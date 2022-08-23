Effective: 2022-08-25 18:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-25 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Eastern Teton; Southern Rocky Mountain Front Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Pondera and east central Teton Counties through 915 PM MDT At 823 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Brady to 15 miles west of Dutton to near Choteau. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Collins. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY, MT ・ 2 HOURS AGO