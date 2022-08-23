Read full article on original website
Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released
The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
Former FBI agent admits to destroying evidence in corruption trial
Agent Robert Cessario could face up to 20 years in prison for wiping his computer hard drive clean in an attempt to hide evidence related to Sen. Jon Woods’ corruption case.
Man Sentenced to Prison After "Claiming Thousands of Dollars In Fraudulent Refunds"
An Illinois man has been sentenced to 29 months in prison after stealing numerous identities and "claiming thousands of dollars in fraudulent refunds" from the IRS. According to an official release from the Department of Justice, Wilmer Alexander Garcia Meza, of Waukegan, Illinois used numerous other individuals' identifying personal details -- such as names, dates of births, and foreign passports -- to obtain ITINs from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).
Trump's Mar-A-Lago Search: Judge Who Signed Warrant Found FBI Evidence 'Reliable'
The judge who signed on the search warrant of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence this month said the sworn evidence placed before him by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was “reliable.”. What Happened: Judge Bruce Reinhart explained his assessment about unsealing portions of the affidavit...
'Serious player' in Australia's criminal underbelly is arrested over $80million drug trafficking syndicate
An international fugitive described as a 'significant player' in Australia's underworld has been arrested for his alleged role in bringing $80million worth of drugs into the country. The 47-year-old man from New South Wales was arrested on the Yorke Peninsula in South Australia on Sunday afternoon and charged with a...
Apple now paying out $95M in AppleCare lawsuit settlement
Apple is starting to send out payments in its $95 million settlement of a class-action lawsuit over refurbished devices used as replacements for AppleCare repairs. Hagans Berman, the law firm handling the case, began sending out emails to members of the class on Thursday. According to an email seen by AppleInsider, a payment notification email will be sent by Aug. 30 that will allow class members to claim their payments electronically.
