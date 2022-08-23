Gadsden City Schools: Property tax revenue expected to fall $1 million short

The most recent financial reports for the Gadsden City school system didn't paint a pretty picture.

The system's tax millage revenue is down by $1 million from what was collected last year, and system Financial Officer Cory Skelton said there's no expectation that $1 million in property tax revenue will come in before the end of the fiscal year.

The city schools had 53 teacher units in excess of what the state funds, Skelton said. Through non-renewals, retirements and teachers who left the school system — most to take jobs closer to home, Superintendent Tony Reddick said — the system reduced that number to 27 units, the financial officer explained.

Without those reductions, she said, the finances for the system would look worse. The system's plan was to reduce half the units this year, and make additional reductions next year.

Of the 27 units, Skelton said, 17 are fine arts teachers, and the system can pay them out of federal CARES funds. The Gadsden City school system is the only one in the state to have 18 years of uninterrupted fine arts education for students.

The fine arts salaries were funded by the City of Gadsden, but in last year's budget the city cut the $900,000 that had been given to the school system. Initially, it appeared the city could give no money to the system, but it later gave $180,000 to the schools.

The school system's budgets must be prepared before the City of Gadsden will complete its budget. The system has to budget without knowing if the city will contribute to its coffers for the coming fiscal year.

Skelton said it's her understanding that the budget will be set before a new administration goes in, and the new mayor (incumbent Mayor Sherman Guyton is not seeking re-election) would not be able to make changes.

There salaries for those fine arts teachers will be secure through September 2024, Skelton said, adding, "They know their jobs are on the line after that."

The City of Gadsden knows the situation as well. Skelton said it's been spelled out in funding applications submitted to the city.

In the school board's most recent action, President Allen Miliican asked David Asbury, who heads human resources for the school system, if personnel actions taken that night would keep the staffing level. He said it would, that any hiring was done to fill positions.

The reductions made will start to show up in the budget in coming months, he said.

"We've taken extreme measures to combat this downturn in the budget," Millican said. He said it is consistency and planning on the part of the central office staff and the board that is keeping the system afloat.

Board member Mike Haney said the system is facing a decline in enrollment, adding, "We've got to focus on getting students back.

"The city seems to consider the school system an outside agency," Haney said, when it is very much an agency of the city.

Skelton said the assumption is that much of the shortfall is related to the loss of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, and the property tax it contributed to the school system.

