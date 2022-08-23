ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

ClutchPoints

Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union speak out on mind-boggling 489,000-gallon drought restriction violations

There’s an unprecedented water crisis in Southern California right now, and clearly, NBA power couple Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union aren’t doing much to help out. As a matter of fact, the Wade household in Hidden Hills has been identified as one of the biggest violators of the stern restrictions that have been implemented by […] The post Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union speak out on mind-boggling 489,000-gallon drought restriction violations appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Benzinga

Is Brittney Griner Receiving Her WNBA Salary Now That Her Second Job In Russia Is Kaput?

The Phoenix Mercury played its first playoff game of the postseason last week without their star center, Brittney Griner, who is sitting in a Russian penal colony following her nine-year sentence for inadvertently carrying less than a gram of cannabis oil in her suitcase when she traveled to Russia. Griner has played with Russia's national women’s team for the past seven years.
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Mail

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal insists his children 'have to get two degrees to get his cheese' even though he's worth $570million - and reveals the surprising Aussie player he rates above all others

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal might have a net worth of more than $570million, but that doesn't mean he's ever had a 'real job' or will give any of his six children free handouts. The 50-year-old former Lakers star has sparked a frenzy since touching down in Australia earlier this week,...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Lakers may bring back ex-LeBron James teammate

Dennis Schroder hinted recently that he would like to return to the Los Angeles Lakers, and there is a chance the veteran point guard will get his wish. NBA reporter Marc Stein was told by sources that the Lakers are giving “legit consideration” to re-signing Schroder. They first want to see how the rest of their roster takes shape, but they are at least open to the idea.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

‘Can we sign now’: Isaiah Thomas wants a job after Kevin Durant ditches Nets trade demand

The Kevin Durant trade saga came to an unexpected conclusion this morning. The Brooklyn Nets announced that Durant had decided to stay put with the Nets a month and a half after he announced his formal trade request to the team. It certainly didn’t seem like the team could repair things with Durant, but somehow, after weeks of endless trade rumors, they have found common ground.
NBA
ClutchPoints

The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets

The Brooklyn Nets breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday after recently meeting with Kevin Durant, who decided to rescind his trade request and remain with the organization. There appear to be a few different reasons why KD did so. Adrian Wojnarowski discussed them on ESPN’s Sportcenter and revealed the Nets were never even close […] The post The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Patrick Beverley's Response To Lakers Trade Is Priceless

10-year veteran point guard Patrick Beverley, currently with the Jazz, is reportedly being routed to the Los Angeles Lakers thanks to a trade headlined by swingman Talen Horton-Tucker. Forward Stanley Johnson looks to have been thrown into the deal for salary-matching purposes. Upon seeing news of the swap this morning,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Lakers trade Talen Horton-Tucker, Stanley Johnson to Jazz for Patrick Beverley

The Los Angeles Lakers have made a trade! But not one involving Russell Westbrook. According to various reports, the Lakers will acquire veteran point guard Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. It’s a straight-up transaction— no draft picks are involved. THT + Johnson seems like a lot […] The post Lakers trade Talen Horton-Tucker, Stanley Johnson to Jazz for Patrick Beverley appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Kobe Bryant’s Wife Vanessa Remembers Him In Sweet Tribute On His 44th Birthday: ‘Miss You’

Vanessa Bryant is currently in the middle of her trial against Los Angeles County regarding the Kobe Bryant crash photos, but that didn’t stop her from observing the late NBA champion’s birthday on Aug. 23. “Happy birthday, baby!” Vanessa, 40, captioned a photo she posted on her Instagram. The picture was taken in 2009 when Kobe won his fourth NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers and his first NBA Finals MVP. “I love you and miss you so much!” she added.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
FanSided

Stephen A. Smith and Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga go at it

Television personality Stephen A. Smith came hard for Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, and Kuminga didn’t flinch in his hilarious response. NBA players know how to tune out the noise, and some of them are particularly adept at responding to criticism. Even though 19-year-old Jonathan Kuminga just finished his rookie season with the Golden State Warriors, he’s already a seasoned pro at shading critical media personalities.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Lakers' Blockbuster Trade Rumor

It seems like every time there's a high-profile NBA player mentioned in trade rumors, the Los Angeles Lakers are floated as possible destination. On Tuesday, Phoenix-based sports radio personality John Gambadoro tweeted that the Lakers are interested in acquiring Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell has long been linked to the Knicks, and trade negotiations between the Utah and New York are ongoing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
105.3 RNB

Patrick Beverley Heading To The Los Angeles Lakers, NBA Twitter Wonders If He Will Get Along With Russell Westbrook

In a shocking move, “defensive specialist” and trash-talking connoisseur Patrick Beverley is heading back to Los Angeles. This time he’s suiting up with the Lakers.  Adrian Wojnarowski dropped the bomb on Twitter timelines announcing Beverley would join his second team this offseason. In a late move made by the Los Angeles Lakers, barring any additional […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

