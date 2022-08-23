Separating Native American children from their tribes results in more substance abuse, mental health struggles, and even suicide, and the Indian Child Welfare Act should remain in place to protect their interests. That’s part of the argument a Montana organization made this week in a case the U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to hear in […] The post Montana ACLU weighs in on Indian Child Welfare Act case headed to U.S. Supreme Court appeared first on Daily Montanan.

MONTANA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO