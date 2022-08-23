ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Pets of the Week: Bingo and Laika Are Ready to Come Home

This week, the Humane Society of Broward County has some wonderful pets to choose from. All adoptions include spaying or neutering, vaccinations, a microchip, treatment for fleas and ticks, and much more. Bingo. Meet Bingo (658455). This one-and-a-half-year-old sweetheart was given up after her former owners moved. She has no...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Residents of Pembroke Park mobile home community continue to protest after receiving eviction notices

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Lakeside Park Estates residents are looming eviction as their mobile home park was purchased by Trinity Broadcasting Network, a Christian telecaster. With plans to close the park, residents and supporters showed up Thursday morning to the Broward County Commission’s meeting to voice their fears while partnering with the grassroots group, Florida Rising.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
fortlauderdaleconnex.com

Tail-End of Summer Adoption Special!

Fort Lauderdale, FL – Are you looking for a new pal to add to your family? A furry friend to go for walks, cuddle on the couch or go on adventures with? If so, then you won’t want to miss the Humane Society of Broward County’s “Tail-End of Summer” adoption event. Select pets one year of age and older will have their adoption fee at half price. That’s a $75 dollar savings on dogs and $20 savings on cats. Savings you can use to spoil your new friend with toys and treats!
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Talk Media

22+ Heroes Project Hosts Suicide Prevention Fundraiser Event

22+ Heroes Project is hosting its annual suicide prevention awareness fundraiser event to benefit local first responders and military personnel. Founded in 2021, the Margate-based nonprofit aims to help law enforcement officers and first responders struggling with depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. Boone Cutler, an author, columnist, and music video...
MARGATE, FL
Click10.com

Grieving Broward father hopes for prosthetics

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Carlos Hunter embodies resilience and determination. The 32-year-old grieving father is pushing forward after surviving the June crash that killed his 11-year-old son Carlos in Hallandale Beach, and injured him so severely that he lost both of his legs. While he has been unable to...
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Ocean Ridge: Body of young woman found in vacant Ocean Avenue lot

Ocean Ridge police are investigating the death of a young woman whose body was found Aug. 12 in a vacant lot just east of the Ocean Avenue bridge leading to Boynton Beach. Although police have identified the body, they are not releasing her name without permission from her parents, who were too distraught to make that decision when they were notified of her death on Aug. 22, Police Chief Richard Jones told The Coastal Star.
OCEAN RIDGE, FL
bocamag.com

Mizner Arts Center Faces Setback and Boca Greenlights Hotel Project

The expectation for Monday was a key milestone toward a performing arts center in Mizner Park. Now the deal is in serious doubt. Four months ago, it appeared that Boca Raton and The Center for Arts & Innovation (TCA&I) had resolved all remaining issues with the group’s proposed lease of land next to the Mizner Park Amphitheater. The city scheduled two special meetings for Monday to formalize the deal.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coastal commuter rail has long been planned for South Florida. Will Broward lawmakers push it forward?

Interstate 95 wasn’t built all at once. And a proposed commuter rail line that would run through Broward County along the Florida East Coast Railway won’t materialize quickly, either. State and local planners remain unable to decide whether trains would pass over or under the New River in Fort Lauderdale. So the county commission is poised Thursday to set aside the river crossing question and ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Homeless Mother of 6

After fleeing domestic violence, a mother and her six children have been homeless, sleeping anywhere from their car, to a tent on the beach. When she reached out to homeless shelters she was told they were full so she called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. The kids were looking...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Chick-fil-A and controversy coming to Boca Raton neighborhood

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is coming to Boca Raton, along with some controversy. Last month, the Boca Raton Planning and Zoning Board approved to development a 3.5-acre property along N. Federal Highway near NE 28th Street. A Best Western Hotel sits on the property...
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

Hurricane Andrew prompts unprecedented migration to Broward County

MIAMI — It has been 30 years since Hurricane Andrew caused massive damage in southwest Miami-Dade, prompting an unprecedented migration of residents north to Broward County.CBS4 spoke with Chuck and Shari Heyman, whose home in southwest Miami-Dade was levelled by the Category 5 storm on August 24 of 1992. Authorities say the storm destroyed 25,000 homes and damaged 101,000 houses.The migration in the 12 months after Andrew would lead to the quickest 12-month growth in Broward County's history. By 2001, authorities say 230,710 people had moved from Miami-Dade to Broward County.CBS4's Peter D'Oench spoke with the Heymans, who were elementary...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Evie M.

Ghosts (maybe) walk the halls of this chain hotel in Boynton Beach, Florida

A restaurant in the middle of a Holiday Inncourtesy of Prayitnos on creative commons.org. I have to say, Florida just might be the hotel capital of the United States. There are colonies and streets blocked off just for hotels, which is pretty normal really, but they have consumed so much of Florida. This also makes sense considering it's one of the top tourist destinations in the country (maybe the world).
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Talk Media

Talk Media

