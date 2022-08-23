Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
Elon Musk: “Tesla Plants are Money Furnaces Burning Billions of Dollars” is a Warning to ShareholdersZack LoveAustin, TX
Unique Austin, Texas vacation rental looks like a woodland creature, feels like a peaceful caveEllen EastwoodAustin, TX
This Billionaire is Helping 2,000 Homeless People in TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Elon Musk suggests a tunnel between Austin and San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
CBS Austin
Refilled creeks, streams and greenbelts pose health hazards
The rain may have filled area creeks and streams, but officials urge you to think twice before wading into the water. While it may be tempting to head to a greenbelt or waterway to take advantage of the water and the weather, officials say there are risks you can see and some you can’t.
CBS Austin
Shoal Creek flooding damages a popular Austin BMX Skate Park
AUSTIN, Texas — The heavy rains that flooded Shoal Creek on Monday also damaged a popular Austin BMX Skate Park. Liam Driscoll showed up at the Heath Eiland and Morgan Moss BMX Skate Park on Tuesday expecting to catch some air and grind down rails. He was not prepared to see the bottom two-thirds of the park covered in debris and mud. The skateboarder has been coming to this park for two or three years and says rainstorms have never left it looking this bad.
CBS Austin
Person dead after motorcycle collision in Manor
MANOR, Texas — The Austin EMS department said a person died on the scene after a motorcycle collision in Manor. The incident occurred in 13900 block Shadowglen blvd around 6:24 p.m. EMS says to expect road closures in the area. Travis County ESD 12 advises drivers to slow down...
CBS Austin
2 taken to hospital, one by STAR Flight, after crash between SUV and semi-truck in Manor
MANOR, Texas — Two people were rushed to the hospital -- one airlifted by Travis County's EMS helicopter STAR Flight -- after a crash between an SUV and an 18-wheeler near Manor on Thursday. Austin-Travis County EMS, Austin Fire Department, and Travis County ESD 12 responded to the collision...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Austin
Austin Police investigating homicide at Zilker Park near Barton Springs Pool
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a second homicide in a tourist hotspot in two days Thursday morning. Senior Patrol Officer Demitri Hobbs said a call came in at 7:15 a.m. reporting a suspicious vehicle with bullet holes in the windows located in the 2200 block of Barton Springs Road at Zilker Park.
CBS Austin
Motorcyclist critically injured in crash in Central Austin overnight
AUSTIN, Texas — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after being involved in a crash with another vehicle late Tuesday night in Central Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin Fire responded to the crash around 11:23 p.m. in the 31-61 block of North Interstate 35 northbound lanes -- just across the street from Cesar Chavez.
CBS Austin
One seriously injured after auto-pedestrian crash in SE Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was seriously injured in an auto-pedestrian collision late Tuesday night in Southeast Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded around 10:49 p.m. at the ramp from Brandt Road onto East Slaughter Lane. One person was declared a "trauma alert" and transported to South Austin Medical...
CBS Austin
Police ID woman killed in SW Austin multi-vehicle crash
Police have identified the woman who was killed Monday morning after a multi-vehicle crash in Southwest Austin. It happened at around 5 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 71, just west of the Y at Oak Hill at the Cover Bridge Drive intersection. The Austin Police Department says a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Austin
APD investigates 52nd homicide of the year, 2nd in 2 days at popular tourist spots
Austin police are investigating a second homicide in as many days, once again in a popular tourist spot. Employees found the body this morning at Barton Springs Pool near a car. The 911 call came in just after sunrise. “The call also stated there were shots through the window ....
CBS Austin
Copper Beech faces several code violations after unsanitary move-in debacle
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Copper Beech Townhomes in San Marcos face code violations after several residents and parents complained to the city's code compliance department. They're now stepping in to help get the issues fixed. Code compliance said it received six complaints and has already inspected those units. They...
CBS Austin
Governor Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration for 23 counties following floodings
AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration one day after severe weather caused major flooding across the state and killed a woman from Mesquite. "Yesterday, our city was tested once again by extreme weather," said the Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson. "We got hit pretty hard and we got hit in a historic way. The sky opened up and soon after our streets closed down."
CBS Austin
West Shore Home shares their secret to easy-to-clean showers
As summer winds down and fall arrives, a lot of people are shifting their attention towards getting their homes in order. You might be dreading it, but one task you won’t have to worry about is cleaning your shower. Jason Parton, General Manager of West Shore Home in Austin, joins Chelsey Khan today to explain how their showers make cleaning a breeze.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Austin
Man found dead with "head trauma" prompts homicide investigation at Auditorium Shores park
AUSTIN, Texas — A homicide investigation is underway at the Auditorium Shores park near downtown Austin Wednesday morning, the Austin Police Department said. During a press conference, Officer Michael Bullock said that a person jogging in the area called dispatch at 6:54 a.m. after discovering an unresponsive middle-aged Black man in the 800 block of West Riverside Drive. This is near the Ann and Roy Hike and Bike Trail.
CBS Austin
Austin Police investigating homicide in North Austin that occurred earlier this month
The Austin Police Department is investigating its 51st homicide of this year. On Tuesday, August 9, at approximately 8 a.m. the Austin Police Department officers responded to a call regarding a shooting at the Citgo located at 1600 block Ohlen Road. When APD arrived at the scene, officers found two...
CBS Austin
Copper Beech residents' questions go unanswered as management hasn't returned calls
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Texas State University students and alumni continue to live in deplorable conditions at a San Marcos student housing complex. Tenants at the Copper Beech Townhomes have been living in filthy conditions since move-in day over the weekend. Residents tell CBS Austin the last time they heard from managers was on Sunday. There is progress being made for some units, but there is still a lot of work that needs to be done.
CBS Austin
Woman in critical condition after shooting at Georgetown home; husband arrested
A woman is in critical condition at a Williamson County hospital and her husband is in jail after a shooting Wednesday afternoon at a home in Georgetown. It happened at around 1:25 p.m. at a home in the 1400 block of Grande Mesa Drive, in a neighborhood just off FM 1460.
CBS Austin
APD: Man dies from injuries in I-35 crash after being thrown from car's hood
A woman is facing prison time after a man hanging on to the hood of her car was critically injured when the vehicle crashed in North Austin -- the man later died from his injuries. It happened Tuesday, Aug. 9, just before midnight in the northbound service road of I-35...
CBS Austin
Woman rushed to hospital after shooting in Georgetown neighborhood
A woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting Wednesday in a Georgetown subdivision. It happened in the 1400 block of Grande Mesa Drive, in a neighborhood just off FM 1460. The Georgetown Police Department says "the scene is secure and no additional risk to the community is present."
CBS Austin
Southside fans rejoice! Mr. Natural reopens popular S. Lamar location
Anyone looking for amazing vegan, vegetarian, or gluten free options prepare to celebrate Mr. Natural's second location on South Lamar is back with delicious baked goods, juices, breakfast, and lunch options and so much more!. Our Trevor Scott catches up with Chef Jesus Mendoza for a look inside their South...
CBS Austin
APD seeks help ID'ing persons of interest in downtown Austin shooting that injured four
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying two persons of interest related to a shooting that left four people injured in March 2022. The shooting happened at 1:59 a.m. in the 400 block of E. 6th Street on March 20 -- the...
Comments / 0