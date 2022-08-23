ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Mason-based business Able Eyes offers virtual look at eateries, spots throughout U.S.

By Rachel Greco, Lansing State Journal
 3 days ago

MASON — Five years after a local woman started an online company offering virtual tours of restaurants, entertainment venues and other public spaces, her business, Able Eyes, now provides an inside look at about 1,000 places throughout the country.

Meegan Winters, a former special education teacher and administrator, co-founded the website — aimed at offering those with disabilities a chance to explore spaces before they visit — in 2017 with Brian Town by reaching out to Lansing area businesses, organizations and destinations.

Today, Able Eyes offers 360-degree virtual tours of locations in all 50 states and the United Kingdom. Among the virtual tours arenearly 100 locations in the Lansing area, including buildings on Michigan State University's campus, local libraries, hotels, restaurants, coffee shops and museums.

Users can move through them virtually at their own pace and they have access to a tool within each tour that measures doorways and spaces, allowing wheelchair-users and others with mobility issues to determine whether they'll be able to navigate the location.

Able Eyes allows people to find accessible spaces and helps them to become familiar with them, said Winters, a Mason resident. The tours, she added, are an important marketing tool for business owners and tourism officials.

For people navigating the world with a disability, the virtual tours can be a lifeline, said Cathy Blatnik, president of the Mid-Michigan Autism Association. She has first-hand knowledge about the site's usefulness, having been diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder 15 years ago.

Both Blatnik, of Okemos, and her son Dominic, 18, who is autistic, use Able Eyes.

"When we tour a place before going both of us don't have as much anxiety and it really almost eliminates it completely," she said.

Touring spaces virtually

Winters was still a teacher at a school in Jackson County the first time she saw a 360-degree video while at a conference in Chicago.

"This could change the lives of people with autism," she thought.

"Because one of the common characteristics of a person on the spectrum is difficulty with transitions, difficulty doing things that are maybe out of routine, going places for the first time that are new," Winters said.

A visit to a new place can cause Dominic Blatnik to feel extreme anxiety that can trigger his epilepsy, his mother said.

"Being able to see where he's going beforehand cuts down on almost 100% of the anxiety," she said. "The unexpected could also cause him a seizure."

Able Eyes started with about 20 virtual tours of area locations. Within its first year, the Greater Lansing Convention & Visitors' Bureau began working with the company, as part of a strategy to make more visitors feel welcome while exploring the area, said Julie Pingston, the visitors' bureau's president and CEO.

"That went hand in hand with the timing of really helping Lansing, and the Lansing region be able to promote itself as a welcoming destination for those on the autism spectrum," Pingston said.

Lansing is the first city to earn the certification of "Accessible City" on the Able Eyes site. The label is given to communities that have a minimum of five dining, five lodging, and five attractions with virtual tours. More cities have since received the label, Winters said.

Useful in more ways than one

For business owners — and for Able Eyes users — virtual tours, which businesses and organizations can create themselves or ask that the site does the work to make one, are useful in various ways.

For Joe Rezmer, 42, who has spinal muscular atrophy and has moved through life with a wheelchair since age 7, Able Eyes has helped him prepare for trips from his home in Pinconning to the Lansing area, where he visits friends. He's been viewing virtual tours on the site for three years.

"It's nice to know if I'm going to go to a restaurant if I'll be able to get around or if I can get into the bathroom, which is important," Rezmer said. "It lets me see what's there before I go there."

Beyond encouraging businesses to take accessibility further than compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, having a virtual tour on Able Eyes is "the best sales tool ever," said High Caliber Karting and Entertainment Founder and President Jordan Munsters.

The entertainment venue, which offers everything from go-carts to ax throwing, takes up five storefronts at the Meridian Mall. The business has had a virtual tour available on Able Eyes since 2020, the same year Munsters was injured in a dirt bike crash when a ramp on his property outside Charlotte collapsed. Munsters broke three ribs, four vertebrae and his right hip and spent more than two weeks at Sparrow Hospital, and some time in a wheelchair.

"When we first opened we had all sorts of people questioning, 'Hey, where's this? How many people can fit here?' and so we had taken pictures and sent them but pictures don't give really give good depth and feel," he said. The virtual tour is a better option, Munsters said.

Able Eyes' growth amid the pandemic makes sense, Cathy Blatnik said. More people want to get a feel for places they plan to visit than ever before.

"So many people want to know ahead of time," she said. "They just want that reassurance. The world has become virtual."

Visit Able Eyes at www.ableeyes.org.

Contact Rachel Greco at rgreco@lsj.com. Follow her on Twitter @GrecoatLSJ .

Comments / 0

