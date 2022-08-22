ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michiganders may have a warmer and drier fall than previous years

By Chandra Fleming, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
Keep the shorts out or bring out the jacket or winter boots? Who knows, Michigan weather is back at it again with some drama.

The National Weather Service in White Lake tweeted that southeast Michigan can expect a warmer and drier fall, according to The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center.

The center makes weather predictions several months in advance based on atmospheric signals. They looked primarily at climate indicators like El Niño and La Niña that helps predict oceanic seasonal patterns, according to the weather service.

The weather service also says that these are just predictions, September could be warmer, October could be warmer and then November could be super cold or vice versa. There is a 40-50% chance that temperatures could be warmer than normal and a 33-40% chance of below-average precipitation, according to forecasters.

September's average temperature is 74 degrees for the high and a low of 56 degrees; October's average is 62 degrees with a low of 44 degrees. November's average temperature is 49 degrees with a low average of 34 degrees. If the prediction is right, we could possibly see higher temperatures than the averages.

