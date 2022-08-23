Read full article on original website
Related
Click2Houston.com
Toddler reportedly shot himself in the hand at park in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A toddler reportedly shot himself in the hand while at a park in north Houston Thursday afternoon, investigators say. According to Houston police, the child was at Stuebner Airline Park in the 9200 block of Veterans Memorial Drive with a group of about four or five adult men.
Man wanted for series of aggravated robberies at drug stores in SE and NW Houston, police say
The suspect reportedly approached each cashier with a knife, or rifle before demanding money from the register and fleeing in a white Hyundai SUV, according to police.
Tenant charged with capital murder in fire that killed landlord in SW Houston, filing reads
Charging documents are revealing what happened inside a southwest Houston home that was set on fire.
mocomotive.com
HOUSTON POLICE FIRE OVER 40 ROUNDS KILLING KIDNAPPING SUSPECT
A 52-year-old man was shot multiple times by four Houston police officers after a domestic violence incident that began on Monday escalated into the man kidnapping his ex-girlfriend’s coworker on Tuesday. Police said it all began Monday w…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/houston-police-fire-over-40-rounds-killing-kidnapping-suspect/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 suspects arrested in catalytic converter theft ring are tied to deputy's murder, officials say
Officials believe the five suspects arrested this week bought stolen catalytic converters from the murder suspects in order to later resell them for profit.
fox26houston.com
17-year-old shot during robbery spree in Greenspoint
HOUSTON - A 17-year-old was shot in Greenspoint during a robbery spree overnight and the shooter is still on the run. Police say it happened about 12:30 a.m. Thursday at an apartment complex in the 300 block of Benmar Dr. HPD investigators say a man robbed two victims within minutes...
$1M bonds for MS-13 gang members accused of killing woman, shooting accomplice during robbery
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A judge set bonds Thursday for two teens charged with capital murder after a woman was kidnapped, robbed and killed earlier this month in west Harris County. The accused killers are also accused of shooting an accomplice during an incident in the early morning of Aug. 10.
Woman found dead at 24-Hour Fitness parking garage in southwest Houston, police say
The 26-year-old was found unresponsive inside her car after her family said she had been missing since the night before, according to police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman found dead at 24-Hour Fitness parking garage in SW Houston identified
Kaila Chizer, the Women's Basketball Director of Operations at UH was found unresponsive inside her car with no signs of trauma on Tuesday.
Murder indictments handed up in three separate cases
Five people were indicted on second-degree murder charges in three separate slayings, court records show.
Narcotics, Draco AK-47 pistol seized in east Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) Harris County District III Crime Reduction Unit seized drugs and guns after conducting a traffic stop in east Harris County. D3 C.R.U conducted a traffic stop in East Harris County. As the deputy approached the vehicle, he observed two loaded firearms in plain view within reach of the driver and passenger. […]
5 arrested, $4.3 million dollars worth of catalytic converter seized in coordinated raid
ABC13's cameras were there as authorities moved about 17 pallets from a home and officers carried out boxes of converters.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFDM-TV
Jefferson County grand jury indicts businessman in connection with Beaumont crash
BEAUMONT — The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a man in connection with a crash that injured several drivers on Dowlen near Phelan in June, according to information First Assistant District Attorney Pat Knauth provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. He says the grand jury indicted businessman Walter Naymola...
Robbery suspect wanted after beating store clerk with baseball bat in Greater Fifth Ward, HPD says
Surveillance video recently released by Houston police shows the suspect beating the man until he falls to the ground. That's when the thief grabbed cash and cigarettes.
17 and 18-year-old suspects accused of killing woman, shooting co-conspirator, investigators say
One of the teens accused of killing a 45-year-old woman earlier this month is also alleged to have killed a widower back in June.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 8/26/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 8-26-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 08-23-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
Man fights to install a red light at Montgomery County intersection where his mom was killed
At the intersection where Marcus Cook's mom suffered fatal injuries, there were 19 reported incidents at the location since January 2020.
dallasexpress.com
Missing Toddler Found With Man in Texas Motel
On Sunday, Houston police found a missing 3-year-old girl who was the subject of an AMBER Alert; she was in a motel room with a man who resisted arrest but was eventually taken into custody. No officers were injured, and no weapons were found at the scene of her discovery...
'I was very scared' : Lamar University students react after Beaumont man's alleged attempts to solicit women on campus
BEAUMONT, Texas — Students at Lamar University were shocked after incidents involving a 21-year-old Beaumont man led to a campus emergency Tuesday. Devonta Joubert is accused of trying to solicit women in Lamar University parking lots. He is charged with reckless driving and evading arrest in a vehicle, with charges for the alleged solicitation pending.
Click2Houston.com
10 MS-13 gang members indicted on murder and racketeering charges dating back to 2015
HOUSTON – A federal grand jury has charged 10 alleged MS-13 gang members with crimes including racketeering conspiracy, murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy to murder in aid of racketeering (VICAR), related firearms charges and obstruction of justice. “The charges in this case reflect the Justice Department’s commitment to dismantling...
Comments / 1