in a Tempe parking lot, according to court documents.

Timothy Wyatt, 39, was seen on Aug. 15 stopped on eastbound U.S. 60 through several light cycles where he appeared to be "passed out" and bystanders attempted to contact him, court documents said.

"At least one witness stated they observed his head down holding a duster can, and appeared to be huffing," court documents said.

According to court records, Wyatt became conscious and continued driving until he approached the south intersection of the eastbound U.S. 60 and Rural Road where he veered left at a high rate of speed, drove over the sidewalk on the southwest corner through landscaping on the property, through a block wall, and collided with an Embassy Suites shuttle van.

Bystanders started to run after Wyatt's vehicle, one of whom attempted to remove the ignition keys from the Jeep by climbing through the open drivers window, court records said.

While the bystander was partially in the window attempting to disable the Jeep, Wyatt put the Jeep into reverse and began backing out quickly, then drove up a small embankment on the north side of the parking lot where he collided with a metal fence, according to court records.

The bystander, who has not been identified, was dislodged from the vehicle and was run over by the driver-side front wheel, according to court documents.

Wyatt then backed up into the landscaping again, through the metal fence and into a parked vehicle and then into a large tree where he continued to accelerate the Jeep, according to court documents.

Court documents said the first officer to arrive on the scene observed a couple of duster cans on the driver side floor board, which Wyatt threw into the back of the Jeep.

Wyatt was detained and transferred to a local hospital where he claimed he had a head injury.

The victim was also transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead from the injuries he sustained during the collision.

According to police, Wyatt denied having consumed drugs or alcohol and offered his blood for collection. Police say he told nurses that he had blacked out and didn't know what happened.

After his release from the hospital, Wyatt was booked into Tempe City Jail on one count of manslaughter.

Reach breaking news reporter Haleigh Kochanski at hkochanski@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @HaleighKochans.

