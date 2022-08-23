ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, MI

Teachers and students return to school, and Brighton businesses support them with free supplies

By Patricia Alvord, Livingston Daily
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OEyBu_0hRK5ykt00

BRIGHTON — Two Brighton businesses are giving back to teachers locally — and across the country — by purchasing supplies listed on the instructors'Amazon classroom wish lists.

Each year, teachers nationwide spend their own money to acquire supplies for their classrooms, according to the National Education Association.

This year, according to a Deloitte back-to-school survey, 37% of parents expect to spend more on school supplies than in 2021-22. Overall it's an 8% annual increase, or $661 per child versus $612 in 2021, according to a press release from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Foguth Financial Group and Beeyond Treasures, both located in Brighton, and their employees are supporting teachers by fulfilling classroom wish lists posted on Amazon.com and shared on social media. Foguth is conducting dailies drawings, while Beeyond is soliciting wish lists through its Facebook page.

The local efforts are just some of the ways people are trying to alleviate the higher costs of returning to school.

As a way to help all Michigan families, Whitmer proposed suspending the Michigan sales tax on school supplies as part of her MI Back to School Plan.

“As families gear up for the school year, they should be able to get what they need without spending too much money out of pocket,” Whitmer said. “Getting this done would lower costs for parents, teachers, and students right now, and ensure that they have the resources to succeed. I will work with anyone to lower costs, cut taxes, and help our kids thrive."

Foguth Financial Gives Back

Mike Foguth, president and Founder of Foguth Financial Group, has six children and said he understands how expensive school supplies can be. Through buying supplies, like wipes and tissues, for his children's classrooms, he and his wife realized they wanted to give back to their own children's teachers, and others as well.

Foguth his employees are giving away $5,000 in school supplies, spread among winners of their daily drawing, which is taking place through Friday, to teachers who supplied their Amazon classroom supply wish lists.

The first winner of the drawing was Tami Heinonen, a ninth grade English, newspaper and yearbook teacher at Brighton Area Schools. Heinonen has been teaching for 22 years, 11 at Brighton.

Heinonen said she received the email notifying her that she had won and didn't think it was real. She deleted it because she thought it was a scam. Once she realized it was real, she said, she got choked up.

"I was floored. I was really genuinely humbled," Heinonen said. "I honestly thought I would get some colored paper out of the deal, so it was really exciting. I'm excited for my kids more than anything."

In the past, Foguth said, his company's efforts have gone toward supporting students directly, such as giving away 50 or more backpacks. This time his company wanted to do something to specifically support teachers.

"For me, everybody learns differently and when you talk to these teachers, 'Well if I can buy these little cubes we can do math differently and the kids will connect better if we had this resource or if we have these baggy books they can take home, that we didn't have before they will be better readers,'" Foguth said, highlighting examples of what teachers might say. "That's what is really cool because otherwise you have to just use the resources you have rather than purchasing more that is better connecting with them."

Foguth said teachers across the country can enter the giveaway, but teachers in the community, like Heinonen, may benefit as well.

"It's our community. It's what it is all about. I hope it inspires others. If they see someone's wish list on there, it doesn't have to be a lot. Spend $20 and help a teacher out right in our community," he said. "It's helping the teacher, but really at the end of the day it's helping the student learn in a different way that they can connect with that maybe they couldn't do before," Foguth said.

Beeyond Treasures Gives Back

Another Brighton business using its resources to help teachers is Beeyond Treasures, at 6111 Grand River Road.

On Aug. 1, Beeyond Treasures owner Mandy Haynes posted on her Facebook page asking teachers to comment with their Amazon classroom supply wish lists. Her hope was to help out a few teachers.

During the year, Haynes said, the business conducts fundraisers for organizations, including collecting supplies for the Hurley Medical Center in Flint, such as toys and other things.

However, with school starting, Haynes wanted to do something that supports teachers. She said she has seen some of her friends who are teachers post their wish lists on Facebook and thought it would be a good way to give back.

The response was overwhelming, with more than 350 comments and more than 170 wish lists provided on the post.

"Initially, I was thinking we would definitely get some, but I thought about 30 maybe," Haynes said. "It just immediately went crazy. It was nonstop comment notifications. We have out-of-state teachers there, too."

Haynes said she's spent about $500 to support teachers and knows her customers and vendors have looked through the lists and made purchases themselves. Haynes, who has two children, said she definitely feels the school supply inflation this year.

"Everything was quite expensive this year. Just for their supplies and I always send them with a little goodie bag to for teacher items that they need," Haynes said.

Interested teachers can still post their Amazon classroom supply wish list on the Beeyond Treasures Facebook page here.

"We value the teachers. We value anybody who is teaching kids. We love how much they put into it because I know its a very hard job and we just want all the teachers to know that we appreciate them," Haynes said.

Contact Livingston Daily reporter Patricia Alvord at palvord@livingstondaily.com about news coverage.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Gov. Whitmer announces incentives to retain teachers amid shortage

(CBS DETROIT) - Keeping classrooms staffed with teachers is a growing concern in Michigan.According to a 2022 report by the Michigan Education Association (MEA), 92% percent of schools say substitutes are hard to come by, while 71% saw a shortage in full-time teaching positions. "Without dedicated people who are willing to be in those positions, it affects society across the board because there are just holes in people's education if we don't have qualified, compassionate people who are willing to do the work," said Novi High School History Teacher Christopher Capuano.The report also reveals that 14% of teachers left the...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
Brighton, MI
Education
City
Brighton, MI
Local
Michigan Education
Brighton, MI
Business
clearpublicist.com

Oakland County companies battling to survive close by design

KEEGO HARBOR, Mich. – Even with a total great deal of orange barrels and highway-closed indicators in the spot, 1 Oakland County community needs everybody to know, of course, they are open for organization as Keego Harbor finds itself surrounded by roadwork. Important bridge do the job and road...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
wrif.com

Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
MICHIGAN STATE
Arab American News

“It was the right thing to do”: Dearborn mother encourages conversation about organ and tissue donation

DEARBORN – Karim Khassouan lived a short, quiet life, and his spirit will carry on in the lives he saved through the organs he donated. Khassouan was born with Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM), a condition in which blood vessels become tangled, according to his mother, Nameer Alkurdi. It is normally treatable but, in Karim’s case, the tangled vessels were located near his brain stem. The condition left Karim non-verbal, but he was very expressive and loving, his mother said.
DEARBORN, MI
The Detroit Free Press

$2.5M castle with drawbridge, moat, hidden rooms and dungeon for sale in Oakland County

A medieval-style, castle-like home that sits on a hill surrounded by woods across more than 6 acres in Oakland Township is one of the most unique houses in southeast Michigan — and it's for sale. The secluded, private palace in Oakland County fit for a king and queen is listed at $2.5 million. It's located at the end of Deer Creek Estates, a private, gated subdivision of luxury homes. ...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
dbusiness.com

Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn Adding Eight Retailers in 2022

Fairlane Town Center, a three-level super-regional shopping center in Dearborn, announced eight new tenants already opened or coming this year including Toys”R”Us, The Coloring Station, Express Yourself, Prissy Paw Palace, Incredible Burger, The Ukiyo Store, Ballzy Balls, and Fix & Gifts. “We are excited to announce the addition...
DEARBORN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#K12#Deloitte#Foguth Financial Group#Amazon Com
The Oakland Press

Officials looking for source of E. coli infections in Oakland County

Oakland County Health Division officials are working with state authorities to determine the source of 15 cases of E. coli infection over the past several months. Earlier this month, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued a statement that said the number of infections in Oakland and west Michigan’s Kent and Ottawa counties had triggered an investigation.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness

State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
Detroit News

Some Michigan school districts have figured out how to fill staff vacancies

Late August marks the return of school for many of Michigan's 1.4 million K-12 students, and many superintendents say this year they are ready and have fuller staffs. Some districts like Detroit Public Schools Community District and Rockford Public Schools are fully staffed. Increasing salaries appeared to be a key ingredient in their success.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

10 things every University of Michigan freshman should do when they arrive on campus

ANN ARBOR, MI - With thousands of first-year students currently arriving on the University of Michigan campus, there are some tried and true activities to experience. Whether you’re a veteran to the area and have dined at every restaurant on Main Street, or you’re arriving from out of state and are unfamiliar with all the city and campus has to offer, some iconic buildings, natural beauty and student hangouts are simply too good to miss.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan’s Only Hard Rock Café Has a New Tenant

It’s been a while since Michigan has had a Hard Rock Café. The state’s only location was in Detroit from 2003 to 2018. I remember going there at least once, and I still don’t quite get why the Hard Rock brand didn’t make in the the Motor City.
DETROIT, MI
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

1K+
Followers
713
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

livingstondaily.com is the home page of Howell, Brighton and Livingston County, Michigan with in depth and updated Howell, Brighton and Livingston County local news.

 http://livingstondaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy