ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released

The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
POTUS
TaxBuzz

Man Sentenced to Prison After "Claiming Thousands of Dollars In Fraudulent Refunds"

An Illinois man has been sentenced to 29 months in prison after stealing numerous identities and "claiming thousands of dollars in fraudulent refunds" from the IRS. According to an official release from the Department of Justice, Wilmer Alexander Garcia Meza, of Waukegan, Illinois used numerous other individuals' identifying personal details -- such as names, dates of births, and foreign passports -- to obtain ITINs from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).
WAUKEGAN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trade Secrets#Sentencing#Appleinsider#Amazon Associate#Cnbc
Apple Insider

Apple now paying out $95M in AppleCare lawsuit settlement

Apple is starting to send out payments in its $95 million settlement of a class-action lawsuit over refurbished devices used as replacements for AppleCare repairs. Hagans Berman, the law firm handling the case, began sending out emails to members of the class on Thursday. According to an email seen by AppleInsider, a payment notification email will be sent by Aug. 30 that will allow class members to claim their payments electronically.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy