Front Office Sports

PGA of America Opens New $550M ‘Home’ in Frisco

The PGA of America’s new complex in Frisco, Texas, wants to be the center of the golf world. “We call this ‘home,’” says PGA of America Chief People Officer Sandy Cross. “We don’t call it ‘headquarters.’ This is the home of the PGA of America and the home of PGA Professionals.”
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

2026 FIFA World Cup to bring ‘staggering’ economic impacts to Frisco

North Texas soccer fans were excited to hear Dallas was selected as one of the host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the June announcement. (Courtesy city of Frisco) Even though Frisco will not host any soccer matches of its own when the FIFA World Cup comes to Dallas in 2026, the economic impacts of the host city will be felt in Frisco as fans come from across the country to the area, officials said.
nypressnews.com

PGA of America unveils the ‘Silicon Valley of Golf’ in Frisco

FRISCO, Texas — Read. from our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. Four years after announcing it would move from South Florida to North Texas, PGA of America celebrated the opening of its new home in Frisco. As excited as CEO Seth Waugh is about the 106,621-square-foot building...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Hosts First International College Football Game When Texas Wesleyan Faces Arkansas State-Queretaro Saturday

A Mexican college team inspired by the Dallas Cowboys and willing to travel more than 1,000 miles on a bus to play football is heading to North Texas on Thursday. "They didn't want to stop at the hotel and shower and take nap and relax," said Hugo R. Martinez, a chair for the matchup dubbed Global Clasico. "They wanted to drive in straight to Arlington and go see the stadium. So, they're incredibly excited about that."
starlocalmedia.com

Plano West survives Prosper rally, wins state-ranked thriller in 5 sets

PLANO — Fresh off winning the Allen Texas Open for the second consecutive year, the Plano West volleyball team's arrow continues to point upwards. In working through the graduation of five all-district performers and the arrival of a new head coach in former Plano assistant Cooper Phillips, the Lady Wolves have emerged sporting a familiar level of play. West showcased as much by winning all seven matches during its tournament run in Allen and built off that success on Tuesday at home by edging perennial powerhouse Prosper in five sets (25-12, 25-23, 22-25, 22-25, 15-11).
247Sports

Duncanville's Dakorien Moore named nation's No. 1 WR in initial 2025 ranking

Dakorien Moore came to Duncanville last season with a big reputation. The 2025 wide receiver made a name for himself as a middle schooler performing highlight reel plays during camps and 7-on-7 tournaments as an eighth grader. Moore debuted in the 2025 Top 100 for 247Sports today as the No. 8 player in the country and No. 1 wide receiver. His ranking also designates him as the top overall player in the state. After being ranked early, Moore said he's blessed but won't rest on his laurels.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Modern Fit Menswear opening in Southlake's Park Village

Modern Fit Menswear in Southlake sells casual luxury men's apparel, shoes and accessories. (Courtesy Ann Halbrooks and Stephanie Goddard) Modern Fit Menswear will open its Southlake store Aug. 29 at 1141 E. Southlake Blvd., Ste. 510. A grand opening is scheduled for Sept. 24 at the store, which is located in the Park Village outdoor neighborhood center. Modern Fit Menswear launched its online store in April. The retail store sells casual luxury men's apparel, shoes and accessories. A phone number for the location is not yet available. https://modernfitmenswear.com.
travelexperta.com

10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions When You Are on a Family Vacation in Dallas

Dallas is one of the best cities for a family vacation. This city has a lot to offer, and you can enjoy your family vacation by visiting different tourist attractions. When you’re on a family vacation in Dallas, there are many fun things to do. You can get up close and personal with the animals at the zoo. You can climb the rock walls at The Children’s Museum of Dallas. And if you want to go big with your family vacation, you can ride on a roller coaster or go to Six Flags Over Texas.
papercitymag.com

The 10 Best Rooftop Bars in Dallas for an Elevated Drink

Upside West Village, Canopy's rooftop bar, has an amazing view of downtown Dallas. (Courtesy of Upside) When the weather is cooperating, our city is prime for al fresco drinking. You can find a great rooftop bar in a number of Dallas neighborhoods, but we’ve managed to narrow it down to our absolute favorites.
peoplenewspapers.com

Another Round of Items From T. Boone Pickens’ Estate To Be Auctioned

A second round of period antiques, fine art, and personal items from late Texas and Oklahoma oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens (1928-2019) will be auctioned in a two-day, online-only event slated for Sept. 10 and 11 by J. Garrett Auctioneers. J. Garrett hosted the auction for the first round of items in September 2020.
