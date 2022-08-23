Read full article on original website
Trustees express desire to find solution for Midwest School pool problems
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, a crowd of Midwest residents, teachers and students called on the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees to do something to address issues at Midwest School’s pool. Residents told the school board that the pool has been closed since spring, when it was deemed unsafe to swim in during a health inspection.
Casper Pride seeking queer-friendly businesses to add to community resource guide
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Pride is looking to expand the Casper Pride Guide to list businesses that offer safe and supportive service for the queer community. The Casper Pride Guide, supported by a grant through the Casper-Natrona County Health Department, initially launched in 2022 with a physical and mental health focus. The guide now lists 17 physical and mental health providers that have been vetted as offering a safe environment and supportive services for the needs of the LGBTQIA+ community, according to Gage Williams, resource director with Casper Pride.
Fund established in memory of 23-year Casper firefighter to help fire science students at Casper College
CASPER, Wyo. — A new fund has been established to provide financial assistance to Casper College fire science students, the college announced this August. The new “Reg Christman Fire Science Support Fund” was established in Christman’s memory through donations from people who knew him, Casper College said. Christman was a Casper firefighter for 23 years, rising through the ranks to division chief training officer before he retired.
Former Casper Drama Teacher Running for Natrona County School Board of Trustees Position
Michael Stedillie was a teacher at Kelly Walsh High School for decades. Any student who went through the KWHS drama department has nothing but fond memories of the man who could silence a room with just a single raised eyebrow. Mr. Stedillie, retired a handful of years ago from KWHS,...
Advance Casper invites City of Casper to join Sustainable Solutions DC contract to help find grant opportunities
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, Advance Casper presented the Casper City Council with the option for the City of Casper to join onto a contract with Washington, D.C.–based Sustainable Strategies DC to help find and secure grant funding opportunities. Sustainable Strategies already works with Advance Casper, Natrona County,...
(PHOTOS) Spray paint artist brings latest Casper mural to life downtown
CASPER, Wyo. — Using a brick wall as her canvas and cans of spray paint for brushes, muralist Koda Witsken has worked to bring the Casper Mural Project’s newest piece of beautification to life. The wall between the historic Rialto Barber Shop and what is now the Cadillac...
(VIDEO) Casper City Council to talk indoor sports complex, Metro Animal Shelter projects, fiber internet and more
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council is expected to discuss a proposed lease agreement with the nonprofit organization WYO Complex that would allow the nonprofit to move forward on the construction of a new indoor sports facility near the Ford Wyoming Center. WYO Complex will present...
City selects Mountain West for $1.01M project as fiber-optic race speeds up in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council indicated agreement with a staff proposal to work with Mountain West Technologies to provide fiber internet cabling to 17 city facilities. While the proposed $1,013,618 agreement awaits formal approval during a regular City Council meeting, the offer Mountain West provided...
Plans expand: WYO Complex looking to build new $31M indoor sports facility in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, people with the nonprofit organization WYO Complex updated the City Council on plans to construct a new indoor sports facility near the Ford Wyoming Center. While initially envisioned as a two-court facility, Jessica Hastings with WYO Complex said the project scope has grown to...
Visit Casper CEO search narrowed to 3 candidates for second time
CASPER, Wyo. — The Visit Casper executive search committee has three new candidates for the position of CEO, which was vacated by Brook Kaufman in April. Visit Casper Chairman Jim Ruble gave the update at the board’s regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 23. Earlier this summer, the committee and...
Wyoming Community Theater Coalition hosting first-ever conference in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Community Theater Coalition will be hosting its first conference Sept. 17–18 in Casper. The conference will give people the chance to meet with others interested in community theater from around the state, the Casper Theater Co. said in a press release Wednesday. The conference will feature round-table discussions on the following topics related to community theaters:
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (8/17/22–8/23/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Aug. 17 through Aug. 23. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
Mind reader Jym Elders joining ‘Oktoberfest’ to benefit Central Wyoming Hospice
CASPER, Wyo. — Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions is preparing to host its sixth annual “Oktoberfest” event to raise money for patient care. The event will start at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center, 800 N. Poplar St. The entertainment for...
Wyoming high school football schedule: Week 0
CASPER, Wyo. — Here’s a look at who and where Wyoming’s high school football teams will play in Week 0 — the official start of the high school football calendar — across the state this weekend. Note that jamborees are not listed below. Local schools...
(PHOTOS) Ian Munsick draws record 4,000–4,500 strong crowd to David Street Station five years after solar eclipse
CASPER, Wyo. — Concerts at David Street Station are free so exact attendance numbers aren’t possible, but the Ian Munsick concert during the 5150′ Festival on Saturday, Aug. 20, is estimated to have drawn a record concert crowd of 4,000–4,500 to the downtown venue, Brooke Montgomery, marketing manager for David Street Station, said on Wednesday.
Candidate filing deadline approaching for Wyoming’s General Election; voter registration open
CASPER, Wyo. — The deadline is approaching for independent candidates seeking election in Wyoming to file to appear on General Election ballots this fall. Independent candidates have until Monday, Aug. 29, to file, according to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office. Independent candidates wanting to run for federal, statewide, state legislative or county offices must submit petitions signed by registered voters. Details about the number of required signatures and other independent candidate filing requirements are available from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office.
Storms likely in Wyoming Thursday with heavy rain, hail possible; Casper’s chance for storms reduced
CASPER, Wyo. — Storms are possible in western and central Wyoming on Thursday, particularly in central and northern portions of the National Weather Service in Riverton’s forecast region. “The strongest activity will likely be across Johnson County,” the NWS in Riverton said. Locally heavy rain, hail and...
Special Weather Statement: Hail possible in storm moving south of Casper on Thursday afternoon
CASPER, Wyo. — Hail is possible in a storm system moving through Natrona County on Thursday afternoon, according to a Special Weather Statement issued by the National Weather Service in Riverton. In addition to pea-sized hail, the storm could bring wind gusts of up to 40 mph. The storm...
(PHOTOS) Mustard Seed creates stylish new home base in Casper’s downtown core
CASPER, Wyo. — The Mustard Seed might have been one of Casper’s unintentionally hidden gems at their previous location inside a former bar in the historic Hotel Virginia on 2nd and Market. Although their new downtown location at 117 E. 2nd St. is just a few blocks away...
Nonprofit planning to build new indoor Casper sports facility asking City Council to approve lease agreement
CASPER, Wyo. — A nonprofit entity operating under the name WYO Complex has been formed in order to facilitate the construction of a new indoor sports facility near the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper. After the group working toward the proposed facility approached the city, the Casper City Council...
