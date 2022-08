A drought that has turned vast swaths of the American West into a tinderbox has unveiled a discovery in Texas — dinosaur tracks. The prints were mostly left by the Acrocanthosaurus — a theropod that stood 15 feet, weighed 7 tons and roamed the area 113 million years ago. They emerged in recent weeks as the Paluxy River dried up almost entirely in most parts of Dinosaur Valley State Park in Glen Rose, a spokeswoman with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said in an email.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO