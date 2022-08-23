ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

Refilled creeks, streams and greenbelts pose health hazards

The rain may have filled area creeks and streams, but officials urge you to think twice before wading into the water. While it may be tempting to head to a greenbelt or waterway to take advantage of the water and the weather, officials say there are risks you can see and some you can’t.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Shoal Creek flooding damages a popular Austin BMX Skate Park

AUSTIN, Texas — The heavy rains that flooded Shoal Creek on Monday also damaged a popular Austin BMX Skate Park. Liam Driscoll showed up at the Heath Eiland and Morgan Moss BMX Skate Park on Tuesday expecting to catch some air and grind down rails. He was not prepared to see the bottom two-thirds of the park covered in debris and mud. The skateboarder has been coming to this park for two or three years and says rainstorms have never left it looking this bad.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Person dead after motorcycle collision in Manor

MANOR, Texas — The Austin EMS department said a person died on the scene after a motorcycle collision in Manor. The incident occurred in 13900 block Shadowglen blvd around 6:24 p.m. EMS says to expect road closures in the area. Travis County ESD 12 advises drivers to slow down...
MANOR, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
CBS Austin

Austin Police investigating homicide at Zilker Park near Barton Springs Pool

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a second homicide in a tourist hotspot in two days Thursday morning. Senior Patrol Officer Demitri Hobbs said a call came in at 7:15 a.m. reporting a suspicious vehicle with bullet holes in the windows located in the 2200 block of Barton Springs Road at Zilker Park.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Motorcyclist critically injured in crash in Central Austin overnight

AUSTIN, Texas — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after being involved in a crash with another vehicle late Tuesday night in Central Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin Fire responded to the crash around 11:23 p.m. in the 31-61 block of North Interstate 35 northbound lanes -- just across the street from Cesar Chavez.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One seriously injured after auto-pedestrian crash in SE Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was seriously injured in an auto-pedestrian collision late Tuesday night in Southeast Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded around 10:49 p.m. at the ramp from Brandt Road onto East Slaughter Lane. One person was declared a "trauma alert" and transported to South Austin Medical...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police ID woman killed in SW Austin multi-vehicle crash

Police have identified the woman who was killed Monday morning after a multi-vehicle crash in Southwest Austin. It happened at around 5 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 71, just west of the Y at Oak Hill at the Cover Bridge Drive intersection. The Austin Police Department says a...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Tannehill Branch Creek
CBS Austin

Governor Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration for 23 counties following floodings

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration one day after severe weather caused major flooding across the state and killed a woman from Mesquite. "Yesterday, our city was tested once again by extreme weather," said the Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson. "We got hit pretty hard and we got hit in a historic way. The sky opened up and soon after our streets closed down."
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

West Shore Home shares their secret to easy-to-clean showers

As summer winds down and fall arrives, a lot of people are shifting their attention towards getting their homes in order. You might be dreading it, but one task you won’t have to worry about is cleaning your shower. Jason Parton, General Manager of West Shore Home in Austin, joins Chelsey Khan today to explain how their showers make cleaning a breeze.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Austin

Man found dead with "head trauma" prompts homicide investigation at Auditorium Shores park

AUSTIN, Texas — A homicide investigation is underway at the Auditorium Shores park near downtown Austin Wednesday morning, the Austin Police Department said. During a press conference, Officer Michael Bullock said that a person jogging in the area called dispatch at 6:54 a.m. after discovering an unresponsive middle-aged Black man in the 800 block of West Riverside Drive. This is near the Ann and Roy Hike and Bike Trail.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Copper Beech residents' questions go unanswered as management hasn't returned calls

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Texas State University students and alumni continue to live in deplorable conditions at a San Marcos student housing complex. Tenants at the Copper Beech Townhomes have been living in filthy conditions since move-in day over the weekend. Residents tell CBS Austin the last time they heard from managers was on Sunday. There is progress being made for some units, but there is still a lot of work that needs to be done.
SAN MARCOS, TX
CBS Austin

Woman rushed to hospital after shooting in Georgetown neighborhood

A woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting Wednesday in a Georgetown subdivision. It happened in the 1400 block of Grande Mesa Drive, in a neighborhood just off FM 1460. The Georgetown Police Department says "the scene is secure and no additional risk to the community is present."
GEORGETOWN, TX
CBS Austin

Southside fans rejoice! Mr. Natural reopens popular S. Lamar location

Anyone looking for amazing vegan, vegetarian, or gluten free options prepare to celebrate Mr. Natural's second location on South Lamar is back with delicious baked goods, juices, breakfast, and lunch options and so much more!. Our Trevor Scott catches up with Chef Jesus Mendoza for a look inside their South...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy