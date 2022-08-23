ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Does your downtown Knoxville wish list include these missing businesses and amenities?

By Ryan Wilusz, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0APa8W_0hRK66eT00

It wasn't long ago that a food hall or minor league baseball stadium seemed like wishful thinking for downtown Knoxville. But as the city continues to grow, so does its offerings.

In the past few years, the city has gained businesses and amenities previously mentioned on downtown Knoxville wish lists.

Another book store has opened, offering rare titles and special collections in the 100 block of Gay Street. A legal THC bar has opened in the 700 block, and a small grocery store is planned for the Old City – not to mention the multiuse stadium planned for the neighborhood.

The November opening of the Marble City Market food hall was one sign Knoxville is, perhaps, advancing when it comes to notable American cities. Farther out from the city's core, the same could be said about the recently opened Topgolf.

But despite these great features, there always is room to improve.

Growth and development editor Brenna McDermott and yours truly, downtown reporter Ryan Wilusz, decided to make our own Knoxville wish list of businesses and amenities missing from downtown based on personal experience and chatter from those who live, work and play in the city's core.

Want more downtown analysis?:Get the free, weekly Urban Knoxville newsletter

Downtown mailbag:Massive riverside project nixed; Gay Street building gets new life

From curated exercise experiences to unique drinking environments to more meals on wheels, we share our thoughts on this week's episode of "The Scruffy Stuff" podcast.

The episode is available now on Spotify, Apple or wherever you get your podcasts. You also can listen in the podcast player, below.

The Scruffy Stuff: Listen and learn!

While Knox News is the best place to find the latest downtown news, "The Scruffy Stuff" podcast is the place to hear newsroom experts and guests push the conversation further.

Weekly episodes answer your burning questions about downtown Knoxville and cover a variety of topics, from business to lifestyle trends in the city's core — basically, anything and everything under the Sunsphere.

Episodes are released each Monday by downtown reporter and host Ryan Wilusz, along with visual journalist and producer Calvin Mattheis.

Growth and development editor Brenna McDermott is a frequent guest, along with other newsroom staff members whose specialties range from the University of Tennessee to local politics.

Have an idea? Want to be featured?

Between each episode, you can reach out to Ryan with feedback and your own questions about downtown Knoxville. The questions could become an episode, and your perspective might just be shared on the show.

Reach out to Ryan at ryan.wilusz@knoxnews.com, and be sure to follow him on Instagram @knoxscruff. You can also follow Knox News on Instagram @knoxvillephoto.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utdailybeacon.com

6 new Knoxville events, spaces to enjoy this fall

Knoxville has a lot of new changes coming this fall, which are sure to be exciting for the start of this next semester. From new establishments to unique experiences downtown, there is something to pique anyone’s interest. Be sure to check out the following when returning to the fun and fast-paced Knoxville city life.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Moldy strawberries, broken eggs at North Knoxville restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant with the low-scoring health report is in Knoxville this week. There were several violations found that could potentially cause food-borne illness if not corrected. Don Chuy’s Fresh Mex & Cantina, 2904 Knoxville Center Drive, Knoxville — Grade: 75. The grade is...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Pop-up kids consignment sale coming to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The largest amount of inventory ever at the Picky Chick pop-up consignment sale is coming to Knoxville this week. The sale will include fall and winter clothing, shoes, and sporting equipment from newborn sizes all the way up to teenage sizes at up to 70 percent off retail prices. WVLT News spoke to a Picky Chick shift leader, Shelly Wilson, about the sale.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Eater

How to Eat and Drink Your Way Through Knoxville, Tennessee in One Day

The first glimpse of the towering golden ball known as the Sunsphere serves as historic Knoxville, Tennessee’s beacon, signaling to hungry drivers on I-40 East they’re headed to the right place. Home of the Tennessee Volunteers, Knoxville is home to more than 90 restaurants, most locally-owned, within a square mile of downtown Knoxville and nearly 25 breweries throughout the city. The intense 24-hour itinerary below focuses on areas downtown (or within a very short drive of downtown) and strives to help diners get the most out of the city. It’s easy to learn why Knox really rocks, starting with these restaurants and bars.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Business
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Business
Knoxville, TN
Government
WATE

Steamed sandwiches are a staple in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee is known for many things including the Vol and the Smoky Mountains, but did you know there’s a special way to make sandwiches?. Steamed sandwiches came to prominence in the region in the 1970s, thanks to restaurants like Sam & Andy’s and Vic & Bill’s. If you have never had a steamed sandwich, you might be envisioning a soggy-breaded sandwich with fixings in-between. However, the bread absorbs the steam to blend all of the flavors together (bread, meat, cheese and condiments) in one single bite.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

KARM Christmas Store opening to general public on Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Christmas time is here for KARM’s Christmas Store (140 N. Forest Park Blvd). The store’s doors will be opening to the public on Friday, becoming the Christmas destination for many. Vice president of operations for KARM Christmas, Victoria Holland, said staff will be preparing...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville homeless thankful after little enforcement shown of new law

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new law makes it a felony to camp alongside state or interstate highways, under a bridge, or under an overpass. Although this became law weeks ago, the enforcement of the law has received mixed reactions. In Blount, Sevier, Cocke, and Grainger County, the sheriff’s departments...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wish List#Yours Truly#Thc#American#Urban
wvlt.tv

What’s next for S&S Cafeteria’s customers and staff?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - S&S Cafeteria customers and staff have days left at the Knoxville staple. They’re already looking for new jobs and a new place to eat. Debra Clark has been a waitress at the restaurant for 15 years. She was earning her master’s degree when she started...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Spotify
News Break
Politics
wvlt.tv

Just short of finishing Appalachian Trail, this is what stopped a Morristown man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roger Lamb, a Morristown man, has been hiking the Appalachian Trail. He said the hike was not just a “bucket list item; it’s the whole bucket.”. Lamb planned to reach the summit on Aug. 22, but he helped a stranger who fell on the trail. Now, he will be heading back to Maine next month to finish the additional mile and a half he missed.
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

Shaquille O’Neal-owned chicken restaurant coming to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal is bringing his chicken sandwich restaurant Big Chicken to several Tennessee cities, including Knoxville. The locations will be opened with help from “local restaurateur” Jim Richards. “With four decades of restaurant industry experience under my belt, I know...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Smith & Wesson on track to open new Maryville headquarters in 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Gunmaker Smith & Wesson is on track to open its new headquarters in Maryville by summer of next year. Jeff Muir, the Blount County Chamber of Commerce's communications director, said construction on the new facility is still on track nearly a year after the company announced it would be relocating its historic headquarters in Springfield, Massachusetts to Blount County.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
526K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy