ALDOT to hold public input meeting on Interstate 759 extension Thursday

By Donna Thornton, The Gadsden Times
 3 days ago

UPDATED: Meeting will be at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.

A public input meeting about the "Eastern Connector" — often referred to as the Interstate 759 extension — is slated for 5 p.m. Thursday, according the local Alabama Department of Transportation Office.

The meeting will be in the new East Gadsden Community Center, 921 Wilson Ave.

The Alabama Department of Transportation announced firm plans for the project, a Rebuild Alabama project, in early May. It will connect the eastern end of I-759 to U.S. Highway 431 at the junction of U.S. Highway 278.

ALDOT Director John Cooper said at that May announcement that people would be driving on that connecting roadway in not more than five years.

People may learn more about the proposed path that drive will take Thursday, and will have the opportunity to speak to ALDOT representatives about the project.

More from Donna Thornton:

COVID: Etowah County's COVID cases up 40.4%; Alabama cases up 5.7%

As described in May, the project will be roughly two miles of four-lane, curb and gutter highway. Cooper said it would not be a true extension of Interstate 759 because of right-of-way issues, but he said it will connect the interstate with two major highways.

The project is one designed for congestion mitigation — to take pressure of Meighan Boulevard/U.S. Highway 431 and the Meighan bridge through downtown Gadsden.

Rebuild Alabama projects are funding through the state gasoline tax put in place in 2019.

Contact Gadsden Times reporter Donna Thornton at 256-393-3284 or donna.thornton@gadsdentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times:

