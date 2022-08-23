If a dog or dogs, become aggressive, it’s because they have not been taught otherwise by their owners. It’s not the dog’s fault, dogs like children will do what they can get away with.
This is a terrible and an avoidable accident. My sorrow goes to her family. I can only imagine the terror she suffered before Dying from her wounds. Carry bear spray and a firearm at all times.
The three dogs believed to have attacked Johnson have been euthanized, according to the report. Neighbors claimed the dogs had a history of aggressive behavior.No charges were pending against the dogs’ owner, according to Tate, who said there was no physical evidence that linked the canines to the woman’s death,................Just WTF
Related
A Florida postal carrier is dead after she was mauled by 5 dogs
Alligator in Florida Euthanized After Being Found With Knife Sticking on its Head
Florida woman suffers 'immediate paralysis' after leaping into shallow water feet-first off boat and is rescued by deputies
Dog Pack Puts Florida Mail Worker in Critical Condition After Brutal Attack
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
Seven dogs were found 'screaming in agony' after they were ‘doused in petrol and set alight'
SeaWorld trainer yelled ‘my neck’s broken’ after being body slammed by most dangerous orca
Bodycam footage shows woman crying out ‘I don’t want to die’ during fatal arrest in Salt Lake City
RELATED PEOPLE
Crocodile Rips 15-Year-Old Boy Into Pieces While Fishing with Friends in Indonesia
Horror as a man is mauled to death by a pack of vicious dogs - before one is shot dead by police
Florida Mom Who Reportedly Canceled Plans to See Her Kids Mysteriously Vanishes After Boarding Bus to Tampa
Dad Forced Kids to Eat Their Own Feces, Beat Each Other With Spiked Bat, Police Say
IN THIS ARTICLE
F’n Florida: 61-Year-Old Mail Woman Mauled To Death By 5 Previously-Reported Dogs
Police make second arrest after dog mauled four-year-old boy 'saved by heroic golf club-wielding neighbours' in savage attack: Man, 33, is quizzed on suspicion of being in charge of an out-of-control dangerous dog
Mail carrier dies after being attacked by five dogs in rural Florida, authorities say
Florida Cops Beg People to Stop Interrupting Manatee Orgies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida woman found dead after pack of dogs bites her a hundred times, authorities say
Iowa man accused of murdering woman, placing her head on a stick in a park
Florida college student driving with girlfriend in Alabama wilderness is killed by woman posing as stranded motorist, officials say
Husband Slammed for Forcing Mother of 11-Week-Old Baby To Sleep on Sofa
Outsider.com
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 101