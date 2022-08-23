Read full article on original website
Related
WSVN-TV
20 beagle puppies rescued from Virginia breeders arrive in South Florida to be adopted
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A second group of beagle puppies has arrived in South Florida in search of forever homes after they were rescued from inhumane conditions in Virginia. 7News cameras captured the 10-month-old puppies hours after they made the 15-hour trip, early Thursday morning. The 20 dogs are...
Click10.com
South Florida pet grooming, boarding business goes the extra mile, rescuing pets too
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Pet owners love their babies, so it’s no surprise that grooming, boarding, walking and daycare businesses are on every corner across South Florida. But one shop is going beyond the money-making and saving lives by adopting out pets. Gretchen Hinners has spent most of her...
Pets of the Week: Bingo and Laika Are Ready to Come Home
This week, the Humane Society of Broward County has some wonderful pets to choose from. All adoptions include spaying or neutering, vaccinations, a microchip, treatment for fleas and ticks, and much more. Bingo. Meet Bingo (658455). This one-and-a-half-year-old sweetheart was given up after her former owners moved. She has no...
Click10.com
Residents of Pembroke Park mobile home community continue to protest after receiving eviction notices
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Lakeside Park Estates residents are looming eviction as their mobile home park was purchased by Trinity Broadcasting Network, a Christian telecaster. With plans to close the park, residents and supporters showed up Thursday morning to the Broward County Commission’s meeting to voice their fears while partnering with the grassroots group, Florida Rising.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fortlauderdaleconnex.com
Tail-End of Summer Adoption Special!
Fort Lauderdale, FL – Are you looking for a new pal to add to your family? A furry friend to go for walks, cuddle on the couch or go on adventures with? If so, then you won’t want to miss the Humane Society of Broward County’s “Tail-End of Summer” adoption event. Select pets one year of age and older will have their adoption fee at half price. That’s a $75 dollar savings on dogs and $20 savings on cats. Savings you can use to spoil your new friend with toys and treats!
Brightline celebrates National Dog Day
National Dog Day is August 26 and Brightline is celebrating it with a week of festivities for pups and their owners.
22+ Heroes Project Hosts Suicide Prevention Fundraiser Event
22+ Heroes Project is hosting its annual suicide prevention awareness fundraiser event to benefit local first responders and military personnel. Founded in 2021, the Margate-based nonprofit aims to help law enforcement officers and first responders struggling with depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. Boone Cutler, an author, columnist, and music video...
Click10.com
Grieving Broward father hopes for prosthetics
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Carlos Hunter embodies resilience and determination. The 32-year-old grieving father is pushing forward after surviving the June crash that killed his 11-year-old son Carlos in Hallandale Beach, and injured him so severely that he lost both of his legs. While he has been unable to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecoastalstar.com
Ocean Ridge: Body of young woman found in vacant Ocean Avenue lot
Ocean Ridge police are investigating the death of a young woman whose body was found Aug. 12 in a vacant lot just east of the Ocean Avenue bridge leading to Boynton Beach. Although police have identified the body, they are not releasing her name without permission from her parents, who were too distraught to make that decision when they were notified of her death on Aug. 22, Police Chief Richard Jones told The Coastal Star.
Heather Palacios Recognized Ahead of 2022 Suicide Awareness Month
Heather Palacios’s organization Wondherful partnered with Motion Church to deliver 700+ trauma LifeBoxes to Uvalde, Texas. Each year, roughly 40,000 people die by suicide. About 6,000 of those deaths are veterans. Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States and is the leading cause of...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
BROWARD HEALTH CORAL SPRINGS LABELED A ‘FAVORITE’ AND THE ‘BEST’ BY SOUTH FLORIDA READERS
August 23, 2022 – Broward Health Coral Springs was named the Best Hospital, Best Emergency Care Department and Best Women’s Maternity Hospital by the readers of Our City Magazine, in the publication’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards. 2022 is the fourth consecutive year the hospital was voted Best Hospital.
bocamag.com
Mizner Arts Center Faces Setback and Boca Greenlights Hotel Project
The expectation for Monday was a key milestone toward a performing arts center in Mizner Park. Now the deal is in serious doubt. Four months ago, it appeared that Boca Raton and The Center for Arts & Innovation (TCA&I) had resolved all remaining issues with the group’s proposed lease of land next to the Mizner Park Amphitheater. The city scheduled two special meetings for Monday to formalize the deal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Do you qualify for workforce housing in Palm Beach County? You might be surprised
Do you qualify to live in one of Palm Beach County’s workforce housing units? Most likely, yes. Workforce housing is a term housing officials use to differentiate it from affordable housing geared toward low-income families. Generally, workforce housing is aimed at middle-class workers, such as teachers or police officers. ...
Coastal commuter rail has long been planned for South Florida. Will Broward lawmakers push it forward?
Interstate 95 wasn’t built all at once. And a proposed commuter rail line that would run through Broward County along the Florida East Coast Railway won’t materialize quickly, either. State and local planners remain unable to decide whether trains would pass over or under the New River in Fort Lauderdale. So the county commission is poised Thursday to set aside the river crossing question and ...
WSVN-TV
Homeless Mother of 6
After fleeing domestic violence, a mother and her six children have been homeless, sleeping anywhere from their car, to a tent on the beach. When she reached out to homeless shelters she was told they were full so she called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. The kids were looking...
850wftl.com
Full Rigor: “2 Drunk 2 Care” wrong-way driver kills two best friends
(BROWARD COUNTY, FLA) — Kayla Mendoza, a self-described “pothead princess,” will forever be known as the “2 drunk 2 care” driver who killed two women in a wrong-way crash on the Sawgrass expressway in Broward county in November of 2013. She’s now spending 24 years in a Florida prison.
cw34.com
Chick-fil-A and controversy coming to Boca Raton neighborhood
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is coming to Boca Raton, along with some controversy. Last month, the Boca Raton Planning and Zoning Board approved to development a 3.5-acre property along N. Federal Highway near NE 28th Street. A Best Western Hotel sits on the property...
Hurricane Andrew prompts unprecedented migration to Broward County
MIAMI — It has been 30 years since Hurricane Andrew caused massive damage in southwest Miami-Dade, prompting an unprecedented migration of residents north to Broward County.CBS4 spoke with Chuck and Shari Heyman, whose home in southwest Miami-Dade was levelled by the Category 5 storm on August 24 of 1992. Authorities say the storm destroyed 25,000 homes and damaged 101,000 houses.The migration in the 12 months after Andrew would lead to the quickest 12-month growth in Broward County's history. By 2001, authorities say 230,710 people had moved from Miami-Dade to Broward County.CBS4's Peter D'Oench spoke with the Heymans, who were elementary...
Let’s Taco Bout The Taco Project in Coral Springs
My mission was to review the new “fast casual” dining spot called The Taco Project. The name The Taco Project sounds like a science experiment in the world of tacos. Therefore, a perfect place to spend my Taco Tuesday. Where The Cheese Course was formally located in The...
Ghosts (maybe) walk the halls of this chain hotel in Boynton Beach, Florida
A restaurant in the middle of a Holiday Inncourtesy of Prayitnos on creative commons.org. I have to say, Florida just might be the hotel capital of the United States. There are colonies and streets blocked off just for hotels, which is pretty normal really, but they have consumed so much of Florida. This also makes sense considering it's one of the top tourist destinations in the country (maybe the world).
Talk Media
Coral Springs, FL
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
News Views and Reviews for Coral Springs Florida.https://coralspringstalk.com
Comments / 0