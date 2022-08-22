ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argument over stolen bicycle leads to fatal shooting in Phoenix; suspect arrested

By Haleigh Kochanski, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

One man is dead after suffering a gunshot wound in the area of Northern and 35th avenues in Phoenix on Aug.16.

A suspect who confessed to the crime, Richard Archuleta, 38, has been arrested, according to court documents.

Officers arrived at the scene just after 8:30 a.m. where they found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to court documents.

Witnesses at the apartment told officers that the victim was involved in an argument with Archuleta over a stolen bicycle prior to the shooting.

Court documents said Archuleta then proceeded to flee the apartment with the gun and bicycle before officers arrived on the scene.

A few days later on Aug.18,  Archuleta was arrested after two witnesses were shown a photographic lineup and identified him as the person who shot the victim.

In an interview with detectives, Archuleta admitted to shooting Gabriel who he says "began to bully him and accuse him of stealing the bicycle," according to the documents.

Archuleta said he stole the bicycle from a different person and attempted to shoot the victim in the leg, not intending to kill him, according to court documents.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Argument over stolen bicycle leads to fatal shooting in Phoenix; suspect arrested

