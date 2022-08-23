Fort Lauderdale, FL – Are you looking for a new pal to add to your family? A furry friend to go for walks, cuddle on the couch or go on adventures with? If so, then you won’t want to miss the Humane Society of Broward County’s “Tail-End of Summer” adoption event. Select pets one year of age and older will have their adoption fee at half price. That’s a $75 dollar savings on dogs and $20 savings on cats. Savings you can use to spoil your new friend with toys and treats!

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO