Roundup: Lakewood girls golf breaks nine-hole record

By Kurt Snyder, Newark Advocate
 3 days ago

The Lakewood girls golf team totaled a program-record nine-hole score of 158 on its home course at Harbor Hills on Monday during a dual with Watkins Memorial.

Lexi French fired a 37. She was followed closely behind by Avery Thompson's 38, Abigail Colley's 40 and Lauren Griffith's 43.

Banks leads Valley

Nataley Banks shot 48, helping Licking Valley total 210 and edge Sheridan's 213 and Tri-Valley's 221 at Virtues.

Jacqueline Gieseler added a 52, Sylvie Devore 53 and Haylee McDonald 57 for the Panthers.

CROSS COUNTRY

Utica's Epps, Heights' Caudill win at Valley

Stephen Epps ran a time of 18:02.1 on Monday, taking the individual title and leading the Utica boys cross country team to championship as well during the season-opening Licking Valley Invitational. Utica totaled 35 points, finishing ahead of Johnstown's 56.

Following Epps was Heath's Tucker See runner-up (18:26.6), Valley's Logan Debo (19:04.0) Johnstown's Cameron Beverick (19:15.6), Utica's Brayden Ricketts (19:38.9), Johnstown's Collin Willard (19:41.9), Heath's Jacob Elam (19:47.6) and Utica's Jordan Taylor (19:50.5) and Anthony Unger (19:53.6).

Licking Heights freshman Addison Caudill won the girls race in her high school debut, finishing in 21:45.3. The Hornets totaled 24 points, finishing ahead of Utica's 31.

Following Caudill were Johnstown's Reece Savage (22:48.7), Valley's Hannah Thompson (23:12.2), Utica's Camryn Baker (24:15.3), Heights' Morgan Watkins (24:30.1), Utica's Josie Mueller (25:25.2), Heights' Katelyn Trotto (25:45.5) and Marin Lawrence (25:57.0) and Heath's Ally Stephens (26:10.2).

Yutzy leads Northridge

Braden Yutzy ran a time of 17:37.09 to place fifth for Northridge during the season-opening New Albany XC Classic.

Ben Hilton followed in 21st (19:27.94) and Willie Poulton 25th (19:48.81) for the Vikings.

In the girls race, Northridge teammates Cheyann Severance took 13th (22:57.45) and Albree Ashbrook 14th (23:01.94). Following for the Vikings were Kinsley Tuttle 27th (24:30.30), Dixie Ashbrook 28th (24:32.73) and Sarah Koker 31st (24:36.40).

GIRLS TENNIS

Watkins beats Newark

Kaiya Minier rallied for a three-set victory at No. 1 singles, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2, to lead Watkins Memorial to a 4-1 victory at Newark.

Abigail Richardson, 7-5, 6-4, and Claudia Schaar, 6-0, 6-3, also won singes matches for the Warriors, and Jenna Share and Riley Janiszewski, 6-2, 6-2, won at No. 2 doubles.

Andy Hupp and Becca Helber picked up a victory at No. 1 doubles, 6-3, 5-7, 6-2, for the Wildcats.

BOYS SOCCER

Northridge cruises

Zach Holder scored four goals for Northridge in a 9-0 victory against visiting Marion Harding.

Jack Van Fossen, Braden Knerr, Maddie Knerr, Thad Stone and Keon Stone also scored for the Vikings (4-0), and Ryan McCutheon and Logan Knerr had two assists apiece. Maddox Johnson made one save for a fourth consecutive shutout.

VOLLEYBALL

Liberty Christian rallies

Liberty Christian won the final three sets Saturday to slip past visiting Millersport, 21-25, 18-25, 25-12, 25-22, 16-14, in the season opener.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Roundup: Lakewood girls golf breaks nine-hole record

