Metro News
Weather may have played role in deadly Marion County plane crash
METZ, W.Va. — A Pennsylvania pilot was trying to avoid stormy weather when the plane he was flying crashed two weeks ago in Marion County claiming three lives. Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released a preliminary report on the Aug. 11 crash Thursday. According to the...
abc27.com
Maryland man charged after ‘wrong way’ fatal crash in Pennsylvania
EAST NOTTINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a Maryland man was arrested and charged in relation to a wrong way fatal crash that left a Pennsylvania woman dead back in July. State Police stated that the operator of the vehicle, 25 year old Luke Richard...
WGAL
Fire damages home in York County
SPRINGFIELD, Pa. — A fire damaged a home in York County on Thursday. It started before noon at a home along the 9600 block of Ashwood Drive in Springfield Township, south of Loganville. People reported seeing the smoke as far away as Dallastown.
Third man convicted in central Pa. home invasion killing: prosecutor
After a four-day trial, a third man was convicted by a Lancaster County jury in the 2016 killing of Dennis Pitch. 46-year-old Kristopher Smith, of Narvon, was found guilty of first-degree murder and two counts each of robbery, burglary and conspiracy charges, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.
abc27.com
Pa. State Police looking for Berks Co. homicide suspect
MORGANTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police out of Reading is looking for a suspect they say is connected to a homicide that occurred on Saturday. Aug. 6. According to Police, at around 12:10 a.m., a private security guard was shot and killed while on patrol in the area of Quarry Road and Mineview Drive in Morgantown, Berks County.
Man allegedly asked for gas money before robbing victim in Lancaster County
Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster are investigating a robbery that involved a man in a vehicle who asked for gas money before a back-seat passenger brandished a gun and demanded more.
Central Pa. rescue crew returns from fighting enormous wildfire in Idaho
The PA Wildland Fire Crew has returned to central Pennsylvania after having assisted in fighting a wildfire in Salmon, Idaho, since Aug. 5. This morning, the crew met at Red Lion Hotel on 4751 Lindle Road in Harrisburg to demobilize, finalize any paperwork, and return equipment that had been borrowed. The crew has been out west helping out for two weeks straight, sending a 20 person group.
Update: Road reopened after fire activity in Cumberland County
As of shortly after 9:20 a.m., 511PA reported that the road was reopened.
Route 11 closed while firefighters battle blaze in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A portion of Route 11 in Cumberland County is closed while firefighters battle a nearby fire. According to emergency dispatch, crews were sent to the 1000 block of North Second Street in East Pennsboro Township around 6:45 a.m. on Aug. 25 for a report of a fire.
1 person injured in Dauphin County shooting: police
One person was shot Wednesday evening in Steelton, police said. Shots were reportedly fired around 8:21 p.m. on the 100 block of Frank S. Brown Boulevard. Police said a man in his 40s was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening wound. No arrests have been announced as of Thursday.
4 stabbed during late-night fight at Pa. school that was connected to drive-by shooting: report
Several people were stabbed late Tuesday evening on the grounds of a Bucks County school, according to a report from WPVI, an incident that was connected to a drive-by shooting afterward. Police told the news station that the stabbing happened around 11:45 p.m. at Penn Valley Elementary in Levittown after...
DNA from letter sent to local newspaper cracks 34-year-old cold case murder of Pa. mom
It’s another case of an advancement in technology helping to solve a decades-old cold case. The decades-old murder of a 26-year-old Pennsylvania mother of three was recently solved thanks to DNA evidence found on a letter sent to a local newspaper years ago that recounted the details of the crime.
WGAL
Sheriff's office identifies 2 Lancaster County men who died in West Virginia plane crash
METZ, W.Va. — We now know the names of two of the Susquehanna Valley victims who died in aplane crash in West Virginia earlier this month. The Marion County Sheriff's Department identified the passengers as:. Wesley Martin, 30, of Narvon. Dwayne Weaver, 32, of East Earl. The pilot hasn't...
I-83 in York County slated for Thursday reopening after dump truck crash
A section of Interstate 83 that shut down when a dump truck crashed into a York County overpass is scheduled to reopen Thursday in time for the afternoon rush hour, PennDOT said. Spokeswoman Fritzi Schreffler said I-83 will reopen in York Township Thursday afternoon. I-83 and the South Queen Street...
West Virginia couple charged with animal cruelty
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two people in Fayette County, West Virginia are facing multiple animal cruelty charges. Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley says the investigation began after his office received multiple tips from the community regarding suspicions of abandoned animals at a property in Danese. According to Fridley, deputies then executed a search warrant […]
West Virginia and Ohio will see Jehovah’s Witnesses knocking on doors again
After a two-and-a-half-year-long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume their door-to-door efforts soon, the ministry announced Thursday.
Child, 5, and woman die, others hurt in central Pa. stabbing: police
UPDATE: 1 in custody after central Pa. stabbing that killed woman, child. A 34-year-old woman and 5-year-old child were stabbed to death Monday evening during a York County “mass casualty incident,” authorities said. The woman and child died of their wounds before representatives from the York County Coroner’s...
Autopsy results confirm stabbing deaths of central Pa. mom, daughter: coroner
A woman and her daughter both died from “sharp force trauma” in a stabbing on Monday, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. 34-year-old Christine Fousek and her 5-year-old daughter were stabbed around 7:19 p.m. at a home in the first block of Firebox Court, Hopewell Township, according to court documents filed by state police. The York County Coroner’s Office identified the girl as Rylee Reynolds.
I went to West Perry High School with the man the FBI killed in Ohio | Opinion
Ricky Shiffer and I were seniors on the football team together. He was on the bench most of the time. He got the nickname Rudy because it was close enough to Ricky, and he always gave it all he had in practice and whenever he got the opportunity to go in.
WGAL
8-year-old Lebanon County boy finds prehistoric shark tooth
A Lebanon County boy made quite a find while vacationing with his family. The 8-year-old unearthed a prehistoric artifact in pristine condition. Riley Gracely and his family have collected hundreds of shark teeth during their annual visit to Palmetto Fossil Excursions in South Carolina. While his family has found some...
PennLive.com
