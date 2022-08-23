ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee's policy on holding back struggling third graders is in effect. Here's what to know.

By Becca Wright, Knoxville News Sentinel
 3 days ago

Two Tennessee laws passed in the last two years are going into effect this school year, and if you have a child in elementary, middle or high school, you're going to want to know how they work.

The changes affect the third-grade retention policy, which sets guidelines for certain students who need to repeat the critical grade, and the grading scale for middle and high school students.

The policies from new laws are happening as students from Knox County Schools, and districts around the country, are slowly making a comeback after two years of COVID-related learning loss.

Here's what the changes mean for your child's education.

Knox County Schools third-grade retention policy

Students in Knox County Schools could have to repeat third grade next year if they aren't reading on grade level because of a Tennessee law that goes into effect this year.

The Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act , which passed back in January 2021, says third-grade students who score below "proficient" on their reading test scores could be held back if they don't attend summer school or commit to a year of intensive tutoring.

Students are improving from a pandemic slump. About 42% of KCS students are proficient in English language arts, up from 35% in 2021.

In an email sent to families of third-grade students this week, Superintendent Jon Rysewyk laid out what to expect.

To avoid being held back, third-graders who are reading below grade level, according to their Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program scores, will have to:

  • Attend the district’s free elementary summer learning camp.
  • Participate in the TN ALL Corps tutoring program in  fourth grade.

Students who are close to reading at grade level are required to participate in just one of the two programs. Students also can retake the reading portion of the test and attempt to score at grade level.

"While this decision was made by state lawmakers and not by our district, I am hopeful that it will provide additional support to help students meet grade-level expectations," Rysewyk said in the email.

"Third grade is a crucial year for students’ future academic success, and KCS is committed to providing our students with the foundational skills they need to thrive."

One potential hiccup for districts: Data showing which students scored "proficient" on the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program test usually isn't available until after the school year is over. The timeline puts districts in a crunch to get third graders enrolled in summer learning camps.

Parents can file an appeal to avoid their student being held back, and some students are exempt from the new retention policy , including:

  • English language learners who have only been in the country for one to two years.
  • Any student that has been held back before.
  • Students with disabilities.

Families can keep up with their students' grades using the Aspen Family Portal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R4BAq_0hRK68Pv00

Knox County Schools new grading policy

Knox County Schools moved to a 10-point grading scale for middle and high school students due to a change in state law earlier this year.

Before, school districts had a 7-point grading scale, which sponsors of the bill said could put Tennessee students at a disadvantage for scholarships.

The new universal grading scale is:

  • A: 90 to 100
  • B: 80 to 89
  • C: 70 to 79
  • D: 60 to 69
  • F: 0 to 59

The Knox County Board of Education adopted the policy change to comply with state law during its July meeting.

The grading scale won't be applied retroactively, so grades from the year before will stay the same.

The Commercial Appeal's education reporter Laura Testino contributed to this story.

Comments / 8

James Jones
3d ago

I had to go through the third grade 2 times and never failed a class. I'm 65+ years old who had the choice of going to the first/second grade class or go into the second/third grade class. My sister being younger was in the first one. So I went into the second/third grade class. Moved and had to go through the third grade again. I was learning third grade stuff in the second grade! So hold back instead of fixing the problem! Huh?

Reply
2
JohnDoeDegaMeth
2d ago

Good. These are the children that were held hostage during the scamdemic and denied an education by the tax fueled democrat ran teachers union.

Reply
2
