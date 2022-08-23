Read full article on original website
Alaska Fisheries Report August 25, 2022
On this week’s Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KMXT’s Kirsten Dobroth reporting on NOAA’s new strategic plan for Alaska mariculture, Katherine Moncure of KDLG with a story on the Alaska Salmon Program, and Anna Rose MacArthur of KYUK on closed coho in the Kuskokwim.
Vintage tractor collector from Wisconsin makes seventh trip to Alaska State Fair
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Thursday kicked off the second week of the Alaska State Fair, and the crowds started showing up right as the gates opened at 11 a.m for Alaska Agriculture Day. While the Division of Agriculture hosted the Tundra Chef Cook-off Challenge, vintage tractor collector John Baum greeted...
Celebrating Black Business Month in Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - August is National Black Business Month, a celebration of Black-owned businesses across the country. Here in Alaska, the Alaska Black Caucus helped bring attention to the month by promoting Blackout Friday. Every Friday in the month of August, ABC asked that people only spend money at...
Alaska’s ‘Farm Family of the Year’ has deep Soldotna roots
Martha Merry’s home on Pickle Hill in Soldotna is a bonafide farmhouse. The dozens of garlic plants drying on the floor of the living room during a rainy spell are a dead giveaway. Merry, stepping over a row of scapes, said she’s not sure she’s going to bring the...
Rainbow fentanyl raising concerns in Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A new form of fentanyl is causing Alaska law enforcement agencies and health officials to proactively educate the public about the inherent dangers of the drug. Rainbow fentanyl, as it’s called, has been found throughout the U.S. While authorities won’t confirm if the drug is in...
Southcentral Alaska is soggy, but just how wet have we been?
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mushrooms are here and there are plenty of them!. Everywhere you look in Southcentral Alaska you will likely encounter numerous mushrooms of different shapes and size. The fungi most commonly seen across the region is the Fly Agaric, probably more commonly known as the mushroom that makes Mario bigger. It’s very important to know your mushrooms in Alaska and if they are poisonous or not. Ingestion of this type of mushroom can quickly lead to a variety of side effects, as the mushroom is very poisonous, although fatal poisoning is rare.
Vendors get day off after opening weekend at the Alaska State Fair
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - After a successful opening weekend at the Alaska State Fair, the fairgrounds were eerily quiet Tuesday morning. Booths were boarded up, tents were tied down, and what was once a bustling carnival midway now sits empty - but the rides will fire back up Thursday morning.
Alaska's far north fisheries make a comeback
Alaska’s far northwest fishing region made a comeback in salmon and crab fisheries this year. As of Aug. 18, the preliminary numbers for the Kotzebue area had hit 354,000 chums, and if the two shoreside processors continued operating until the end of the month, the area could see a near-record harvest.
Chena River State Rec Site to Partially Reopen
Starting at noon on Friday, locals and visitors will again be able to launch their boats and enjoy the day-use area at the Chena River State Recreation Site. Thanks to a joint clean-up effort with the Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection alongside Fairbanks Rescue Mission, and restoration work by the Alaska Division of Parks and Outdoor Recreation, the rec site will be partially reopened for day-use through the end of the season.
2-storm punch for Alaska
HNN News Brief (Aug. 25, 2022) Katherine Kealoha blames another prosecutor for breaking up her marriage. New forensic facial reconstruction released of Ohio John Doe.
Gov. Dunleavy speaks to mining, renewable energy at Alaska Minerals Summit
Fairbanks, Alaska (KINY) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy spoke at the Alaska Minerals Summit on Tuesday. The conference began on Monday in Fairbanks. He pointed out a pair of mining operations in the state - including one in Southeast - that are integral to modern life, from cell phones to fighter jets.
Troopers searching for missing kayaker in Knik River
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Wildlife Troopers are searching for a man missing since Tuesday night in the Knik River. State troopers wrote in a dispatch that 46-year-old Brian Lizer was in a kayak trying to “retrieve a boat that had drifted across the river,” when witnesses described his kayak overturning shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday. A troopers spokesperson said the airboat became unsecured from the shore and had no one on board when it began drifting across the river.
Anchorage daycare workers fired, accused of hitting kids, using derogatory names, sleeping on the job
Vintage tractor collector from Wisconsin makes seventh trip to Alaska State Fair. This is the seventh time John Baum has come to Alaska to show off his vintage collection with the other members of the Antique Power Club of Alaska. In tow with him this year is his 1939 Sears Roebuck - but that’s not his only tractor.
Alaska’s Winningest Active Coaches Ready For Week Three Football Face-Off
The winningest-active football coaches in Alaska will meet in 2022 on week three of the high school football season, when the Soldotna Stars host the West Valley Wolfpack at Soldotna High School on Friday, August 26th. Soldotna Head Coach Galen Brantley and West Valley’s Head Coach David DeVaughn are (based...
State of Alaska District Court in Bethel August 3 – 16
Wybon K. P. Ayunerak, 29 3rd Degree Assault 4.5 Mos., 3 Yrs. Prob. Robert Bruce Joe, 46 1st Degree Attempted Sexual Abuse Of Minor 18 Yrs., 15 Yrs. Prob. Eunice H. Francis, 39 4th Degree Assault, Violate Conditions of Release 1 Yr. Prob. Adolph Rivers, 43 Violate Conditions of Release...
