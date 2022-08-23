Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood ReliefFlorence CarmelaFairfield County, CT
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Why An Acting Legend Left The Hollywood Spotlight For 10 Acres In Westport, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Mountain Lions: More Sightings In The State, What Do The Experts SayFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
This Farmhouse-Style Hotel Donated Handed out Meals During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Norwalk, CT
Related
Register Citizen
Police identify Bridgeport pedestrian killed in hit-and-run
BRIDGEPORT — Authorities have released the identity of a city man killed last weekend in what police said was a hit-and-run motor crash. Police on Thursday identified the pedestrian who was killed as 76-year-old Michael E. Crocker. Bridgeport police were notified of a hit-and-run crash near a gas station...
18-year-old dies in Route 8 motorcycle crash: state police
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from Naugatuck was killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 8 in Waterbury Tuesday afternoon, according to Connecticut state police. Just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a lone motorcycle was traveling on Route 8 North near Exit 30. For unknown reasons, police said the motorcycle veered to the left, […]
NYPD: 1 in critical condition after Bronx car crash
At least one person is in critical condition after they were involved in a Bronx crash this morning, police say.
News 12
Norwalk man identified as body found engulfed in flames in New Canaan woods
A Norwalk man has been identified two weeks after police were called to the woods in New Canaan and discovered a body engulfed in flames. Howard Alan Fletcher 71, of Norwalk was identified by the Chief Medical Examiner today. Police say Fletcher's body was discovered in the woods on Aug....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigating Death of Man Found in Derby Home Tuesday
Police are discovering the death of a man found in a home Tuesday night. Officers responded to a home at 201 Mount Pleasant Street around 8 p.m. Tuesday to conduct a welfare check. When they arrived, they found the body of a man in a state which didn't allow them to make a positive identification, according to police.
Scarsdale Resident ID'd As Second Victim In Double-Fatal NJ Turnpike Rush-Hour Crash
Police have identified a Westchester County resident as the second victim of a double-fatal crash on the New Jersey Turnpike last week. Seyed Tarighati, age 69, of Yonkers, the driver, and his passenger, Robert Birnbaum, age 85, of Scarsdale, both died in the crash Friday, Aug. 19 during afternoon rush hour, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.
Register Citizen
Cops: Report of suspicious car in East Haven leads to two arrests
EAST HAVEN — Police say two men were arrested early Thursday morning after a resident reported a suspicious vehicle in the neighborhood and the occupants trying to open the doors of cars parked on the street. East Haven police said investigating officer Jayqwan Wilkins saw a black 2011 Honda...
I-395 North in Norwich closed after tractor-trailer rollover crash
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — I-395 North at exit 13B in Norwich is shut down due to a tractor-trailer rollover Tuesday morning, according to Connecticut State Police. Officials are asking travelers to seek alternative routes and plan for traffic delays in the area. They have not commented on the nature of the crash. Watch News 8’s […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
darientimes.com
New Canaan police ID Norwalk man, 71, who was found dead near Waveny Park
NEW CANAAN — Police have identified the body of a man whose burning remains were found this month in the woods near the town mulch pile adjacent to Waveny Park. On Thursday, New Canaan police said the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner had positively identified the man who died as 71-year-old Howard Alan Fletcher, of Norwalk.
NYPD: 1 dead after Bronx car crash in front of Yankee Stadium
At least one person is dead after they were involved in a Bronx car crash this morning, police say.
Major Fire Collapses Orange Building
A three-alarm fire tore through a building in Orange overnight. Flames burned through a Mitchell Street building around 3:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, collapsing the building. No injuries were reported. The cause remained under investigation. to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.
NBC Connecticut
Police Identify Man Found Dead in Woods in New Canaan
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has identified the man who was found dead and on fire in the woods in New Canaan on Aug. 10. Police said the man has been identified as Howard Alan Fletcher, 71, of Norwalk. After finding Fletcher, police said, based on the preliminary...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vigil held for Spring Valley 20-year-old fatally stabbed Saturday morning
Tigselima, 20, was walking to his home on Van Orden Avenue in Spring Valley early Saturday morning when he was stabbed several times in the stomach, his back and his chest.
Register Citizen
Waterbury man, 26, dies days after Stratford crash, police say
STRATFORD — Police say a Waterbury man has died from injuries sustained in a Thursday car crash. Jason Fonseca-Kennedy, 26, was pronounced dead Monday at Bridgeport Hospital. Police said a 38-year-old Bridgeport man struck Fonseca-Kennedy’s Ford pickup truck on Thursday. The crash occurred as the Bridgeport man was using...
Police working to identify woman fatally struck by SUV in Wallingford
A woman was struck and killed by an SUV in Wallingford Monday night, police said.
News 12
Attorney: Man who was Tased by Bridgeport police claims excessive force in lawsuit
A Bridgeport man who was shot with a stun gun announced Thursday that he is suing Bridgeport police. Video shows a man in Bridgeport being shot with a stun gun by police. The man's attorney says officers used excessive force. The encounter took place between Angelo Tompkins, 33, of Bridgeport,...
Register Citizen
Police: Woman struck and killed by car in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD — Police say a woman was killed Monday evening after she was struck by a car on Old Colony Road. Wallingford police said in a statement the woman is between the ages of 45 and 55 but her identity was not immediately known. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to police.
Register Citizen
Man suspected in Trumbull mall robbery arrested
TRUMBULL — Police have arrested a suspect in a robbery at the Westfield Trumbull mall’s JCPenney store Thursday afternoon. Howayne Mcintosh, 35, of Bridgeport, was also wanted for a June shoplifting incident at the mall’s Target store, according to police. Mcintosh was allegedly spotted hiding merchandise under...
Register Citizen
Official: Bridgeport man charged after car crash, shots fired incident
BRIDGEPORT — Police say they arrested a man while investigating a multi-car crash and a report of shots fired on Highland Avenue Sunday night. The Bridgeport Police Department received a notification from its gunshot detection system around 11:45 p.m. Sunday. At the scene, officers saw a crash involving multiple vehicles. Witnesses also told police there were shots fired in the area, according to Scott Appleby, the director of Bridgeport’s Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security.
Man Charged With ID Theft, Forgery After Incident At Bank In Darien
A Fairfield County man is facing forgery and identity theft charges after police said he tried to make a fraudulent transaction at a bank. Christopher Johnson, age 54, of Norwalk, was arrested at about 3:20 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, on charges stemming from an incident that happened in Darien in 2020, the Darien Police Department announced on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
Comments / 2