West, TX

WacoTrib.com

Waco man shot while stabbing, killing wife gets 61 years after guilty plea

A Waco man pleaded guilty Thursday in the February death of the woman he called his wife. Byron Otis Bryant, 51, of Waco, was shot by a bystander attempting to stop him as he stabbed Minerva Rosas, 61, at a convenience store near New Road and Interstate 35 on the evening of Jan. 28, police said at the time.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Two sentenced to prison for armed robberies in Killeen

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two Killeen men were sentenced Wednesday for their roles in armed robberies in Killeen. Roosevelt Jones IV, 26, was sentenced to 20 years in prison and ordered to pay $12,026 in restitution. Christopher Teon Fults, 29, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to...
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

DWI suspect tried to bribe officer, Bellmead police report

A Clifton man tried to bribe a Bellmead police officer to get out of his arrest on a DWI charge Saturday, according to a statement police released Tuesday. After J. Marcelo Rodelo Perez, 40, of Clifton, was in handcuffs, he told the officer he had $1,000 in his wallet that he would give in exchange for his release, according to the statement.
BELLMEAD, TX
Texas State
Bellmead, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
Austin, TX
West, TX
fox44news.com

Trial begins for women accused in Temple murder

Bell County, Tx (FOX44) – The murder trial of two women who were teens when arrested for the murder of a Temple man is underway – with jury selection in Bell County’s 426th District Court. Rashari Nae Fonne Brent and Chelsea Gabriella Swint have remained in the...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Road rage incident triggers short secure status at Midway HS

HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – A road rage incident near Texas Central Parkway and Imperial Drive triggered a precautionary response at Midway High School. Students, parents and staff received a statement from the Midway Independent School District on Thursday morning, saying: “Police are responding to a situation near MHS. Only students are allowed to enter the campus with an ID.”
HEWITT, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWTX

Midway ISD schools on brief lockout

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Some Midway ISD campuses were forced into a brief lockout early Thursday morning following what authorities describe as a road rage incident with gunfire. According to Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin, the middle and high school campuses were secured as a precautionary measure while a suspect was being sought by police in the area of State Highway 84 and Imperial Drive.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Temple PD: Burglary suspect sought, broke into store twice

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man they believe burglarized a store early Monday morning. Around 3:30 a.m., Temple PD was called out to a store in the 1200 block of S. 31st Street because of a reported burglary.
TEMPLE, TX
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox44news.com

Shots fired on Clear Creek Road in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department is investigating after a call of shots being fired. Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez tells FOX 44 News that officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Clear Creek Road at approximately 12:28 p.m. in reference to a call of shots fired.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Falls County Traffic Stops Lead to Two Separate Arrests

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Two traffic stops in Falls County lead to two arrests. Around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday August 23rd, Falls County Deputies conducted a traffic stop for minor traffic violations on state highway 7 west of Marlin. During the stop, deputies recovered approximately 25 grams...
FALLS COUNTY, TX
B106

Lott, Texas Shuts Down Police Department After 3-1 Vote to Disband

As a result of a budget shortfall, the Lott City Council has disbanded its police department. The police chief was required to turn over his keys and equipment on Tuesday, August 23rd. Falls County Sheriff's Office Taking Over. The Falls County Sheriff’s Office will secure the police building, take inventory...
LOTT, TX

