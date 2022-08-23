ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Photos: Flash Flooding in Texas Forces Road Closures and High-Water Rescues

Residents in the area of Dallas, Texas are recovering from torrential rains and floodwaters that inundated entire neighborhoods and roads and prompted dozens of high-water rescues this week. Photos and video footage show firefighters rescuing residents from flooded homes and people escaping and swimming away from inundated vehicles. Gov. Greg...
DALLAS, TX
Drought Reveals 113 Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Tracks in Texas

A drought that has turned vast swaths of the American West into a tinderbox has unveiled a discovery in Texas — dinosaur tracks. The prints were mostly left by the Acrocanthosaurus — a theropod that stood 15 feet, weighed 7 tons and roamed the area 113 million years ago. They emerged in recent weeks as the Paluxy River dried up almost entirely in most parts of Dinosaur Valley State Park in Glen Rose, a spokeswoman with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said in an email.
TEXAS STATE

