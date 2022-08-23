A Clifton man tried to bribe a Bellmead police officer to get out of his arrest on a DWI charge Saturday, according to a statement police released Tuesday. After J. Marcelo Rodelo Perez, 40, of Clifton, was in handcuffs, he told the officer he had $1,000 in his wallet that he would give in exchange for his release, according to the statement.

