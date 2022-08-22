Read full article on original website
wtaw.com
Brazos County Commissioners Set A Proposed FY 23 Property Tax Rate On A 3-2 Vote
A split Brazos County commission decided on a proposed property tax rate reduction of one cent in next year’s budget. County judge Duane Peters, who was part of the three to two majority, stated more money was needed to address projects that have been delayed due the pandemic. Commissioners...
Bryan man protests ordinance for temporary utility relief
BRYAN, Texas — After protests from Bryan residents over high utility bills, Bryan City Council passed an ordinance on the night of Tuesday, Aug, 23 for some temporary relief. The ordinance temporarily suspends reconnection deposits until Oct. 31 due to increased costs during the extreme heatwave the state saw...
KBTX.com
City of Bryan, BTU adopt ordinance to temporarily suspend reconnection deposits
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Representatives from BTU gave a presentation to the Bryan City Council at a special meeting Tuesday. The presentation updated council members on the policies surrounding the disconnection, reconnection, and late fees for customers during the extremely hot weather conditions over the past few months. City leaders...
wtaw.com
College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAW
College Station Mayor Karl Mooney visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about Greens Prairie Road, the annexation law, the Northgate district, Post Oak Mall, Santa’s Wonderland, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Listen to “College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on The Infomaniacs”...
KBTX.com
Lott City Council votes to disband police department
LOTT, Texas (KWTX) - The Lott City Council voted 3-1 Monday in favor of disbanding its police department as a result of a budget shortfall. “Our budget has been going down for about the last three years, and we just have to get it in hand,” said Mayor Sue Tacker. “It’s either that or we’re going to go broke and we won’t have a town, or a city council.”
Lott, Texas Shuts Down Police Department After 3-1 Vote to Disband
As a result of a budget shortfall, the Lott City Council has disbanded its police department. The police chief was required to turn over his keys and equipment on Tuesday, August 23rd. Falls County Sheriff's Office Taking Over. The Falls County Sheriff’s Office will secure the police building, take inventory...
wtaw.com
College Station ISD Construction Update
Completion of two construction projects from last November’s College Station ISD bond issue happened before the start of school last week. CSISD superintendent Mike Martindale also announced a third bond project, the career and technical education’s ag center, will be built on 90 acres of land that the district currently owns at Dowling and Capstone.
wtaw.com
Bryan/College Station Chamber Of Commerce Hosts Economic Outlook Briefing
The Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce hosted its annual economic outlook briefing on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Speakers were CD-10 congressman Michael McCaul of Austin, CD-17 congressman Pete Sessions of Waco, and the president of the Brazos Valley economic development corporation Matt Prochaska. Click below to hear the remarks of...
wtaw.com
College Station ISD Administrators Proposing A Policy Regulating Tracking Devices On Students
At a future meeting, College Station ISD school board members will consider action regarding the use of tracking devices by students. A proposal brought up at at last week’s CSISD board meeting by deputy superintendent Molley Perry would require parents to get permission from campus principals to activate tracking devices.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Two Bryan ISD teachers get engaged
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Love is in the air at Bryan ISD. Only one week of school has passed and two teachers have received marriage proposals at their respective schools. Marine Veteran Cpl. Dennis Brantley surprised Taylor Parker, Long Intermediate 6th grade math teacher and coach, by popping the question during her class. Over at Ross Elementary, Alan Quintero proposed to 4th-grade teacher Kayla Siegert during the school’s first assembly.
City of Rockdale condemns actions of protestors outside Beto O'Rourke event
City of Rockdale condemns actions of protestors outside Beto O'Rourke campaign event; video circulating social media causes concern for leadership, disturbed by residents' behavior
kwhi.com
GRAND JURY RETURNS 28 INDICTMENTS
The Washington County Grand Jury met Tuesday and returned 28 indictments. Kaleib Kyle Ahart, 28 of Austin, was indicted for Money Laundering of between $2,500 and $30,000. Marckel Lee Burns, 27 of Brenham, was indicted for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Philippe August Cras, 63 of Kingwood...
kiiky.com
Top 15 Best Apartments in College Station | 2022 Ranking
College Station is well known for its luxury apartment and serene environment. If you have to be considering a move to College Station, Texas, then we must congratulate you. You are definitely in the right place. You might have some questions and reservations as well. This article clears them up quickly.
wtaw.com
Texas A&M Expanding Its Presence In Downtown Bryan As The Flagship Develops Guidelines For Staff Employees To Work Remotely
Texas A&M is expanding its presence in downtown Bryan. The board of regents at its August meeting approved leasing space at the Varisco building. A&M’s chief operations officer, Greg Hartman, told WTAW News that human resources and I-T functions will be occupying four floors of the building. Hartman made...
kagstv.com
Texas A&M University held 2022-2023 campus move-in day for incoming students
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — On August 22, Texas A&M University hosted a move-in day to welcome incoming freshmen and their parents to the university's residence halls. Parents of students shared that sending their children off to a new chapter in their lives is an emotional experience. Dewayne and Kristi...
WacoTrib.com
Around Town: September 2022
Waco resident Michael Wood is no stranger to performing. As a seventh grader, he had one of the lead roles in Baylor’s opera production of Turn of the Screw, and he held numerous major roles in Waco High musicals. Now Michael, the son of Mike and Aimee Wood, will...
KBTX.com
Be Remarkable: A&M student is the area’s only state licensed wildlife rehabilitator
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In the Bryan-College Station area there is only one state-licensed wildlife rehabilitator who takes in injured wildlife and she’s a 20-year-old student at Texas A&M University. Krista Bligh runs a non-profit organization in Brazos County called Paws and Claws Wildlife Rehabilitation and with the...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON MAN ARRESTED LATE TUESDAY
A Washington, Texas man was arrested late Tuesday on an assault charge. Brenham Police report that late Tuesday night at 11:50, Officers responded to the 1900 block of Northview Circle, in reference to a Disturbance. Lonnie Starks-House, 40 of Washington, was arrested for Assault of a Pregnant Person. He was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
wtaw.com
Bryan Man Who Admits To Murder In Harris County Then Admits To Strangling A Former Girlfriend In Brazos County
A Bryan man originally accused of capital murder in Harris County enters a plea agreement where he admits to murder and is sentenced to 40 years. After that, 25 year old Joshua Wortham enters a plea agreement with the Brazos County district attorney’s office where he receives the maximum punishment of ten years for strangling and striking a former girlfriend in April of last year.
Where to eat, play and stay in Brenham
Brenham offers small-town Texas charm when you want to get away from the city. Located about one-and-a-half hours away, it's perfect for a weekend getaway or even a day trip. Here's what to do and where to eat, drink and stay.Where to stay1. Happy Place CottageThis cozy barn is picturesque year-round and offers some rest and relaxation while still being near downtown.Features: Pond with shade and seating area, large porch, common workspace with Wi-Fi, three acres of property to roam.Rate: $125+ per night.Location: Near downtown Brenham. Photo courtesy of Airbnb Photo courtesy of Airbnb2. Antiquer's Cozy Self Contained CottageThis peaceful...
