Fast and Furious starts filming in L.A. neighborhood and residents are not happyJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union speak out on mind-boggling 489,000-gallon drought restriction violations
There’s an unprecedented water crisis in Southern California right now, and clearly, NBA power couple Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union aren’t doing much to help out. As a matter of fact, the Wade household in Hidden Hills has been identified as one of the biggest violators of the stern restrictions that have been implemented by […] The post Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union speak out on mind-boggling 489,000-gallon drought restriction violations appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is Brittney Griner Receiving Her WNBA Salary Now That Her Second Job In Russia Is Kaput?
The Phoenix Mercury played its first playoff game of the postseason last week without their star center, Brittney Griner, who is sitting in a Russian penal colony following her nine-year sentence for inadvertently carrying less than a gram of cannabis oil in her suitcase when she traveled to Russia. Griner has played with Russia's national women’s team for the past seven years.
NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal insists his children 'have to get two degrees to get his cheese' even though he's worth $570million - and reveals the surprising Aussie player he rates above all others
NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal might have a net worth of more than $570million, but that doesn't mean he's ever had a 'real job' or will give any of his six children free handouts. The 50-year-old former Lakers star has sparked a frenzy since touching down in Australia earlier this week,...
Warriors’ Draymond Green fires message to Lakers star LeBron James’ haters
LeBron James and his new piece of jewelry got quite a few reactions on social media. In case you missed it, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar decided to get a diamond-laced version of his own logo installed on one of his teeth. Yes, you read that right, and here are...
Brooklyn Nets Announce Decision On Kevin Durant's Future
On Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nets released a statement from General Manager Sean Marks about their decision to move forward with Kevin Durant. The 12-time NBA All-Star signed with Brooklyn in the summer of 2019 after previously playing for the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
Dwyane Wade Reportedly Exceeded His Monthly Water Budget By Roughly 489,000 Gallons In May Amidst Drought Crisis In LA
We are in the midst of some rough times around the world at the moment. Europe is hit by a heat wave the likes of which the continent hasn't seen in ages with temperatures hitting record highs in various parts. It has led to widespread droughts and the situation isn't a whole lot better in the U.S. either.
Report: Lakers may bring back ex-LeBron James teammate
Dennis Schroder hinted recently that he would like to return to the Los Angeles Lakers, and there is a chance the veteran point guard will get his wish. NBA reporter Marc Stein was told by sources that the Lakers are giving “legit consideration” to re-signing Schroder. They first want to see how the rest of their roster takes shape, but they are at least open to the idea.
‘Can we sign now’: Isaiah Thomas wants a job after Kevin Durant ditches Nets trade demand
The Kevin Durant trade saga came to an unexpected conclusion this morning. The Brooklyn Nets announced that Durant had decided to stay put with the Nets a month and a half after he announced his formal trade request to the team. It certainly didn’t seem like the team could repair things with Durant, but somehow, after weeks of endless trade rumors, they have found common ground.
The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets
The Brooklyn Nets breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday after recently meeting with Kevin Durant, who decided to rescind his trade request and remain with the organization. There appear to be a few different reasons why KD did so. Adrian Wojnarowski discussed them on ESPN’s Sportcenter and revealed the Nets were never even close […] The post The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Beverley's Response To Lakers Trade Is Priceless
10-year veteran point guard Patrick Beverley, currently with the Jazz, is reportedly being routed to the Los Angeles Lakers thanks to a trade headlined by swingman Talen Horton-Tucker. Forward Stanley Johnson looks to have been thrown into the deal for salary-matching purposes. Upon seeing news of the swap this morning,...
Lakers trade Talen Horton-Tucker, Stanley Johnson to Jazz for Patrick Beverley
The Los Angeles Lakers have made a trade! But not one involving Russell Westbrook. According to various reports, the Lakers will acquire veteran point guard Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. It’s a straight-up transaction— no draft picks are involved. THT + Johnson seems like a lot […] The post Lakers trade Talen Horton-Tucker, Stanley Johnson to Jazz for Patrick Beverley appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kobe Bryant’s Wife Vanessa Remembers Him In Sweet Tribute On His 44th Birthday: ‘Miss You’
Vanessa Bryant is currently in the middle of her trial against Los Angeles County regarding the Kobe Bryant crash photos, but that didn’t stop her from observing the late NBA champion’s birthday on Aug. 23. “Happy birthday, baby!” Vanessa, 40, captioned a photo she posted on her Instagram. The picture was taken in 2009 when Kobe won his fourth NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers and his first NBA Finals MVP. “I love you and miss you so much!” she added.
Stephen A. Smith and Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga go at it
Television personality Stephen A. Smith came hard for Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, and Kuminga didn’t flinch in his hilarious response. NBA players know how to tune out the noise, and some of them are particularly adept at responding to criticism. Even though 19-year-old Jonathan Kuminga just finished his rookie season with the Golden State Warriors, he’s already a seasoned pro at shading critical media personalities.
NBA World Reacts To Lakers' Blockbuster Trade Rumor
It seems like every time there's a high-profile NBA player mentioned in trade rumors, the Los Angeles Lakers are floated as possible destination. On Tuesday, Phoenix-based sports radio personality John Gambadoro tweeted that the Lakers are interested in acquiring Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell has long been linked to the Knicks, and trade negotiations between the Utah and New York are ongoing.
Stephen A. Smith Isn't Surprised That Kevin Durant Is Staying With Nets: "He Is Phenomenal. I Ain't Giving Him Up!"
Nets superstar Kevin Durant finally called off his trade attempt on Tuesday when he met with Joe Tsai, Sean Marks, and Steve Nash to discuss his future with the organization. With practically zero leverage in the situation, Durant decided it was best to just cut the nonsense and return to play for another season with the team.
Dodgers News: Joey Gallo was Impressed by the Homework the Dodgers Did on Him
New Dodger Joey Gallo didn't know what to expect when he came to Los Angeles, but he found a team that was ready to help him be as successful as possible.
LeBron James Wishes Kobe Bryant 44th Birthday With A Trailer From The Ongoing Lakers Docuseries: "It’s A Different Feeling Wearing That Purple and Gold!!!"
The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most iconic franchises in the history of NBA. The Lakers are tied with the Boston Celtics for most NBA titles won by a franchise. They both have 17 NBA Championships banner hanging in the rafter. So it is obvious that the Lakers...
Patrick Beverley Heading To The Los Angeles Lakers, NBA Twitter Wonders If He Will Get Along With Russell Westbrook
In a shocking move, “defensive specialist” and trash-talking connoisseur Patrick Beverley is heading back to Los Angeles. This time he’s suiting up with the Lakers. Adrian Wojnarowski dropped the bomb on Twitter timelines announcing Beverley would join his second team this offseason. In a late move made by the Los Angeles Lakers, barring any additional […]
