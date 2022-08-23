ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Comments / 1

Related
Metro News

Weather may have played role in deadly Marion County plane crash

METZ, W.Va. — A Pennsylvania pilot was trying to avoid stormy weather when the plane he was flying crashed two weeks ago in Marion County claiming three lives. Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released a preliminary report on the Aug. 11 crash Thursday. According to the...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WGAL

Fire damages home in York County

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. — A fire damaged a home in York County on Thursday. It started before noon at a home along the 9600 block of Ashwood Drive in Springfield Township, south of Loganville. People reported seeing the smoke as far away as Dallastown.
YORK COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indiana, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Lebanon County, PA
Accidents
Lancaster County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Lancaster County, PA
State
Indiana State
Lebanon County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Lebanon County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
City
Lebanon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
West Virginia State
Lancaster County, PA
Accidents
abc27.com

Pa. State Police looking for Berks Co. homicide suspect

MORGANTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police out of Reading is looking for a suspect they say is connected to a homicide that occurred on Saturday. Aug. 6. According to Police, at around 12:10 a.m., a private security guard was shot and killed while on patrol in the area of Quarry Road and Mineview Drive in Morgantown, Berks County.
MORGANTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. rescue crew returns from fighting enormous wildfire in Idaho

The PA Wildland Fire Crew has returned to central Pennsylvania after having assisted in fighting a wildfire in Salmon, Idaho, since Aug. 5. This morning, the crew met at Red Lion Hotel on 4751 Lindle Road in Harrisburg to demobilize, finalize any paperwork, and return equipment that had been borrowed. The crew has been out west helping out for two weeks straight, sending a 20 person group.
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Traffic Accident#Wvnews#Mannington Metz
PennLive.com

1 person injured in Dauphin County shooting: police

One person was shot Wednesday evening in Steelton, police said. Shots were reportedly fired around 8:21 p.m. on the 100 block of Frank S. Brown Boulevard. Police said a man in his 40s was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening wound. No arrests have been announced as of Thursday.
STEELTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia couple charged with animal cruelty

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two people in Fayette County, West Virginia are facing multiple animal cruelty charges. Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley says the investigation began after his office received multiple tips from the community regarding suspicions of abandoned animals at a property in Danese. According to Fridley, deputies then executed a search warrant […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
PennLive.com

Autopsy results confirm stabbing deaths of central Pa. mom, daughter: coroner

A woman and her daughter both died from “sharp force trauma” in a stabbing on Monday, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. 34-year-old Christine Fousek and her 5-year-old daughter were stabbed around 7:19 p.m. at a home in the first block of Firebox Court, Hopewell Township, according to court documents filed by state police. The York County Coroner’s Office identified the girl as Rylee Reynolds.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

8-year-old Lebanon County boy finds prehistoric shark tooth

A Lebanon County boy made quite a find while vacationing with his family. The 8-year-old unearthed a prehistoric artifact in pristine condition. Riley Gracely and his family have collected hundreds of shark teeth during their annual visit to Palmetto Fossil Excursions in South Carolina. While his family has found some...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
176K+
Followers
73K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy