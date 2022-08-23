ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upgrades are pricey at Craven Wings, but quality of food is worth the cost | Grub Scout

By The Grub Scout
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 3 days ago
Craven Wings has two Knoxville locations, one in Seymour and the other way, way, way, way out South Northshore Drive In fact, when The Grub Spouse and I visited the latter store a couple of weeks back, I had officially traveled farther out Northshore than I’d ever been. We found the restaurant in a micro-commercial oasis situated in the midst of residential developments and pastureland.

I didn’t realize going in that it was a full-service operation with a bar and everything. I had envisioned it being a counter-service eatery, so we were pleasantly surprised when a hostess escorted us to a booth. We passed on bar beverages and instead settled in with our glasses of water and started scrutinizing the menu.

It’s not a behemoth by any stretch, although it does include a half-dozen or so lunch specials, most of which are also available for dinner at higher price points and, presumably, somewhat larger portions.

Appetizers include fried mushrooms, pickles and cheese sticks as well as rib tips, spicy cheese curds and Buffalo cauliflower. We planned ahead to do something for dessert, so we passed on the apps. If you’re interested in something in a salad, look for the chef salad as well as greens topped with either grilled or crispy chicken.

Previously:Alé Rae’s Gastro Pub and Coffee Bar transitions from food truck to restaurant | Grub Scout

More from Grub Scout:Mama’s Farmhouse offers family-style, all-you-can-eat meals in Pigeon Forge

Another section features burgers (both beef- and plant-based), sandwiches and more. For example, we spotted a spicy barbecue bacon sandwich, a Cajun quesadilla and a chicken wrap. The Spouse ordered Melissa’s Homemade Chicken Salad Sandwich, which is $11.99 on its own. We upgraded to a basket, which includes a standard side item for an additional $1.99. However, The Spouse chose a premium side, sweet potato fries, which cost yet another $1.99.

That left me to take on Craven’s signature item, the wings. Wings are available, either with or without the bone, in quantities ranging from six pieces to 40. They also have breaded chicken fingers in quantities ranging from three to 20 pieces. A section called Family Specials has options for ordering larger quantities of wings, fingers or both.

I decided to try the Combo Special – five wings and three fingers for $13.99. For the wings, I opted for the traditional bone-in kind, and I requested the Hot sauce from among their list of 16 varieties. Those range from BBQ on the tame side to "The Grim Reaper" on the fiery end of the spectrum. I also requested Honey Buffalo sauce on the side for dipping my chicken fingers. I upgraded the Combo Special to a basket for $1.99 and chose onion rings as my standard side. A premium side would have cost an additional $1.99.

Other standard sides include a salad, spiral fries and Craven Beans. Among the premium sides are potato salad, fried okra and sweet pepper slaw.

I was pretty impressed with everything we ordered. The wings were hot and tender, and the Honey Buffalo sauce embodied both namesake flavors. The bone-in wings, which included some drumstick pieces, were fairly meaty, and the Hot sauce slathered on the outside was noticeably kicky without being painful. The breaded onion rings were crunchily and greasily tasty.

The Spouse’s chicken salad sandwich was unique. The recipe included chopped onions and celery as well as grape pieces, but there was also a notable curry flavor in the mix as well. The Spouse isn’t normally big on the Indian spice palate, but there were no objections to this recipe. The blend had some texture and crunch to it, as did the toast on which it was served. Interestingly, the sweet potato fries had a hint of cinnamon flavor to them.

I have no significant complaints about the pricing, other than the fact that the basket, combo and premium side upgrades can nickel and dime your tab noticeably upward ($6 in our case). But the quality of our meal, which ended with a delicious slice of homemade coconut cream pie (courtesy of a local vendor), was sufficient for Craven Wings to leave an overall pleasant taste in our mouths.

Craven Wings

Food: 4

Service: 3.75

Atmosphere: 3.75

Overall: 3.75

Address: 12350 S. Northshore Drive

Phone: 865-392-1221

Full bar service

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Sundays

This chicken-centric eatery has two Knoxville-area locations, both serving tasty takes on wings, fingers, sandwiches and more.

