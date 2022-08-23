2022 football preview: Here are 10 games to watch in the YAIAA this season

High school football season is just a few nights away.

We already took a look at which teams in the YAIAA have the toughest non-conference schedules.

Now here are the games that need to be circled on your calendar once the league season starts.

New Oxford at Dover, Week 4

Dover is expected to be a contender in YAIAA Division II after two seasons in Division I. The Eagles first league game is a home contest against New Oxford, a team that has gone 10-2 since joining the division in 2020. Division titles aren't won in Week 4, but this game could have major ramifications.

Red Lion at York High, Week 5

York High won this matchup over a struggling Red Lion team easily last year. But these two teams have played some classics in recent years. Red Lion scored two touchdowns in the final 3:26 to stun an undefeated York High team by one point in 2018. York High overcome a 22-point deficit in the second half against the Lions in 2020. The Bearcats have won the last three contests between these teams, but Jesse Shay's Lions had won six straight matchups prior to that. Can an improved Red Lion team challenge the Bearcats this year?

Central York at Dallastown, Week 6

Dallastown gave the undefeated Panthers quite a challenge in a 31-21 Central York victory in Week 9 last season. But the Wildcats were clear underdogs in that contest. Will that be the case this time? Maybe, but maybe not. The Wildcats should be one of the best teams in Division I this year and Central York will also be strong but have some questions to answer at quarterback. Of course, those questions should be answered by Week 6.

YAIAA football:What you need to know heading into the 2022 season

YAIAA football:Check out the entire 2022 season schedule

Delone Catholic at York Catholic, Week 6

This rivalry contest was played in Week 9 the past four seasons (or the penultimate Week 6 during the COVID-abbreviated 2020 season) and decided the YAIAA Division III title every time ― with the two teams splitting the games. While the game has been moved up three weeks this season, it could still be the game that swings the title. York Catholic brings a lot of talent back from an 11-1 squad and Delone is determined to improve from a 6-5 mark. Regardless, this a game that both teams get fired up for no matter what.

Dallastown at York High, Week 7

Last season's final score of York High 36, Dallastown 20 doesn't do that contest justice. It was a showcase between the two most dynamic playmakers in the league. Bearcats running back Jahiem White rushed for 274 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries while Dallastown receiver Kenny Johnson caught eight passes for 192 yards. Both players are back and have made commits to Power Five programs ― White to West Virginia and Johnson to Pitt. And both teams could be even better than they were last season. Get the popcorn ready for this one.

Kennard-Dale at New Oxford, Week 7

Last season, the Rams cemented themselves as the team to beat in YAIAA Division II with a 17-7 win over New Oxford. This year, the Rams will be looking to prove they weren't a one-year wonder while the Colonials will be trying to reclaim the crown they won in 2020. Will this be the game that decides the title?

Bermudian Springs at Littlestown, Week 10

Two traditional powers coming off disappointing seasons by their standards. Bermudian snuck into the playoffs in Class 3A with a 5-5 record while the Bolts missed by three spots with a 4-6 mark. Both teams hope to be much better this season. And this game has been a classic in the past. Bermudian has won seven of the last 10 matchups, but six of those games have been decided by two scores or less. Will playoff seeding or a share of the YAIAA Division III title be on the line this year?

Dallastown at Red Lion, Week 10

The most anticipated rivalry game in the league. This contest decided shares of the league title in 2017 (Dallastown) and 2018 (Red Lion). And even the past few years have provided some fireworks ― even if less was at stake. Red Lion held off Dallastown, 28-21, in 2019 and then won a thriller, 56-49, in 2020. Dallastown won in a blowout last year, but with Red Lion expecting to be improved, don't be surprised if at least playoff seeding in Class 6A is on the line this year.

Spring Grove at South Western, Week 10

This classic rivalry game has lacked juice in recent years because the two schools haven't been competitive at the same time ― or both were struggling. But with both teams coming off playoff seasons and expecting to be competitive, that could be different this season. South Western certainly hopes it will be. While the Mustangs went 6-5 last season, they lost, 35-0, to an outstanding Spring Grove team in the season finale. Hosting the game this year, the Mustangs will want some payback ― and to secure a second straight playoff berth.

Central York at York High, Week 10

The game circled on everyone's calendar. This contest has decided at least a share of the last five YAIAA Division I titles. But after two York High victories in 2017 and 2018, the Panthers have won the last three by large margins. Last year's game was expected to be close but ended in a 60-14 Central York blowout as a torrential downpour prevented York High from finding any early footing while the Panthers took advantage of constant good field position. This year? The Bearcats might be the preseason pick for the title with the league's best running back and quarterback on its roster while Central York moves past the Beau Pribula era. Still, even York High coach Russ Stoner knows Central York is the "still the team to beat until we knock them off." Let's hope for better weather and a closer game this time around.

Matt Allibone is a sports reporter for GameTimePA. He can be reached at 717-881-8221, mallibone@ydr.com or on Twitter at @bad2theallibone.