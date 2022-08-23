ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Councilman Jon Ansel slated to return to Wooster City Council in Ward 3 seat

By Bryce Buyakie, The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 3 days ago
WOOSTER − Former City Councilman At-Large Jon Ansel is slated to fill the vacant Ward 3 council seat recently held by David Silvestri.

The decision to nominate Ansel came during a special council meeting late Monday evening, convened to select Silvestri's successor.

Vacated seat:Wooster City Councilman David Silvestri resigns after 18-plus years on council

Director of Law John Scavelli said Ansel will be back on council unless he declines the offer.

"I believe this is something President (of Wooster City Council Mike) Buytendyk had discussed with him," Scavelli said after the meeting. "But of course, he can refuse; we can't just drag someone onto council who doesn't want to."

If Ansel declines the nomination, City Council has eight days to fill the vacant seat before the task goes to the mayor, Scavelli said.

David Silvestri leaving Wooster for his family

As roll call began at the Monday Wooster City Council meeting, Silvestri expected his name to be called.

After nearly 19 years on the job, responding "here" at the start of every bi-weekly meeting was second nature.

FarmingTough growing season: La Niña punishes Ohio lavender farms with wet and warm winter

Leaving council is bittersweet, he said, but it is ultimately worth it.

"There are only so many animals you can have in the city," he said with a grin. "I'm hoping to get more farm animals for my kids and to participate more in 4-H events."

With so much more free time, Silvestri said, he hopes to spend it with his family at their new home between Orrville and Smithville.

"My kids are that age where we can start to do more," he said.

While he said he will have more time to pastor and consider new business ventures, he promises that he will not leave politics altogether.

"I will still be active in the local Republican Party," he said after the Monday meeting.

Choosing a successor

Silvestri's move out of Wooster made him ineligible to retain his spot on council, so he resigned.

City Council has 30 days to name a replacement or the decision transfers to the mayor, who would have 15 days to fill the spot, according to the city's codified ordinances.

Ansel leaves council:Wooster City Council's new at-large members make their debut at the first meeting of 2022

Silvestri, a Republican, also had to be replaced by "a qualified person of the same party," amended ordinance 11-2-10 explains.

That "qualified person" was Councilman Craig Sanders, who nominated Ansel.

"I know Ansel has the experience, and we will have someone who is ready to go," Councilman Bob Reynolds said after the nomination.

Ansel left Wooster City Council at the end of 2021. He will rejoin as the Ward 3 representative at the Tuesday, Sept. 6 meeting.

His term will expire at the end of 2023.

