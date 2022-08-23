Read full article on original website
Barbecue Food Festival Coming to Arlington in NovemberLarry LeaseArlington, TX
How Two School Bus Employees Saved Two Kids From Being Swept Away in The Flood In Dallas on Mondayjustpene50
Governor Abbott Issued Disaster Declaration in Dallas - No Mention of Climate ChangeTom Handy
Fletcher's Corny Dogs Finds Permanent Spot in Klyde Warren ParkLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Carrolton Man Convicted on Federal Charges for Role in U.S. Capitol RiotsLarry Lease
PGA of America Opens New $550M ‘Home’ in Frisco
The PGA of America’s new complex in Frisco, Texas, wants to be the center of the golf world. “We call this ‘home,’” says PGA of America Chief People Officer Sandy Cross. “We don’t call it ‘headquarters.’ This is the home of the PGA of America and the home of PGA Professionals.”
First Look: Experienced restaurateur brings Mici Handcrafted Italian to Frisco
The Italian classic, spaghetti and meatball (13.49) is made with marinara sauce, spaghetti and a hand-rolled meatball. It is also served with garlic bread. (Grant Johnson/Community Impact Newspaper) After 28 years of managing restaurants for an established brand, Carlos Smith took a chance by bringing a new fast-casual Italian venture...
2026 FIFA World Cup to bring ‘staggering’ economic impacts to Frisco
North Texas soccer fans were excited to hear Dallas was selected as one of the host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the June announcement. (Courtesy city of Frisco) Even though Frisco will not host any soccer matches of its own when the FIFA World Cup comes to Dallas in 2026, the economic impacts of the host city will be felt in Frisco as fans come from across the country to the area, officials said.
nypressnews.com
PGA of America unveils the ‘Silicon Valley of Golf’ in Frisco
FRISCO, Texas — Read. from our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. Four years after announcing it would move from South Florida to North Texas, PGA of America celebrated the opening of its new home in Frisco. As excited as CEO Seth Waugh is about the 106,621-square-foot building...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Hosts First International College Football Game When Texas Wesleyan Faces Arkansas State-Queretaro Saturday
A Mexican college team inspired by the Dallas Cowboys and willing to travel more than 1,000 miles on a bus to play football is heading to North Texas on Thursday. "They didn't want to stop at the hotel and shower and take nap and relax," said Hugo R. Martinez, a chair for the matchup dubbed Global Clasico. "They wanted to drive in straight to Arlington and go see the stadium. So, they're incredibly excited about that."
mckinneyonline.com
Why McKinney Was a Perfect Fit for the Painted Tree Developer who Moved his Family and Business Here
Being local is incredibly important to Tom Woliver, who is building the new Painted Tree community in McKinney. Many of the consultants, co-founder and president of McKinney-based Oxland Group are hiring, live in the city. He relocated his company from Plano to McKinney. And his family has now moved to...
Trio of big Texas high school football games on national TV this weekend
This weekend marks the beginning of the high school football season in Texas. And, with it, there are a lot of big nondistrict matchups as teams look to test themselves early. There will also be a trio of games with Lone Star State teams on national television this weekend, one each night.
The Top 10 Things To Do This Weekend In Dallas & Collin County
Collin County has something for everyone this weekend. From sports to concerts to art exhibitions to salsa, no one is left out!. Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!. Vitruvian Salsa Festival. When: Every Saturday from August 6 to 27 | 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. Where:...
spectrumlocalnews.com
‘America’s biggest barbecue festival’: Texas pitmasters ready to fire up grill at AT&T Stadium
ARLINGTON, Texas — A legendary BBQ festival is taking up shop at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, and Texas pitmasters are ready to bring the smoke come November. In a partnership with the Dallas Cowboys, the Q BBQ Fest will fire up about 30,000 Ibs of brisket, chicken, pulled pork and ribs from Nov. 4 to 6 for its debut in the DFW area.
Frisco, August 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Frisco. The Grapevine High School football team will have a game with Wakeland High School on August 24, 2022, 15:30:00. The Corsicana High School football team will have a game with Liberty High School - Frisco on August 24, 2022, 15:30:00.
starlocalmedia.com
Plano West survives Prosper rally, wins state-ranked thriller in 5 sets
PLANO — Fresh off winning the Allen Texas Open for the second consecutive year, the Plano West volleyball team's arrow continues to point upwards. In working through the graduation of five all-district performers and the arrival of a new head coach in former Plano assistant Cooper Phillips, the Lady Wolves have emerged sporting a familiar level of play. West showcased as much by winning all seven matches during its tournament run in Allen and built off that success on Tuesday at home by edging perennial powerhouse Prosper in five sets (25-12, 25-23, 22-25, 22-25, 15-11).
Duncanville's Dakorien Moore named nation's No. 1 WR in initial 2025 ranking
Dakorien Moore came to Duncanville last season with a big reputation. The 2025 wide receiver made a name for himself as a middle schooler performing highlight reel plays during camps and 7-on-7 tournaments as an eighth grader. Moore debuted in the 2025 Top 100 for 247Sports today as the No. 8 player in the country and No. 1 wide receiver. His ranking also designates him as the top overall player in the state. After being ranked early, Moore said he's blessed but won't rest on his laurels.
More Than 3,500 Homes Planned For Fields ‘City Within a City’ Development in Frisco
Everything’s bigger in Frisco by the looks of a 2,500-acre “developer’s dream” site off Legacy Drive that will include homes, apartments, lakes, parks, offices, and hotels. The $10 billion Fields project was announced about a year ago and developers signed Taylor Morrison Homes as its first...
Modern Fit Menswear opening in Southlake's Park Village
Modern Fit Menswear in Southlake sells casual luxury men's apparel, shoes and accessories. (Courtesy Ann Halbrooks and Stephanie Goddard) Modern Fit Menswear will open its Southlake store Aug. 29 at 1141 E. Southlake Blvd., Ste. 510. A grand opening is scheduled for Sept. 24 at the store, which is located in the Park Village outdoor neighborhood center. Modern Fit Menswear launched its online store in April. The retail store sells casual luxury men's apparel, shoes and accessories. A phone number for the location is not yet available. https://modernfitmenswear.com.
Sweetgreen offering salads, healthy bowls in Lakewood area of Dallas
Sweetgreen opened its third Dallas-area restaurant in Lakewood off of Gaston Avenue on Aug. 23. (Courtesy Sweetgreen) Sweetgreen opened its third Dallas-area restaurant in Lakewood off of Gaston Avenue on Aug. 23. The salad restaurant is located at 6400 Gaston Ave., Dallas, and includes a large wooden patio in addition...
travelexperta.com
10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions When You Are on a Family Vacation in Dallas
Dallas is one of the best cities for a family vacation. This city has a lot to offer, and you can enjoy your family vacation by visiting different tourist attractions. When you’re on a family vacation in Dallas, there are many fun things to do. You can get up close and personal with the animals at the zoo. You can climb the rock walls at The Children’s Museum of Dallas. And if you want to go big with your family vacation, you can ride on a roller coaster or go to Six Flags Over Texas.
papercitymag.com
The 10 Best Rooftop Bars in Dallas for an Elevated Drink
Upside West Village, Canopy's rooftop bar, has an amazing view of downtown Dallas. (Courtesy of Upside) When the weather is cooperating, our city is prime for al fresco drinking. You can find a great rooftop bar in a number of Dallas neighborhoods, but we’ve managed to narrow it down to our absolute favorites.
Report claims these are the best burger restaurants to try in Texas
The burger! Everyone loves burgers and while it may be National Burger Day in the UK and not the US we don't care, we're going to talk burgers in this story with the pride of Texas.
peoplenewspapers.com
Another Round of Items From T. Boone Pickens’ Estate To Be Auctioned
A second round of period antiques, fine art, and personal items from late Texas and Oklahoma oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens (1928-2019) will be auctioned in a two-day, online-only event slated for Sept. 10 and 11 by J. Garrett Auctioneers. J. Garrett hosted the auction for the first round of items in September 2020.
papercitymag.com
Living the Brownstone Life in North Texas — Inside a $2.1 Million Southlake Garden District Home
1543 Meeting Street sits steps from Southlake Town Square's upscale stores and restaurants. The convenience of living in Southlake Town Square is a big part of its lure. Upscale stores and restaurants are just a stroll away, making the location of Southlake’s Garden District Brownstones appealing for families and empty nesters alike.
