Bryan, TX

KAGS

Bryan man protests ordinance for temporary utility relief

BRYAN, Texas — After protests from Bryan residents over high utility bills, Bryan City Council passed an ordinance on the night of Tuesday, Aug, 23 for some temporary relief. The ordinance temporarily suspends reconnection deposits until Oct. 31 due to increased costs during the extreme heatwave the state saw...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

City of Bryan, BTU adopt ordinance to temporarily suspend reconnection deposits

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Representatives from BTU gave a presentation to the Bryan City Council at a special meeting Tuesday. The presentation updated council members on the policies surrounding the disconnection, reconnection, and late fees for customers during the extremely hot weather conditions over the past few months. City leaders...
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAW

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about Greens Prairie Road, the annexation law, the Northgate district, Post Oak Mall, Santa’s Wonderland, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Listen to “College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on The Infomaniacs”...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Lott City Council votes to disband police department

LOTT, Texas (KWTX) - The Lott City Council voted 3-1 Monday in favor of disbanding its police department as a result of a budget shortfall. “Our budget has been going down for about the last three years, and we just have to get it in hand,” said Mayor Sue Tacker. “It’s either that or we’re going to go broke and we won’t have a town, or a city council.”
LOTT, TX
B106

Lott, Texas Shuts Down Police Department After 3-1 Vote to Disband

As a result of a budget shortfall, the Lott City Council has disbanded its police department. The police chief was required to turn over his keys and equipment on Tuesday, August 23rd. Falls County Sheriff's Office Taking Over. The Falls County Sheriff’s Office will secure the police building, take inventory...
LOTT, TX
wtaw.com

College Station ISD Construction Update

Completion of two construction projects from last November’s College Station ISD bond issue happened before the start of school last week. CSISD superintendent Mike Martindale also announced a third bond project, the career and technical education’s ag center, will be built on 90 acres of land that the district currently owns at Dowling and Capstone.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan/College Station Chamber Of Commerce Hosts Economic Outlook Briefing

The Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce hosted its annual economic outlook briefing on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Speakers were CD-10 congressman Michael McCaul of Austin, CD-17 congressman Pete Sessions of Waco, and the president of the Brazos Valley economic development corporation Matt Prochaska. Click below to hear the remarks of...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Treat of the Day: Two Bryan ISD teachers get engaged

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Love is in the air at Bryan ISD. Only one week of school has passed and two teachers have received marriage proposals at their respective schools. Marine Veteran Cpl. Dennis Brantley surprised Taylor Parker, Long Intermediate 6th grade math teacher and coach, by popping the question during her class. Over at Ross Elementary, Alan Quintero proposed to 4th-grade teacher Kayla Siegert during the school’s first assembly.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

GRAND JURY RETURNS 28 INDICTMENTS

The Washington County Grand Jury met Tuesday and returned 28 indictments. Kaleib Kyle Ahart, 28 of Austin, was indicted for Money Laundering of between $2,500 and $30,000. Marckel Lee Burns, 27 of Brenham, was indicted for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Philippe August Cras, 63 of Kingwood...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kiiky.com

Top 15 Best Apartments in College Station | 2022 Ranking

College Station is well known for its luxury apartment and serene environment. If you have to be considering a move to College Station, Texas, then we must congratulate you. You are definitely in the right place. You might have some questions and reservations as well. This article clears them up quickly.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
WacoTrib.com

Around Town: September 2022

Waco resident Michael Wood is no stranger to performing. As a seventh grader, he had one of the lead roles in Baylor’s opera production of Turn of the Screw, and he held numerous major roles in Waco High musicals. Now Michael, the son of Mike and Aimee Wood, will...
WACO, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON MAN ARRESTED LATE TUESDAY

A Washington, Texas man was arrested late Tuesday on an assault charge. Brenham Police report that late Tuesday night at 11:50, Officers responded to the 1900 block of Northview Circle, in reference to a Disturbance. Lonnie Starks-House, 40 of Washington, was arrested for Assault of a Pregnant Person. He was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan Man Who Admits To Murder In Harris County Then Admits To Strangling A Former Girlfriend In Brazos County

A Bryan man originally accused of capital murder in Harris County enters a plea agreement where he admits to murder and is sentenced to 40 years. After that, 25 year old Joshua Wortham enters a plea agreement with the Brazos County district attorney’s office where he receives the maximum punishment of ten years for strangling and striking a former girlfriend in April of last year.
BRYAN, TX
Axios Houston

Where to eat, play and stay in Brenham

Brenham offers small-town Texas charm when you want to get away from the city. Located about one-and-a-half hours away, it's perfect for a weekend getaway or even a day trip. Here's what to do and where to eat, drink and stay.Where to stay1. Happy Place CottageThis cozy barn is picturesque year-round and offers some rest and relaxation while still being near downtown.Features: Pond with shade and seating area, large porch, common workspace with Wi-Fi, three acres of property to roam.Rate: $125+ per night.Location: Near downtown Brenham. Photo courtesy of Airbnb Photo courtesy of Airbnb2. Antiquer's Cozy Self Contained CottageThis peaceful...
BRENHAM, TX

