Stratford, CT

Register Citizen

Police identify Bridgeport pedestrian killed in hit-and-run

BRIDGEPORT — Authorities have released the identity of a city man killed last weekend in what police said was a hit-and-run motor crash. Police on Thursday identified the pedestrian who was killed as 76-year-old Michael E. Crocker. Bridgeport police were notified of a hit-and-run crash near a gas station...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

18-year-old dies in Route 8 motorcycle crash: state police

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from Naugatuck was killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 8 in Waterbury Tuesday afternoon, according to Connecticut state police. Just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a lone motorcycle was traveling on Route 8 North near Exit 30. For unknown reasons, police said the motorcycle veered to the left, […]
WATERBURY, CT
Stratford, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Stratford, CT
Stratford, CT
Bridgeport, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigating Death of Man Found in Derby Home Tuesday

Police are discovering the death of a man found in a home Tuesday night. Officers responded to a home at 201 Mount Pleasant Street around 8 p.m. Tuesday to conduct a welfare check. When they arrived, they found the body of a man in a state which didn't allow them to make a positive identification, according to police.
DERBY, CT
Register Citizen

Cops: Report of suspicious car in East Haven leads to two arrests

EAST HAVEN — Police say two men were arrested early Thursday morning after a resident reported a suspicious vehicle in the neighborhood and the occupants trying to open the doors of cars parked on the street. East Haven police said investigating officer Jayqwan Wilkins saw a black 2011 Honda...
EAST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

I-395 North in Norwich closed after tractor-trailer rollover crash

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — I-395 North at exit 13B in Norwich is shut down due to a tractor-trailer rollover Tuesday morning, according to Connecticut State Police. Officials are asking travelers to seek alternative routes and plan for traffic delays in the area. They have not commented on the nature of the crash. Watch News 8’s […]
NORWICH, CT
darientimes.com

New Canaan police ID Norwalk man, 71, who was found dead near Waveny Park

NEW CANAAN — Police have identified the body of a man whose burning remains were found this month in the woods near the town mulch pile adjacent to Waveny Park. On Thursday, New Canaan police said the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner had positively identified the man who died as 71-year-old Howard Alan Fletcher, of Norwalk.
NEW CANAAN, CT
Daily Voice

Major Fire Collapses Orange Building

A three-alarm fire tore through a building in Orange overnight. Flames burned through a Mitchell Street building around 3:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, collapsing the building. No injuries were reported. The cause remained under investigation. to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.
ORANGE, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Identify Man Found Dead in Woods in New Canaan

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has identified the man who was found dead and on fire in the woods in New Canaan on Aug. 10. Police said the man has been identified as Howard Alan Fletcher, 71, of Norwalk. After finding Fletcher, police said, based on the preliminary...
NEW CANAAN, CT
Register Citizen

Waterbury man, 26, dies days after Stratford crash, police say

STRATFORD — Police say a Waterbury man has died from injuries sustained in a Thursday car crash. Jason Fonseca-Kennedy, 26, was pronounced dead Monday at Bridgeport Hospital. Police said a 38-year-old Bridgeport man struck Fonseca-Kennedy’s Ford pickup truck on Thursday. The crash occurred as the Bridgeport man was using...
WATERBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Woman struck and killed by car in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD — Police say a woman was killed Monday evening after she was struck by a car on Old Colony Road. Wallingford police said in a statement the woman is between the ages of 45 and 55 but her identity was not immediately known. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to police.
WALLINGFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Man suspected in Trumbull mall robbery arrested

TRUMBULL — Police have arrested a suspect in a robbery at the Westfield Trumbull mall’s JCPenney store Thursday afternoon. Howayne Mcintosh, 35, of Bridgeport, was also wanted for a June shoplifting incident at the mall’s Target store, according to police. Mcintosh was allegedly spotted hiding merchandise under...
TRUMBULL, CT
Register Citizen

Official: Bridgeport man charged after car crash, shots fired incident

BRIDGEPORT — Police say they arrested a man while investigating a multi-car crash and a report of shots fired on Highland Avenue Sunday night. The Bridgeport Police Department received a notification from its gunshot detection system around 11:45 p.m. Sunday. At the scene, officers saw a crash involving multiple vehicles. Witnesses also told police there were shots fired in the area, according to Scott Appleby, the director of Bridgeport’s Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Man Charged With ID Theft, Forgery After Incident At Bank In Darien

A Fairfield County man is facing forgery and identity theft charges after police said he tried to make a fraudulent transaction at a bank. Christopher Johnson, age 54, of Norwalk, was arrested at about 3:20 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, on charges stemming from an incident that happened in Darien in 2020, the Darien Police Department announced on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
DARIEN, CT

